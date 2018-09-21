Lady Bears take victory in round 2

WALNUT COVE — The big, bad Lady Bears just keep on rolling.

With the second round of Northwest 1A Conference competition taking place at Hemlock Golf Club, the home course for league rivals North Stokes and South Stokes, the other teams in the league were hopeful that the meet wouldn’t be another dominant performance for the defending league champions from Mount Airy.

It wasn’t, but the Lady Bears still came out on top on Thursday evening.

Four schools were represented in the meet, but North Stokes had just one golfer present and therefore didn’t qualify as a team. Mount Airy won the meet by 12 strokes over host South Stokes and East Surry, who tied for second place with an aggregate score of 155.

The Lady Bears, unbeaten in four meets this season, brought six golfers to the event, as did the Lady Cardinals. The Lady Sauras brought just three, but all had strong rounds on their hometown course. And in a welcome turn of events, the leaderboard wasn’t totally dominated by the ladies in navy blue. Mount Airy’s Alyssa Cox was the medalist with a score of 43, but the Lady Sauras’ Rachel Fenner tied the Lady Bears’ Bailey Flippen for second place at 47. Fenner’s teammate Salem Washburn and North Stokes’ Jade Britt tied for fourth with a score of 48, and East’s Eliza Hart also broke 50, coming in sixth with a score of 49.

Still, it was Mount Airy’s victory, with Cox and Flippen heading up a lineup that included Mattie Noonkester, Abbi Jackson, Kayden Jenkins and Emma Ratcliff.

East Surry’s team featured Elizabeth Carson, Brooke Hege, Grace Kiser, Carmen Rodriguez and Emma Hutchins in addition to Hart, while South Stokes’ third player was Anna-Kate Cheek.

The teams will return to Hemlock again on Tuesday for the third round of conference play, with North Stokes as the host team.