Boaz, Gosnell named AP All-State

North Surry’s seniors laced their cleats, put on pads and made their grand entrance in front of raucous Greyhound crowd for possibly the final time Friday.

It was a bittersweet night for the families and friends of North Surry football, cheer and band seniors. Instead of dwelling on the past or what may lie ahead, the Greyhounds took the field and delivered a performance for the ages by defeating one of the school’s oldest rivals, Surry Central, 54-7.

“The thing I love about the seniors is their closeness,” said Greyhound coach Patrick Taylor. “Not all of them have grown up together and not all of them have the same friends, but they found a way this year to find a special bond with each other. It’s like they’re brothers. They’re fighting one minute and loving the next and that’s what you want.”

Taylor said the Class of 2020 is special to him for a number of reasons. Not only are they his first senior class as North Surry’s head coach, but the “Air Raid Originals,” have come so far during their time representing the blue and gold. The group went from not winning a single game in the eighth grade to finishing with 579 yards of total offense and winning by 47 points on Senior Night.

The Greyhounds (5-4, 4-1 WPAC) welcomed a Golden Eagles squad that won its last two games by a combined score of 75-19. The Eagles (2-7, 2-3) seemed to have everything working for them heading into the county clash with North, but were immediately shell-shocked.

“We thought we had a good game plan coming in and either we didn’t or we just didn’t execute,” said Central coach Monty Southern. “You never really know what an opponent is going to do but they really jumped on us early. Their early success got to us. We got down and it showed in our body language.”

The Greyhounds scored on the first possession of the game and didn’t take their feet of the gas pedal until the final whistle. Quarterback Chase Swartz went 28-of-41 for 482 yards passing with six passing touchdowns. Swartz added a pair of rushing TDs to round out the 54 points.

“Swartz is a really talented QB,” Southern said. “Part of our defensive game plan was to contain his feet since we saw on the tapes how well he can run, but we weren’t able to slow down the passing game and it hurt us.”

Swartz started the game with a series of short passes to move the chains, but capped off the opening drive with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Nick Badgett. Badgett caught the ball at the Eagles’ 35 and used a block from Anthony Brown to find the end zone. Badgett ended up with 109 yards receiving.

Swartz utilized five different receivers in the game. Carson Hawks, Badgett and Tanner Woods each finished with more than 100 yards receiving and each found the end zone. Hawks led the receivers with nine catches for 183 yards and a TD, while Tanner Woods had a career performance with seven catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Brown and Evan Bryant each recorded catches as well, with Bryant also finding the end zone.

The Hounds were able to amass a 34-0 lead by the half by keeping the ball out of the Eagles’ hands. Central ran just 19 plays in the first half to North Surry’s 39. North Surry had six drives end in a touchdown and one end via turnover-on-downs. Surry Central’s six first-half possessions saw four end with a punt, one on a fumble on the first play of the drive and then one end when time expired in the second quarter.

The offense usually gets most of the credit when a team puts up 54 points, which is tied for the second-most points scored by either North Surry or Surry Central in the rivalry’s 55 meetings. However, Taylor was sure to credit his defense for the lopsided score and for keeping Central to just 107 yards of total offense.

“Hats off to our defensive staff. They had Central nailed down all night, I mean play call-wise and everything,” Taylor said, emphasizing the importance of a strong defense after a 53-9 loss to West Stokes last week. “We’ve battled all year. We’re not the biggest and we’re not the fastest defense but we’ll come at you and gang tackle you. You take a kid like John Ross that’s played in the middle for three years and he played defensive line to start the year and then we moved him back to the middle when we went to the stack, mainly so he could see things and get the defense right.”

Taylor proceeded to list off key pieces of the defense that stepped up against the Eagles. These names included Trevor Marsh, Colten Sechrist, Devontae Wright and Kole Smith.

“These kids are just playing for each other and that’s what I want,” Taylor said.

Central received the opening kickoff of the second half after only possessing the ball for 2:01 in the second quarter. The Eagles were determined to make up for the slow start earlier and did just that.

