Third round goes to Lady Bears

WALNUT COVE — Hemlock Golf Club and Alyssa Cox had a rematch on Tuesday evening in round three of the 2018 Northwest 1A Conference golf race, and the Lady Bears’ star won by knockout.

Five days after the four golf-playing schools of the NW1A had met at Hemlock with South Stokes as the host school, it was North Stokes’ turn to host, and so the teams took to the course once again.

Cox had been the individual medalist in the Sept. 20 match, but had done so with an uncharacteristic score of 8-over-par 43. The course played very difficult for everyone that day, with only five golfers breaking 50.

Cox avenged herself on Tuesday, topping the meet’s individual standings and doing so with a score of even-par 35. But she actually got a little bit of a fight this time around, as Rachel Fenner of South Stokes shot 39 to finish second overall. Seven golfers broke 40, and for the second straight meet, the proceedings weren’t completely dominated by longtime conference bully Mount Airy.

The Lady Bears did win the meet, with a team score of 133, but East Surry and South Stokes finished tied for second, just seven strokes behind. Mount Airy remains the team to beat, but the Lady Cardinals and Lady Sauras’ numbers could make them a threat at regionals if they can match them in the postseason.

The defending champs entered six golfers and were the only team whose members all shot under 60. Cox led the way, but Bailey Flippen, Mattie Noonkester, Kayden Jenkins, Emma Ratcliff and Abbi Jackson all put up competitive scores.

East Surry had three of its seven players post scores under 50. The Lady Cards’ Eliza Hart actually finished third overall with a score of 45, and Elizabeth Carson’s 47 was fifth. Grace Kiser shot 48. Brooke Hege, Carmen Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Emma Hutchens and Mariah Robertson also competed for East on Tuesday.

South Stokes’ Salem Washburn was fourth as an individual with a score of 46. Anna-Kate Cheek and Elizabeth Smith also competed for the Lady Sauras.

North Stokes had only two golfers competing and therefore didn’t qualify as a team, but Jade Britt had another good outing with a score of 48. Grace Hernandez also competed for the Lady Vikings.

The Northwest 1A race returns to Surry County next week. East Surry hosts round four of the championship at Pilot Mountain Park, where the Lady Cardinals will try to catch the Lady Bears on Monday afternoon. The conference championships will be held on Oct. 8 on neutral ground at Elkin’s Cedarbrook Country Club, which will also host the regionals on Oct. 15.

