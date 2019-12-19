Cardinal receivers sign with UNC-CH, NC State

Landon Stevens, Stephen Gosnell and Dillon Mosley combined for 84 catches, 3,940 yards receiving and 59 receiving touchdowns for East Surry in 2019. The three receivers each signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — On the same day as the East Surry Cardinals were fitted for state championship rings, three key pieces of the championship squad all signed to play Division I college football.

All members of the class of 2020, Stephen Gosnell and Landon Stevens will continue their football careers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Dillon Mosley at North Carolina State University.

The trio of receivers were part of an East Surry team that will remain atop school and state record books for a long time. In 2019 Mosley, Gosnell and Stevens combined for 184 catches, 3,940 yards receiving and 59 receiving touchdowns. The 2019 team set the school record for total yards, total TDs, receiving TDs, scoring and yards receiving.

Stevens played two years of varsity football with East Surry and was a receiver and cornerback/safety that also spent time on the return team. He had 61 catches for 1,459 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior, and 95 catches for 2,330 yards and 26 touchdowns for his career. In the school record book, Stevens is first in career yards receiving, second in single-season receiving TDs, second and fourth in single-season yards receiving, second and fourth in yards receiving in a game, second and 11th in single-season receptions, third in career receiving TDs and fourth in career receptions.

In addition to the school record book, Stevens is in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s record book: second in consecutive games with a TD reception (12 in 2019), 14th in single-season touchdown receptions (21 in 2019) and 28th in single-season receiving yards (1,459 in 2019).

Mosley was a two-year varsity starter at East Surry and spent time at wide receiver, safety and some special teams. Mosley graduates with 1,445 yards receiving and 21 receiving touchdowns as well as a rushing touchdown. In the school record book, Mosley is second in career receiving TDs, third in career receptions, third in single-season receiving TDs, third and eighth in single-season receptions, fourth in career yards receiving and fourth and 10th in yards receiving in a single season.

Gosnell is a three-year starter on the varsity team and has played quarterback, running back, wide receiver, defensive back and on the return team. He is the only player in East Surry history to have 1,000-yard seasons in passing, rushing and receiving. Gosnell was named 2018 Northwest 1A Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 as a dual-threat QB with 66 completions for 1,134 yards passing, 14 passing TDs, 110 carries for 1,080 yards rushing, 17 rushing TDs, 21 receptions for 430 yards receiving and seven receiving TDs. He made the permanent move to receiver as a senior and led the team with 68 catches for 1,544 yards receiving and 22 receiving TDs.

In the East Surry record book, Gosnell is first in single-season yards receiving, single-season receptions, single-season receiving TDs, career receiving TDs and receiving yards in a single game. He is also second in career yards receiving and career receptions, fourth in career TD passes, fifth in career yards rushing and single-season passing yards, sixth in single-season TD passes, sixth and 11th in single-season rushing touchdowns and 11th in single-season rushing yards.

In addition to the school record book, Gosnell is in the NCHSAA’s record book: ninth in single-season touchdown receptions (22 in 2019), 20th in single-season yards receiving (1,544 in 2019) and 23rd in yards receiving in a game (263 vs. Reidsville, 2019).

Keep an eye out for individual stories for each player.

