Lady Bears win second tune-up meet

Fans of Mount Airy women’s golf know there’s more to the Lady Bears than Alyssa Cox, and for those who didn’t know, Mattie Noonkester introduced herself on Tuesday evening in a non-conference meet at Cross Creek Country Club.

On an evening where Cox was a little off her game with a score of 45, her partners in crime from last year’s 1A/2A state championships picked up the slack, and sophomore Noonkester earned her first career medalist honor by putting up a score of 43 over nine holes. Cox was second overall, and teammate Bailey Flippen improved on her score from last week’s meet at Pilot, shooting a 48. Three other Lady Bears, Kayden Jenkins, Emma Raccliff and Abbi Jackson, also competed on Tuesday. As a team, the Lady Bears posted a score of 136 and placed first among the handful of teams that competed.

East Surry was second in the meet. Eliza Hart, Elizabeth Carson, Emma Hutchens. Brook Hege, Mariah Robertson and Grace Kiser competed for the Lady Cardinals. South Stokes and West Stokes all competed as a team as well, with South third and West fourth.

Northwest 1A Conference play begins for Mount Airy and East Surry on Monday, when they and the other conference teams will return to Cross Creek and play the first of five conference matches. The second and third league matches will be held on Sept. 17 and 24, both at Hemlock Golf Course. The first will be hosted by South Stokes and the second by North Stokes. On Oct. 1, East Surry will host at Pilot, and on the 8th, the conference championship will be held at a to-be-determined location.

