East Surry seniors sign NCAA NLIs

“One of the neatest things about this place is the high caliber, high quality of people that these guys are. There’s true love for each other, there’s true respect for each other, and there’s respect for the teachers and coaches and parents. The respect the students have in this community is remarkable for someone that’s coming from the outside in. I know here people may be used to it, but being from the outside and then being here and seeing the difference in the level of respect and care they have, even for the small things, has just been refreshing in my life in general. As players, for them to sign scholarships speaks enough for itself. They’re definitely talented enough to do that and have put themselves in position for that.” - East Surry coach Trent Lowman on getting to know Joshua Joyce, center left, and Quincy Smith, center right, as both players and people. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News “One of the neatest things about this place is the high caliber, high quality of people that these guys are. There’s true love for each other, there’s true respect for each other, and there’s respect for the teachers and coaches and parents. The respect the students have in this community is remarkable for someone that’s coming from the outside in. I know here people may be used to it, but being from the outside and then being here and seeing the difference in the level of respect and care they have, even for the small things, has just been refreshing in my life in general. As players, for them to sign scholarships speaks enough for itself. They’re definitely talented enough to do that and have put themselves in position for that.” - East Surry coach Trent Lowman on getting to know Joshua Joyce, center left, and Quincy Smith, center right, as both players and people. -

“One of the neatest things about this place is the high caliber, high quality of people that these guys are. There’s true love for each other, there’s true respect for each other, and there’s respect for the teachers and coaches and parents. The respect the students have in this community is remarkable for someone that’s coming from the outside in. I know here people may be used to it, but being from the outside and then being here and seeing the difference in the level of respect and care they have, even for the small things, has just been refreshing in my life in general. As players, for them to sign scholarships speaks enough for itself. They’re definitely talented enough to do that and have put themselves in position for that.” – East Surry coach Trent Lowman on getting to know Joshua Joyce, center left, and Quincy Smith, center right, as both players and people.