Lady Bears romp in first links outing

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Local golf teams met for the first time this season on Wednesday afternoon, and the top women’s golf team in the 1A ranks looked the part.

Mount Airy ran away with the win in a six-team tournament held at Pilot Mountain Park, beating East Surry by 27 strokes as a team and also taking the top three spots in the event as individual golfers. The tournament was officially a scrimmage, but complete scores were kept for teams and individuals and winners recognized.

Alyssa Cox was the medalist in the nine-hole event, shooting 37 to beat teammates Bailey Flippen and Mattie Noonkester by 10 strokes each. The trio were the only three golfers in the tournament who broke 50. Rachel Fenner of South Stokes and Eliza Hart of East Surry hit 50 on the nose, with the Lady Cardinals’ Elizabeth Carson, Alleghany’s Cortlyn Blythe, and Lily Frosh of West Stokes all at 51.

The top three golfers on each team were counted for determining the team scores. With Mount Airy’s top three finishing 1-2-3 as individuals, the Lady Bears’ score of 131 won the team tally going away. East Surry was second at 158, with Hart and Carson joined by Emma Hutchens (57). Brook Hege, Mariah Robertson and Grace Kiser also competed for the Lady Cardinals.

Mount Airy also had six players entered in the tournament, with Kayden Jenkins, Abbi Jackson and Emma Ratcliff all taking part.

The third-place team was Alleghany, at 161. Lauren Carpenter (54) and Madison Trogden (56) were the Trojans’ other scoring golfers. South Stokes (173) was fourth. Salem Washburn and Kate Cheek scored for the Lady Sauras along with Fenner, and Elizabeth Smith also competed.

West Stokes had three golfers competing with a team score of 176. Frosh was joined by Emily Cox and Natalie Hughes.

North Stokes and Surry Central also competed in the tournament, but didn’t have enough golfers to be counted in the team standings. Savanah Atkins and Taylor Cochran played for the Lady Eagles, and Jade Britt for the Lady Vikings.

