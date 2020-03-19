Smith signs with Fayetteville State

Quincy Smith (1) celebrates after making a big tackle in a road game against Reidsville. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A coaches dream is to find an athletic player that is not only coachable, but is willing to try new things to make the team better.

Meet Quincy Smith.

Smith did a little bit of everything in his four years at East Surry. He was a member of the varsity football, basketball and outdoor track and field teams and excelled in each. No matter what was asked of him, Smith executed it to the best of his ability and success often followed.

He’s a multi-time all-conference player, a state champion and, as of last month, a college-bound linebacker. Smith signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent in February and will attend Fayetteville State University.

Smith’s athletic 6-foot-2 frame made him an ideal Swiss Army knife for the Cardinals in 2016. He was used as a wide receiver as well as a cornerback. As a freshman, Smith led the team in receptions (13), yards receiving (284) and receiving touchdowns (5). He also led the team in return yards (189).

The offense stayed rooted in the ground game the next season as well, but the Cardinals did incorporate the pass more with Jefferson Boaz and Stephen Gosnell splitting time at starting quarterback. He once again led the team in receptions (15) and receiving yards (320) while also grabbing three TDs.

In addition to his work on offense and special teams, Smith spent a lot of time on defense as well during his first two seasons. He served as a defensive back during this time, recording 37 tackles as a freshman and 65 as a sophomore.

Smith continued to be a part of multiple phases when Trent Lowman was hired as head football coach in 2018. Quincy continued to be a reliable receiver and set new career highs in receptions (17) and yards receiving (391) for a season.

However, Smith had more help in the receiving corp that year and could focus more on defense and special teams. He was fourth on the team in receptions and yards receiving, but did have 43 tackles and led the team with 278 kickoff return yards.

“When I got here, Quincy was already like the No. 4 leading receiver all-time as a sophomore,” Lowman said. “As this year progressed, he was so valuable on the defensive side that we had played three games and he had only caught one pass. So he was running 20-25 pass routes a game and getting worn out and not touching the ball.”

This led to Lowman talking to Smith about focusing on defense while also rotating in at running back. Quincy’s answer was straightforward one according to Lowman.

“Coach, I’ll do whatever I can to help us win.”

Smith made the move to outside linebacker permanently and stopped with offense almost altogether. He finished the 2019 season with 134 total yards, the lowest of his career, but he became part of something bigger.

His stat line read 56 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for a loss and 1.0 sack. He got better as the season progressed, with all three of his best games coming in the latter half of the season. His best statistical game on defense came at a key time. He had seven solo tackles and 11 total in the West Regional Final, a game that came down to the very last possession.

“For someone that was the elite receiver, so to speak, as a sophomore to have that attitude, that speaks about who Quincy is,” Lowman said. “He was one of the best outside linebackers I’ve seen at understanding what his job was and fitting into that scheme. He was a stud for us on defense.”

As impressive as Quincy was during his senior year, Lowman said the sky is the limit for Smith as a defender.

“The biggest difference between college and high school was that he only got 45 minutes of defense a day.” Lowman said. “He’s going to college and, if you count meetings, he’ll get three hours a day specific to his position. His improvement is going to be huge just because of that and that’s all he has to focus on is one position.”

“It’ll pay off big.”

