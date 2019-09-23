East Surry first in NW1A golf meet

WALNUT COVE — It can’t get much closer than this.

Twenty golfers representing the five schools of the Northwest 1A Conference who play women’s golf took to the links at Hemlock Golf Course on Monday, and when it was all over, just 11 strokes separated the four teams that had enough golfers to qualify for a team score.

The big winner on the day was East Surry, which had nine golfers participate in the meet and six who all shot 53 or better. The Lady Cardinals didn’t win the individual medalist honors, but their top-to-bottom strength resulted in a team victory by four shots over Bishop McGuinness, 142-146.

Only the top three scores count toward team scores, but Bishop, South Stokes (150) and Mount Airy (153) only brought three golfers each and therefore had to keep all of their scores. The East Surry trio of Grace Kiser (45), Eliza Hart (47) and Brooke Hege (50) had the low scores for East, along with Elizabeth Carson, who also shot 50. Two other Lady Cardinals, Emma Hutchens and Marlise Easter, shot 53, with Mariah Robertson, Julianna Vaughn and Claire Hardy rounding out the East lineup.

Laney Wessels, who was co-medalist with a 41, Eliza Ofsanko (47) and Grace Heilmann (58), made up the team for Bishop. South Stokes had co-medalist Rachel Fenner (41), Salem Washburn (44) and Abbie Wall (65), while the Lady Bears fielded Kayden Jenkins (46), Abby Jackson (50) and Mattie Noonkester (57).

Jade Britt, who was third overall at 42, and Grace Hernandez (61) represented North Stokes.

The teams will meet for the third conference meet this coming Monday at Pilot Knob Country Club, where East will go for another conference win on its home course.