Lady Bears take NW1A golf crown

ELKIN — Add another chapter in the recent dominance of the Mount Airy women’s golf team.

The Northwest 1A Conference portion of the 2018 season wound up on neutral links at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin on Tuesday afternoon, but the outcome was the same as in every other conference meet this season, with the Lady Bears emerging victorious.

The teams were playing 18 holes on Tuesday in the official conference championship meet, rather than the usual nine holes that were played in the other league meets, but the longer format made no difference to Mount Airy, which finished second in the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championship meet a year ago and was the top 1A team in the state. The NW1A final saw Mount Airy win by 39 strokes over runner-up East Surry, 269-308, with South Stokes also qualifying as a team but finishing far behind, at 360. North Stokes had two golfers competing as individuals.

Individually, Lady Bear senior Alyssa Cox, who was the unofficial 1A state individual champion herself in 2016, dominated the meet, shooting one-over 37 on each nine for a total score of 74. She won the conference title by 19 strokes over her teammate Mattie Noonkester, with Elizabeth Carson of East Surry and Rachel Fenner tied for third, two strokes behind Noonkester. Mount Airy’s Bailey Flippen was fourth and the Lady Cardinals’ Brooke Hege fifth.

In addition to Cox, Noonkester and Flippen, Kayden Jenkins, Emma Ratcliff and Abbi Jackson competed for the league champion Lady Bears.

Seven players competed for East, with Carson and Hege joined by Eliza Hart, Grace Kiser, Carmen Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Emma Hutchens and Mariah Robertson.

Cox was also the big winner in overall season standings, where she was the conference’s top golfer by 51 strokes over Fenner, with Noonkester third, Flippen fourth and Carson fifth. Rounding out the top eight were Hart, Jade Britt of North Stokes and the Lady Sauras’ Salem Washburn. The standings were determined by taking each golfer’s scores from the five nine-hole meets and then adding in the results from Tuesday’s conference championship. Each player was allowed to drop their worst nine holes of the season.

The top teams and individuals will move on to compete in the regionals on Monday, also at Cedarbrook.

The Lady Bears show off their trophies and All-Conference certificates after winning another Northwest 1A Conference women’s golf crown on Tuesday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_20181009_185711850.jpg The Lady Bears show off their trophies and All-Conference certificates after winning another Northwest 1A Conference women’s golf crown on Tuesday. Robert Money Jr. | The News The Lady Bears’ Alyssa Cox shot 74 to take medalist honors in the NW1A Championships on Tuesday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_20181009_185744696.jpg The Lady Bears’ Alyssa Cox shot 74 to take medalist honors in the NW1A Championships on Tuesday. Robert Money Jr. | The News