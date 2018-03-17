Eagles crash golf party

STATE ROAD — Someone forgot to tell the Surry Central golf team that it’s not nice to spoil someone else’s party.

The Golden Eagles were one of four teams that co-hosts Elkin and East Wilkes invited to take part in a non-conference meet at the Cedarbrook Country Club on Tuesday afternoon. The competition was closely contested throughout the afternoon, and several players posted good scores despite chilly 44-degree temperatures and high winds. However, when the day was complete, Central had the team victory, beating out Wilkes Central by a single stroke, 176-177.

Only 20 strokes separated the six teams. West Wilkes was third at 186, Starmount was next at 187, with East Wilkes one stroke behind them and Elkin following at 196.

Individually, the Eagles’ Dillon Simpson came in third overall, shooting 39 over nine holes. Starmount’s Chris Fillingame and Quintin Metz of Wilkes Central tied for medalist honors by each shooting 38.

This was the final non-conference meet of the season for Surry Central. The Eagles will begin play in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference on Wednesday, with West Stokes hosting a conference meet at Pilot Knob Park in Pilot Mountain. Central will host the second conference meet on March 26, at the Mount Airy Country Club.