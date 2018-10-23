Cox 5th at state golf championships

JACKSON SPRINGS — Alyssa Cox concluded her stellar career as a Lady Bear golfer with a fifth-place finish in the 1A/2A women’s golf state championships on Tuesday at the Foxfire Golf Club and Resort’s Grey Course.

Cox, the Central Regional champion this season, shot 80 for the second day in a row on the par-72, 5,864-yard course, but came about it differently, this time shooting a 36 on the back nine to get back into the top five overall. The senior made three double-bogeys and two bogeys on the front nine for a 44, then made bogey at 10 and 11 to stand at 18-over par for the tournament, a score that still would have left her sixth overall if it had stood. However, Cox rallied on the last seven holes of her Lady Bear career. After making par on 12 through 15, she attacked the par-5, 455-yard 16th hole and birdied it, then after making a par on 17, finished up with a birdie-3 on the 382-yard 18th hole. It was the only birdie made by any golfer on 18 during the entire tournament.

Cox’ finish paid off when Maci Beaver of 2A Roanoke Rapids, playing behind Cox, made bogey on 18, which dropped her into a fifth-place tie with Cox at 160. The only thing Cox didn’t get was the moral victory of being the low-scoring 1A golfer, as she was overtaken by Lauren Denhard of Gray Stone Day. Denhard, who was one shot behind Cox coming into the day, shot 77 and finished fourth overall, two shots ahead of Cox and Beaver.

Katherine Schuster of 2A First Flight won the tournament for a second year in a row, with a two-day score of 139. However, Mallory Fobes of Forbush made a run at her on Tuesday, shooting three-under 69 to finish just four shots behind Schuster. Fobes played a bogey-free round and made birdie at 3, 4 and 16. Bailee Twiford of Currituck was third, with a 153.

Among other area golfers, Rachel Fenner of South Stokes finished tied for 23rd, shooting 93 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 181. The Lady Bears’ Mattie Noonkester cut one shot off her first-day tally, shooting an even 100 to finished tied for 39th at 201. Savanah Atkins of Surry Central and Brooke Hege of East Surry also competed as individuals.

Gray Stone Day overtook Raleigh Charter on day two, led by Denhard’s strong performance, and won the team title at 554. RCA was 10 shots back, with Oak Grove third, two more shots behind.