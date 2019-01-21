Hoop to tee, she’s got it covered

Contributed Photo Mount Airy’s Alyssa Cox with her individual trophy as a member of the 2019 NC West team in the annual Linville Cup competition. Cox, one of only two seniors on the team, played in the winning semifinal match that helped bring her team back from a 2-0 deficit, and then was part of the winning twosome in the 18-hole final that broke a 2-2 tie. - Contributed Photo Alyssa Cox and her teammates celebrate after winning the Linville Cup title on Sunday in Southern Pines. -

SOUTHERN PINES — Alyssa Cox is probably the hardest-working woman in Bear country this winter.

While starting for the fourth-ranked Lady Bears as they aim for a three-peat in the NCHSAA 1A women’s basketball ranks, Cox has continued her burgeoning golf career on the off-season circuit.

One of the best junior golfers in the state over the past three years, the Mount Airy senior was chosen for the North Carolina West team in the annual Linville Cup tournament, an event hosted by the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls’ Golf Tour as a team event, using a format similar to the Ryder Cup.

The state of North Carolina hosts the event, and enters two teams each year, one representing the eastern part of the state (NC East) and the other the western part (NC West). They play each other for a spot in the finals against the two other teams in the field, the Middle Atlantic (Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland), and the Southeast (Georgia and South Carolina).

Cox was one of 10 players chosen for the NC West squad, which included just two seniors, herself and Victoria Ladd of Northern Guilford High School. Joining Cox were three juniors, Amber Capote, Victoria Cook and Hailey Ellis; sophomores Gabriela Cruz and Kyleigh Harnsberger; and three younger golfers, Anna Howerton, Ashnoor Kaur and Madison Dial. The lineups were determined based on the top finishers on different Order of Merit lists for various age groups, and each of the four teams were evenly matched in age and experience.

The semifinal rounds were nine holes and contested on Sunday at the par-72, 5,650-yard Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club, followed by the 18-hole final.

The North Carolina championship was contested first, with Cox and her NC West teammates facing the defending champion NC East. East jumped out to an early lead by sweeping a pair of two-player, best-ball matches. Anna Claire Bridge (Raleigh, class of 2021) and Megan Morris (Cary, 2021) defeated Capote (Waxhaw, 2020) and Ellis (Huntersville, 2020) 3&2 (three holes with two left to play) in Match #1. Kayla Dowell (Mebane, 2021) and Heather Appelson (Wake Forest, 2023) followed suit, defeating Gabriella Cruz (High Point, 2021) and Anna Howerton (Kernersville, 2023) 3&2 in Match #2.

Cox helped get the West back in the match. In Match #3, she and Harnsberger (Advance, 2021) beat Ava Lucas (Raleigh, 2021) and Carson Jenkins (Raleigh, 2019) by a 4&3 count. West’s “Team Victoria”, Cook (Reidsville, 2020) and Ladd (Greensboro, 2019), defeated McKenzie Daffin (Fort Bragg, 2021) and Halynn Lee (Cary, 2021) 2&1 in Match #4.

Only the youngest golfers on the teams, from the Discovery Regional lists, were still on the links, and they decided who would advance. Dial (High Point, 2025) and Kaur (Draper, VA 2024) defeated Leah Edwards (Greensboro, 2025) and Sanaa Carter (Jacksonville, 2025) 3&1 to give the West a 3-2 win.

In the second nine-hole tournament, the Middle Atlantic, last year’s runners-up, defeated the Southeast team 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 in order to return to the finals.

The championship was contested over the full 18 holes. Capote and Ellis again went first, and this time they were victorious, beating Josephine Nguyen (Springfield, VA 2024) and Catherine Qiu (Great Falls, VA 2024) 3&1. But the second match went to the Middle Atlantic team, with Amber Mackiewicz (Virginia Beach, VA 2023) and Emily Wang (McLean, VA 2024) defeating Cruz and Howerton by the same score.

The Discovery match was held next, and Dial and Kaur came through again, defeating Madison Lehr (Mechanicsville, VA 2024) and Sydney Neou (Leesburg, VA 2027) 2-up to put the West one victory away from its first Linville Cup title. Unfortunately, Abby Hunter (Blacksburg, VA 2021) and Emma Chen (Derwood, MD 2022) beat Cook and Ladd 4&2, meaning that the match was already effectively over before the winners of Match #4 had been determined. It was up to Harnsberger and Cox whether or not NC West would claim the victory, facing Sydney Hackett (Ashburn, VA 2022) and Melanie Walker (Burke, VA 2022).

This match had been neck-and-neck for the majority of the afternoon, until Team NC West sank a clutch putt on Hole 15 to go 2 up. After splitting the next hole, Team Middle Atlantic needed to win the last two holes to send the tournament into a playoff.

After NC West sent their drive into the fairway bunker, Middle Atlantic sat pretty in the middle of the fairway. Their second shot sailed over the green leaving the door open for NC West. From the bunker, Harnsberger took control of the situation, landing her shot within two feet of the cup.

Needing to chip in from off the green to extend the contest, Team Middle Atlantic fell just short. In a display of good sportsmanship, they conceded the hole, giving Team NC West the match, 2&1, and the Championship, 3-2.

At the evening banquet following play, Team North Carolina West, led by coaches Allison Emrey and Charlene Johnson, was officially named champions of the 2nd Annual Linville Cup.

The tournament was Cox’ first official appearance in golf since starting basketball season. She had last competed in the Last Chance Invitational at Bermuda Run Golf Club on Oct. 28, where she finished 16th. A few days earlier, she finished fifth in the state at the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships.

Mount Airy’s Alyssa Cox with her individual trophy as a member of the 2019 NC West team in the annual Linville Cup competition. Cox, one of only two seniors on the team, played in the winning semifinal match that helped bring her team back from a 2-0 deficit, and then was part of the winning twosome in the 18-hole final that broke a 2-2 tie. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_alyssa.jpg Mount Airy’s Alyssa Cox with her individual trophy as a member of the 2019 NC West team in the annual Linville Cup competition. Cox, one of only two seniors on the team, played in the winning semifinal match that helped bring her team back from a 2-0 deficit, and then was part of the winning twosome in the 18-hole final that broke a 2-2 tie. Contributed Photo Alyssa Cox and her teammates celebrate after winning the Linville Cup title on Sunday in Southern Pines. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_champs.jpg Alyssa Cox and her teammates celebrate after winning the Linville Cup title on Sunday in Southern Pines. Contributed Photo

Cox leads West golf team to 2019 Linville Cup title

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.