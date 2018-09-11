Lady Bears dominate league opener

The Lady Bears’ Bailey Flippen finished second in Monday’s first Northwest Conference golf meet at Cross Creek, being one of just two players to break 50 in the nine-hole tournament. -

The Mount Airy women’s golf juggernaut was back in full force on an overcast Monday evening at Cross Creek Country Club.

The first conference meet of the 2018 Northwest 1A Conference championship race saw four teams entered and only three with enough golfers to qualify, and the outcome of the match was a 26-stroke victory for the defending league champion Lady Bears over county rival East Surry. Mount Airy, the host team, had the only golfer to break 40 and the only two who broke 50.

Medalist Alyssa Cox led the way with a 39, followed by runner-up Bailey Flippen with a 49. Teammates Mattie Noonkester, Emma Ratcliff, Kayden Jenkins and Abbi Jackson made up the rest of the Lady Bears’ lineup.

East Surry also fielded six golfers in the conference opener and was second with a team score of 168. Elizabeth Carson’s 55 was the top score for the Lady Cardinals, whose other players included Eliza Hart, Brooke Hege, Carmen Gonzalez-Rodriguez and Grace Kiser.

South Stokes came in third at 173, with Rachel Fenner finishing third in the meet as an individual by shooting a 51. Salem Washburn, Anna-Kate Cheek and Elizabeth Smith made up the rest of the Lady Saura team.

North Stokes’ Jade Britt also played in the meet as an individual and shot 59.

The NW1A teams will meet again on Monday at Hemlock Golf Course, with South Stokes as the host. The third meet will also be at Hemlock, on Sept. 24 with North Stokes as the host.

