The Fraternity of Football: Part One

In a search to level the playing field in athletics, a concept was engineered and finely tuned by various football coaches that went on to frame a nationwide brotherhood.
Whether it be in the outfield of a recreational baseball complex or in front of 74,000 fans in the Superdome, American football coaches and players are constantly searching for safer and more efficient strategies in which to play the game they love.
North Surry coach Patrick Taylor never wanted to reinvent the wheel. Instead, the Kentucky native spent his life learning the ins and outs of the sport to better understand each moving part. He analyzed football at every level long before the sports analytics boom of recent years. Like most coaches, Taylor did so in order to get the most out of each player, down and repetition.
This is what exposed him to the Hal Mumme, Mike Leach and the Air Raid offense that is infiltrating high school football at a growing rate. Where he once was a novice in the concept, Taylor is now part of a nationwide network of coaches that look to revolutionize the sport. He’s a published author, runs a number of seminars and clinics and has connected with the innovators of the air raid.
His thirst for knowledge still drives him, but the difference now is that Taylor is an Air Raid veteran that spreads the idea to anyone that asks. In certain cases, it still surprises him.
“You really want to come to this small town in the foothills of North Carolina to see what a 2A school is doing?”
Taylor was taken aback when he received a phone call from Waterbury, Conn. He was no stranger to talking with coaches around the country about the air raid, but this instance was different with Michael Giampetruzzi, head football coach and dean of students at Holy Cross High School.
The two had exchanged emails after Giampetruzzi saw Taylor’s name in multiple videos on the Air Raid. Instead of engaging in conversations via phone call or even video chat, Giampeturuzzi asked if he could talk with Taylor in person at North Surry.
“When you go to clinics across to country, these college coaches you listen to give bits and pieces what they’re doing,” Giampetruzzi said. “Here’s a guy that’s been a couple places and was able to implement this in different environments. To me it was a no-brainer to talk with him.”
Giampetruzzi played football at Holy Cross in the early 90s and was set to continue his career at Central Connecticut State University before an injury derailed his plans as a player. However, his old high school coach got him back in the sport by hiring him on as an assistant at Holy Cross in 1995.
He worked his way up the coaching ladder while subbing at the school. Giampetruzzi went on to get his Master’s Degree in School Health Education from Southern Connecticut State University. He was named head coach in 2009.
“Someone coming to this area for something other than Mayberry and Andy Griffith, that in itself is very humbling,” Taylor said. “That a school an hour north of New York City would say, ‘We would like to come down and bounce ideas’ says a lot about the program and what we’ve been able to do here at North Surry.”
The air raid system intrigued Giampetruzzi, who said Holy Cross traditionally runs a regular spread offense with some two-back formations.
“High school to high school, football coaches can talk to each other because everybody wants to learn new information,” Giampetruzzi said. “We wanted to come learn about it one-on-one. We took a shot with it, and he was willing help.”
The roots of the air raid offense can be traced back to LaVell Edwards one-time coach at Brigham Young University. Edwards incorporated a pass-dominant offense in a time that star running backs controlled the game in the 70s, 80s and 90s.
Hal Mumme, known as one of the founders of the air raid alongside Mike Leach, was influenced by Edwards and began implementing a pass-heavy spread offense at Copperas Cove High School in Texas. Mumme later became head coach of Iowa Wesleyan College where Mike Leach, now a two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year, served as offensive coordinator.
The duo stayed together over the next nine years, also making stops at Valdosta State and Kentucky. It was during this time that Mumme and Leach developed the concept of what is now referred to as the air raid offense.
The air raid system operates with up to four receivers, five including the running back, as opposed to there being a primary receiver and a checkdown. The offensive linemen aren’t all clumped together, but rather spread up to a yard apart. O-lineman also line up further away from the line of scrimmage. The goal is to extend the amount of time the QB has in the pocket so he can read the field and find the open receiver.
“The triple option has been teaching a quarterback to make a decision in two seconds with so many different moving parts for 70 years,” Taylor said. “[Leach] and Paul Johnson are essentially the same coach but on different ends of the spectrum: both preach that execution based on simplicity is going to win games.”
The scheme runs at a faster pace without use of a huddle. By keeping the defense moving, there is a better chance of miscues or blown assignments in one-on-one coverage. If all outside receivers are accounted for, the QB can either execute a short pass to a slanting slot receiver or hit the running back for a short pass. The quarterback also has the option to run at any time.
Either way, the air raid system gives more freedom to the quarterback once the ball is snapped.
The adoption of the air raid was done almost out of necessity for Mumme and Leach. Since they weren’t getting the top three, four and five-star recruits, the coaches focused more on the execution of a game plan than they did getting super athletes.
“The stigma was that you have an all-star QB, four or five guys that can blaze the field at receiver and you have to have giant offensive lineman,” Taylor said. “You can adapt it every year based on the talent you have.”
Taylor’s began following Mumme’s career while the coach was at Kentucky. Primarily an option team before him, Mumme enacted the air raid with one, two and three-star recruits to compete in the brutally tough SEC. The air raid turned the team around as Kentucky QB Tim Couch went from 276 yards passing in 1996 to 3,884 yards in 1997. Couch went on throw an SEC record 4,275 in 1998, which stood for 21 years until LSU’s Joe Burrow shattered the record with 5,671 yards last fall.
A moment that inspired Taylor’s coaching career came in 1997 when Kentucky upset No. 20 Alabama. This was UKs first win over the Crimson Tide in 75 years, and is a feat that hasn’t been replicated since.
“For him to upset Alabama with the students he had access to showed the air raid worked,” Taylor said. “As a college student at the time, I said if I ever got to coach or be an offensive coordinator this is what I would run.”
“It really is the great equalizer on the field.”