Back-to-back runs from Junior Palacios put the Eagles just a yard shy of their first first-down since the team’s opening drive of the game. An encroachment penalty on North moved the chains, and then a defensive pass interference call on the next play put Central into Greyhound territory.

Daniel Valenzuela and Tanner Boone grinded out another first down on the ground to put Central just outside the red zone. Quarterback Maisen Holt threw two incompletions, one that was headed for the end zone but fell incomplete when the intended receiver collided with an official. A pass to Boone for no gain set up fourth-and-10.

Maisen Holt scrambled on fourth down but stayed behind the line of scrimmage. Holt targeted Brady Woods in the end zone and a pass interference call was made against the Hounds once again. A holding penalty on Central moved the ball back to the 22. Maisen Holt finally found an open Logan Priddy in the end zone to get the visitors on the board.

A failed onside kick by Central put the Hounds in great starting field position. From then on, the North was firmly in control for the rest of the game. Swartz extended the lead with a 41-yard TD pass to Hawks and later a 72-yard TD pass to Woods. The game was then moved into a running clock when Swartz threw his sixth and final TD pass to Woods.

Central’s win streak was snapped and the Eagles have now lost four of the last five games against North Surry. Southern was less than pleased with the game and thinks the Eagles may have not been as focused as they should’ve been.

“It’s very cliche, but we always talk about going 1-0 each week,” Southern said.“I think the guys got ahead of themselves since we’ve been playing pretty good ball here recently and thought about how we could maybe end up finishing second in the conference and go to the playoffs. Maybe they were focused on the big picture and maybe that had an effect on our preparations, I don’t know. But we did not start off well, and that set the pace for the rest of the game.”

The Eagles will travel to Walkertown (6-3, 2-3) next week and then finish the season against at home versus North Forsyth (3-6, 3-2). Both are challenging but winnable games for the Eagles.

“We’ve got two more weeks and I want the kids to have fun and enjoy it, but I want us to show what kind of team we can be and that starts again Monday,” Southern said.

Despite the numbers on offense, Taylor told his team they did not play their best game. There is still time for improvement with two weeks left in the regular season, which is necessary for the goals Taylor has in mind for the Hounds.

”The first goal is that we’re fighting for a conference championship,” Taylor said. “Even though some other things have to happen, we have to win out to give ourselves a chance. We also have to win out for a chance to have a home playoff game. We want that and we want to win a playoff game for the first time in 15 years.”

Greyhound quarterback Chase Swartz finished Friday’s game with 482 yards passing with six passing touchdowns and two rushing TDs. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0835.jpg Greyhound quarterback Chase Swartz finished Friday’s game with 482 yards passing with six passing touchdowns and two rushing TDs. Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Logan Priddy (7) celebrates a 22-yard touchdown reception in the second half. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0880-1.jpg Surry Central’s Logan Priddy (7) celebrates a 22-yard touchdown reception in the second half. Cory Smith | The News Surry Central QB Maisen Holt (9) hands the ball off to running back Junior Palacios in the first quarter of the Eagles game against North Surry. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0786-2.jpg Surry Central QB Maisen Holt (9) hands the ball off to running back Junior Palacios in the first quarter of the Eagles game against North Surry. Cory Smith | The News Nick Badgett (3) escapes the grip of a Surry Central defender to run for a first down. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0813.jpg Nick Badgett (3) escapes the grip of a Surry Central defender to run for a first down. Cory Smith | The News North Surry tackle Elijah Moore (75) protects quarterback Chase Swartz in Friday’s 54-7 win over Surry Central. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0822.jpg North Surry tackle Elijah Moore (75) protects quarterback Chase Swartz in Friday’s 54-7 win over Surry Central. Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Devontae Wright (9) defends a Golden Eagle pass intended for receiver Brady Woods (81). https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0884.jpg North Surry’s Devontae Wright (9) defends a Golden Eagle pass intended for receiver Brady Woods (81). Cory Smith | The News Five North Surry seniors make their way to midfield for the pregame coin toss. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0750-1.jpg Five North Surry seniors make their way to midfield for the pregame coin toss. Cory Smith | The News

