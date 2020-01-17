Tar Heel State of Mind

East Surry’s Stephen Gosnell was named Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the 1AA State Championship by recording 12 catches for 210 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Cory Smith | The News

It only takes an instant to dramatically impact one’s path in life.

For Stephen Gosnell, his life-changing moment came on July 31, 2019. Then a rising senior, Stephen officially made the move back to Surry County after a seven-month stint at Carroll County High. This return did more than just change Cavaliers back to Cardinals, though. It was just the first domino in a line of events that eventually led to portions of the East Surry High School and North Carolina High School Athletic Association record books being rewritten, East Surry grabbing its first-ever 1AA Football State Championship and a completely different future for Stephen.

After originally verbally committing to NC State in June 2019, Stephen swapped from Wolfpack Red to Carolina Blue in October by committing to UNC-Chapel Hill. He signed his national letter of intent on December 18. Then, thanks to a last-minute opening on the UNC roster, Stephen decided to graduate high school early. So as of January 5, Stephen is enrolled at UNC.

Football-wise, East Surry went from a really good team with title aspirations to the team to beat in the western half of the state when Stephen and his brother Benji, a sophomore, rejoined the team.

“There’s no question that those guys returning made a difference in our season,” said Trent Lowman, head coach of East Surry’s football program. “We were able to change things up schematically and have a lot more depth.”

With the Gosnells’ return came two potential ‘issues’ that ended up being non-factors in the season. The first was regarding the team’s quarterback. In 2018, Stephen split time at QB with Jefferson Boaz. Stephen’s 1,134 yards passing, 14 passing TDs, 110 carries for 1,080 yards rushing, 17 rushing TDs, 21 receptions for 430 yards receiving and seven receiving TDs led to him being named 2018 Northwest 1A Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Lowman quickly put to rest any rumors of a QB controversy by stating in the season preview that Boaz was the starter and that Stephen would play wide receiver. Stephen was a 3-star recruit by 247Sports at the time and was recruited by NC State as a receiver, so the move to WR wasn’t a shocking adjustment for the rising senior.

The other talking point also stemmed from his move to receiver, where fans questioned how the returning wide-outs in Dillon Mosley and Landon Stevens would adjust to another high-profile player getting targets. Even with those three, as well as Benji, Kyler Jessup and Elijah Wright sharing touches, Lowman assured the team had a mission-first mentality that helped them win all 15 games.

“They each knew that if Landon caught the ball, everyone else would immediately start blocking,” Lowman said. “It was the same if Stephen, Dillon or anyone else caught it. The others said ‘I’m going to try to block to get those guys a touchdown.’ We really focused on doing your job every play to the best of your ability.”

Success followed as the Cardinals found themselves at the top of national leaderboards for yards receiving and receiving touchdowns, among other things. Stephen himself recorded 68 catches for 1,544 yards receiving and 22 receiving TDs in the season. Stephen had three or more catches in 11-of-15 games, nine games of at least 100 yards receiving and three games of at least 200 yards receiving.

Stephen’s two biggest performances of the season came during two of the most important games in school history. The first was a road game against the defending 2A state champs Reidsville, who actually went on to win the title again in 2019. Stephen hauled in a school-record 263 yards on a record 11 catches. He also set the school record for TD catches in a game with four.

“That game is why he got scholarship offer at UNC,” Lowman said. “Lonnie Galloway (UNC’s wide receivers coach) was there watching Jefferson and [Reidsville’s Breon] Pass, but Stephen’s performance is what led to him getting that offer. That’s life-changing.”

The other game that cemented Stephen as a top receiver was the 1AA State Championship game against Tarboro. He broke his own-school record for catches (12) and tallied 210 yards receiving and two TDs. This helped East defeat Tarboro 56-28.

“I’m just glad I could do whatever I could to win,” Stephen said after the game. “That’s all I care about. I didn’t care about anything but winning tonight, and we did that. I helped my team win and I’m proud of that.”

In the East Surry record book, Gosnell is first in single-season yards receiving (1,544 in 2019), single-season receptions (68 in 2019), single-season receiving TDs (22 in 2019), career receiving TDs (28) and receiving yards in a single game (263 vs. Reidsville, 2019). He is also second in career yards receiving (2,164) and career receptions (101), fourth in career TD passes (19), fifth in career yards rushing (2,230) and single-season passing yards (1,134 in 2018), sixth in single-season TD passes (14 in 2018), sixth and 11th in single-season rushing touchdowns (17 in 2018, 13 in 2017) and 11th in single-season rushing yards (1,080 in 2018).

Stephen is the only player in East Surry history to graduate with seasons of 1,000 yards receiving, 1,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing.

In addition to the school record book, Gosnell is in the NCHSAA’s record book three times: ninth in single-season touchdown receptions (22 in 2019), 20th in single-season yards receiving (1,544 in 2019) and 23rd in yards receiving in a game (263 vs. Reidsville, 2019).

Stephen Gosnell enrolls early at UNC

