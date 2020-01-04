Mosley signs NLI with NC State

“For the strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack.”
This excerpt, from Rudyard Kipling’s “The Law for the Wolves,” perfectly encapsulates Dillon Mosley’s football career, both at the current time and for the foreseeable future.
Mosley was one-third of the top receiving trio in all of North Carolina last fall. East Surry’s receiving corps of Mosley, Stephen Gosnell and Landon Stevens combined for 3,940 yards receiving and 59 receiving touchdowns, more than any other trio in the state.
His stellar senior campaign ended with East Surry’s winning its first-ever 1AA State Championship and with Mosley getting an offer to play Division I college football. On December 18, Mosley put pen-to-paper and officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play football with North Carolina State University as a preferred walk-on.
“Dillon is one of the most savvy wide receivers that I’ve had the privilege of coaching,” said Cardinals coach Trent Lowman. “He’s a very good route-runner that’s great at getting open. Once he got the ball in his hands, he was even more dangerous. Go back and watch how many third downs we had where we went to him and converted.”
Primarily a slot receiver in his two years as a varsity starter, Mosley graduates with 1,445 yards receiving and 21 receiving touchdowns. In 2019, Mosley finished eighth in the 1A division and 38th overall in the state for total yards receiving (937), ninth in 1A and tied for 47th in the state in total receptions (55), and fourth in 1A and tied for 11th in the state in receiving touchdowns (16).
In the school record book, Mosley is second in career receiving TDs (21), third in career receptions (91), third in single-season receiving TDs (16 in 2019), third and eighth in single-season receptions (36 in 2018, 55 in 2019), fourth in career yards receiving (1,445), and fourth and 10th in yards receiving in a single season (508 in 2018, 937 in 2019).
Looking at the season he had, it seems like a no-brainer that Mosley would be on many colleges’ list of targets. However, Lowman said Mosley only ever had eyes for the Wolfpack…even if it meant giving up football.
“It’s really special for Dillon because he was going to go to NC State anyway; that’s his dream school,” Lowman said. “He had not planned to play college football. He and I had a conversation about it and he said he was focused on going to school to get a degree.”
Mosley served as the primary slot receiver in 2018, while Stevens primarily handled deep passes. Lowman said he planned to move Mosley outside in 2019, but he was moved back to the slot when Stephen and Benji Gosnell rejoined the team in the preseason.
“He didn’t get a lot of bombs thrown his way, but he got a lot of looks underneath,” Lowman said.
The Cardinals now had six starters, the four listed above as well as Kyler Jessup and Elijah Wright, they could rely on to catch passes from Jefferson Boaz. It took time for everyone to adjust to sharing targets, but the wins piled up as the team shattered receiving records left and right.
It only took three games in 2019 for Mosley to surpass his mark of five receiving TDs from the 2018 season. He went on to catch TD passes in 9-of-11 regular season games and 11-of-15 total games. All of a sudden, Mosley realized he had a shot at attending his dream school and playing Division I football.
“As season went on and he saw how good of a year he was having, he came to me and asked what his chances of playing football at State were, so I picked up the phone and started calling around,” Lowman said. ” I told [Henry] Trevathan about Dillon and sent him some film. A few hours later he called and said, “we’d love to have him.’ A few weeks later, he called back and said they had a PWO spot.”
“Like Landon at UNC, I think Dillon has a good chance at getting that scholarship if he goes and works hard,” Lowman added.
Mosley still had work to do as a Cardinal before putting on his Wolfpack uniform. The goal for East Surry was always to get back to the 1AA State Championship to avenge a loss in the title game one year prior.
They did just that and more en route to a perfect 15-0 season. East Surry’s 4,679 yards receiving were the most of any North Carolina team and the seventh-most in the nation. Mosley, who had five catches for 38 yards and two TDs in the title game, helped East Surry set the North Carolina High School Athletic Association records for most yards receiving (484) and most receiving touchdowns (7) in a state championship game.
As he sat with Stevens and Stephen Gosnell at the post-game press conference, Mosley took time to appreciate the receivers’ wolfpack mentality one last time.
“I just think that what makes us special is that we’ve got so many parts that work together, and so they’ve got to game-plan for all of us,” Mosley said. “They don’t have to just game-plan for one receiver, so it’s kind of hard to guard all of us.”
