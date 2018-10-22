Cox fourth after day 1 of golf finals

Contributed Photo Alyssa Cox of Mount Airy leads all of the 1A competitors after day one of the NCHSAA 1A/2A women’s golf championships in Jackson Springs. Cox finished tops among the 1A golfers in 2016 and third last year. -

JACKSON SPRINGS — Alyssa Cox is on target for her second unofficial 1A state individual women’s golf crown, but will need a huge second day in order to take the official state championship.

The Mount Airy standout, who has won the last three Northwest 1A Conference individual titles and who finished first among all 1A golfers at the 1A/2A state championship tournament in 2016, stands at fourth overall in this year’s event, being held at the Grey Fox Course at Foxfire Golf and Resort in Jackson Springs, near Pinehurst. The two-day event began with 18 holes on Monday and concludes today.

Cox shot 40-40 — 80 on day one of the tournament, contested over a par-72, 5,864-yard course. She stands in fourth place overall, behind three competitors from 2A schools, Katherine Schuster of First Flight, Mallory Fobes of Forbush, and Bailee Twiford of Currituck. The problem for everyone in the field was that Schuster burned up the course on day one, shooting 33-35 — 68, four under par, with five birdies and a bogey. She leads Fobes (38-36 — 74) by six shots, Twiford by nine and Cox by a dozen.

Schuster is the defending individual state champion, having played the 36 holes in even par 144 a year ago at Longleaf Golf Club in Pinehurst. Cox finished tied for seventh last year and third among 1A competitors, although the Lady Bears as a team finished second overall and first among 1A teams.

After one day this year, Cox is the low-scoring 1A golfer by one shot over Lauren Denhard of Gray Stone Day, who stands fifth overall. Jala Stamey of Hayesville, who shot 83 and is tied for seventh overall, is third among the 1A competitors.

Among golfers from local and nearby schools, Rachel Fenner of South Stokes was next, shooting 88 to tie for 15th. Mount Airy’s Mattie Noonkester shot 101 to place 45th.

As for Cox, she made par on the first two holes, but then had three straight bogeys at 3-4-5 to go to three-over for the tournament. On the par-4 seventh hole, she made a fourth bogey and made the turn in 40. Cox started the back nine poorly by her own standards, with bogeys at 10 and 13 and a triple-bogey 7 on the par-4 10th hole. After the 13th, she was at nine-over for the day. However, at the 362-yard 14th hole, she made birdie-3, and then did it again on 15, a 324-yard par four. She three-putted on the par-3 17th for a bogey-4, but ended up with a 40 on the back nine.

Denhard, her closest competitor for the honor of the top 1A golfer, was all over the course on her back nine, also making two birdies but also shooting over par on all of the other holes but one. When she made bogey on 18, she ended up one shot behind Cox.

Raleigh Charter is leading the team standings after one day of competition, at 59-over.

