Cox crushes it at Cedarbrook

Contributed Photo Zim Zimmerman of Cedarbrook Country Club presents Alyssa Cox with the medal for winning the 1A/2A Central Regional title on Monday. Cox shot 73 and won the regional title by six strokes. - The Lady Bears’ Mattie Noonkester, Bailey Flippen and Alyssa Cox finished fourth at the 1A/2A Central Regional golf tournament on Monday. Contributed Photo The Lady Bears' Mattie Noonkester, Bailey Flippen and Alyssa Cox finished fourth at the 1A/2A Central Regional golf tournament on Monday. -

ELKIN — Alyssa Cox shot the lights out on Monday morning at the NCHSAA 1A/2A Central Regional, waltzing away with medalist honors while competing against a field full of much larger schools.

Unfortunately for Mount Airy, a lot of other teams were turning in strong performances as well, and the Lady Bears’ fourth-place finish was one stroke short of what they needed in order to qualify for the state championships as a team.

Cox, Mattie Noonkester and Bailey Flippen, the same trio that led Mount Airy to a second-place finish at last year’s state championships, competed for the last time on Monday at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin and posted a score of 283, one shot behind Oak Grove for the final qualifying spot at the state meet. The tournament was hotly contested, with the top five teams separated by just five shots at the end of the day. Lake Norman Charter won the event at 278, followed by Gray Stone Day at 280, Oak Grove at 282, and Mount Airy and Mount Pleasant both at 283. No other team shot better than 295.

The individual part of the tournament was much less competitive. Cox made the turn at one-over par 37, which left her tied for first with Mallory Fobes of Forbush. Cox and Fobes were three shots ahead of Abbie Daquila of Mount Pleasant and four in front of Sophia Laliberte of East Lincoln and East Wilkes’ Ava Tharpe.

However, Cox crushed everyone on her back nine, shooting two-under 36 over the par-74, 5,207-yard course. Cox had the only nine holes shot by any player under par. Laliberte came close with an even-par 38 on the back nine, but that was just enough to allow her to catch Fobes for second place at 79, six strokes behind Cox.

The top 17 golfers will move on to the state championships at Pinehurst next week, which means that Cox, Fobes, Noonkester, Brooke Hege of East Surry and Savanah Atkins of Surry Central will be extending their season by one more week, to play at the Foxfire Resort and Golf Club on Oct. 22-23.

Hege, who shot 100, joined teammates Elizabeth Carson and Eliza Hart in representing the Lady Cardinals. Rachel Fenner of South Stokes shot 94 and was the only other player from the Northwest 1A Conference to make the state meet. Atkins shot 45 on the back nine to also end the meet with a score of 100 and qualify for states. She was the only player representing Central.

Zim Zimmerman of Cedarbrook Country Club presents Alyssa Cox with the medal for winning the 1A/2A Central Regional title on Monday. Cox shot 73 and won the regional title by six strokes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181015_161700.jpg Zim Zimmerman of Cedarbrook Country Club presents Alyssa Cox with the medal for winning the 1A/2A Central Regional title on Monday. Cox shot 73 and won the regional title by six strokes. Contributed Photo The Lady Bears’ Mattie Noonkester, Bailey Flippen and Alyssa Cox finished fourth at the 1A/2A Central Regional golf tournament on Monday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_20181015_135747.jpg The Lady Bears’ Mattie Noonkester, Bailey Flippen and Alyssa Cox finished fourth at the 1A/2A Central Regional golf tournament on Monday. The Lady Bears’ Mattie Noonkester, Bailey Flippen and Alyssa Cox finished fourth at the 1A/2A Central Regional golf tournament on Monday. Contributed Photo

Lady Bears’ star leads five local golfers who advanced