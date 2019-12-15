The Sweetest Revenge

DURHAM — Revenge can be a powerful motivator.
364 days after falling to undefeated Tarboro in the NCHSAA 1AA State Championship Football game, East Surry was redeemed by winning the 2019 Championship and ending Tarboro’s 44-game winning streak.
“I’m just proud of these guys because they are as good as they were tonight,” said Trent Lowman, head coach of East Surry. “That was how talented this group is and how hard they’ve worked, and to put that type of a performance on in a state championship game … it proves it. They are that talented, they are that good, and they’ve worked hard enough to be there.”
East Surry didn’t show up just to compete. Quarterback Jefferson Boaz succinctly stated, “We’ll be back” when the team lost in 2018. His words motivated the young Cardinals from the moment they walked out of Carter-Finley Stadium battered and defeated in 2018. Boaz and the Cards made true to their word by handing Tarboro a 56-28 loss on the biggest stage possible.
Boaz was named Most Valuable Player in the championship after throwing 33 completions for 478 yards passing and seven touchdown passes. The 56 points scored by East Surry is more than Tarboro had given up during all of 2019.
A reporter asked Boaz, who committed to UNC, if he had considered reclassifying himself as a quarterback instead of a tight end or defensive end for college.
Coach Lowman interjected, “If he had a microphone I’d take it from him and say, ‘Yes.’”
“I guess you could say I was kind of feeling it,” Boaz said of his performance Saturday. “I was just gelling off other people. Plus they’re wide open. If you can’t make a wide-open pass as a 17-year-old kid, you don’t need to be playing the position.”
The Cardinals’ offensive line, better known as the “Fat Cowboys,” protected Boaz against a fierce Viking defense all night and only gave up one sack.
“Which was my fault,” Boaz was quick to interject.
The O-line has been Boaz’s best friend all season, allowing him to throw more than 4,500 yards this season and giving up just seven sacks on the year.
“The fact that over half of them I’ve grown up with and know means the most to me,” Boaz said, mentioning he actually played left tackle with this group until seventh grade. “They’re special people to me, and I’ll remember them for a long time.”
With plenty of time to throw, it was up to the receivers to get open — which they had no problem doing. Stephen Gosnell, Landon Stevens and Dillon Mosley have been the primary receivers all season and have more than 50 catches each. In addition to covering each of those three, wideouts like Benji Gosnell and Kyler Jessup made life miserable for the Vikings.
Gosnell led all receivers with 206 yards, followed by Stevens with 179 and Mosley with 42. Each of the three found the end zone multiple times, in addition to Jessup.
“I just think that what makes us special is that we’ve got so many parts that work together, and so they’ve got to game-plan for all of us,” Mosley said. “They don’t have to just game-plan for one receiver, so it’s kind of hard to guard all of us.”
The game wasn’t just an offensive showcase. Perhaps most impressive was the Cards’ ability to stop a Tarboro ground game that averaged 286.7 yards rushing and 6.1 TDs. East’s defense forced four key turnovers that held Tarboro to its second-lowest point total of the past two seasons.
“When the linemen were giving Jefferson as much time as he had and with the talent we have at receiver, we could do about what we wanted to tonight,” Lowman said. “After a few scores, [the] defense buckled down. We had some big plays on special teams that were huge for the momentum of the game. Overall, it’s the best football game we’ve played all year.”
East received the opening kickoff and never trailed throughout the game. The first half looked like it might set up a shootout with East Surry up 28-21, but a timely turnover gave East the ball and a chance to score before halftime.
From there, East Surry’s offense couldn’t be stopped and Tarboro’s offense couldn’t get started. By the time the Vikings, who finished with 242 yards rushing on 34 carries, could get momentum, time had already left the clock.
