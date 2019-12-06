West Regional Final Preview: Part Two

Isaac Washington (13) celebrates after sacking Mountain Island Charter’s quarterback in the Cardinals third-round win over the Raptors. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News Isaac Washington (13) celebrates after sacking Mountain Island Charter’s quarterback in the Cardinals third-round win over the Raptors. -

The second installation of a two-part preview of the 2019 NCHSAA 1AA Football West Regional Final between No. 1 East Surry High School (13-0) and No. 2 Mitchell (12-1).

I separated the preview of Friday’s game into two parts in order to present as much information as possible. In part one of my preview, I gathered team and individual statistics for each squad to show how East Surry and Mitchell measured up based on the first 13 games of the season. This edition serves as a platform for me to break down some of the key statistics from part one as well as provide input on elements both surrounding the game and of the game itself.

HISTORY IN THE MAKING

The Cardinals following has grown more and more as the season has progressed. Alumni from all over have returned to watch East Surry break record after record en route to a perfect season thus far. This stands true for Friday’s game as well. Blankets and stadium seats lined the bleachers of David H. Diamont Stadium as early as noon Thursday as fans try to reserve a spot to see East host its first Regional Final since 2001.

The high-octane 2019 Cardinals are the first team in school history to reach back-to-back Regional Finals. Last season, East Surry was the fourth-ranked team in the West, upsetting No. 1 Mount Airy (40-0) and No. 2 Starmount (44-27) before falling in the 1AA State Championship game to Tarboro.

This year’s Cardinals team returned most of its starters and it showed right out of the gate. As seen in part one of my preview, the Cardinals are ranked in the top-50 both in state and nationally in such categories as total passing yards, passing touchdowns, total touchdowns, touchdowns per game, total points and points per game.

The 13-0 start this year marks just the fourth time in school history that the team has won more than 12 games in a single season. The previous three instances came in 2001, 2002 and 2015, with the 2001 team setting a school record with 14-straight wins to start the season. The Cardinals have been close to the Regional Final recently, winning at least nine games in each season since 2013, but fell short each time until last season.

With Trent Lowman at the helm, East is 24-4 over the past two seasons. Only two of those losses were to fellow 1A teams.

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID, NEVER THE BRIDE

Just as East Surry has been atop the rankings in Class 1A, so has Mitchell. Currently sitting at 12-1, the Mountaineers have won at least 10 games in each season since 2015. Four of those seasons saw Mitchell win 12 or more games.

The true change in Mitchell’s program came in 2014 when Travise Pitman took over as head coach. From 1975-2013, the ‘Neers only had two seasons of double-digit wins (11-2 in 1986, 12-2 in 2011). Under Pitman’s guidance, the Moutaineers have a record of 69-15 for an average of 11.5 wins and 2.5 losses per season. Coach Pitman is currently in second-place for all-time wins at Mitchell. A win over East would give him illustrious win No. 70, tying him with Leland Riddle’s 70 wins from 1983-1995.

Despite all of his success with the Mountaineers, Pitman’s teams have ultimately come up just short of the state title each year. In fact, the team that eliminated Mitchell from the playoffs went on to win the state title in six of the past nine seasons.

Mitchell reached the West Regional Final in 2010, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Mountaineers lost 22-7 to eventual 1AA state champion Albemarle in 2010, lost 38-13 to eventual 1A state champion Murphy in 2016 and lost 42-28 to eventual 1A state champion Cherokee in 2017. Last season, the Mountaineers lost to eventual state champion Murphy 29-33 in the Regional Semifinals and were the only 1A team that year to come within single digits of the Bulldogs.

The closest Mitchell came to a state title was in 2015. The No. 4 ranked Mountaineers upset No. 1 East Wilkes in the Regional Semis to advance to the Regional Final. On the other side of the West bracket that year was No. 3 East Surry, who was 13-0 at the time, taking on No. 10 Walkertown. Walkertown upset the Cardinals in Pilot before falling to Mitchell in the Regional Final. Mitchell advanced to its first-ever state championship, but fell to powerhouse Wallace-Rose Hill in the 1AA title game.

TALE OF THE TAPE

It’s difficult to see how the Cardinals and Mountaineers match up against one another for two reasons. First of all, the teams have only played each other once: when Mitchell downed East 27-0 in the first round of the 1986 state playoffs. The second reason is that the schools have no common opponents this season.

A little digging down the rabbit hole finally revealed a (sort of) connection between East Surry and Mitchell. Buckle up because this gets a little interesting: East Surry defeated West Stokes 35-10 on September 20 – West Stokes defeated Mountain Heritage on November 29 in the third round of the 2A state playoffs – finally, Mountain Heritage is the only team in 2019 to have defeated Mitchell, which they did on October 18 by a score of 14-6.

This giant knot of teams doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things, but one thing that does benefit East Surry is the fact that tape exists of Mitchell losing this season, a luxury that the Mountaineers cannot claim over the Cardinals. This doesn’t mean East Surry is perfect since they haven’t lost; rather it allows East Surry to dissect what happened in that game that led to Mountain Heritage going over the then-undefeated Mitchell team. Which leads me to my next point…

LEARNING FROM THE PAST

It’s no secret that Mitchell’s offense centers around quarterback Noah Pitman, who is 19th in the state for total yards with 3,051. That includes 1,510 yards passing, 20 passing TDs, 1,541 yards rushing and 24 rushing TDs. It’s also no secret that Mitchell loves to run the ball, as evident by the team’s average of 279.9 yards rushing compared to 116.2 yards passing.

Mountain Heritage held Mitchell to just six points by holding the Mountaineers to a season-low 121 yards rushing for an average of 4.8 yards per carry. The only TD from Mitchell came in second quarter on a 10-yard run from Pitman.

Mountain Heritage kept the ball out of Mitchell’s hands, running 65 offensive plays to Mitchell’s 42. The Cougars out-possessed Mitchell 31:41 to 16:19 and held the Mountaineers to just eight first downs the entire game. The fact that Mitchell held Mountain Heritage to just 14 points does speak volumes about the Mountaineers’ defense, which had 132 tackles in the game.

The ‘Neers’ 121 yards rushing came off of 25 combined carries from Tanner Duncan and Noah Pitman. Duncan rushed seven times for 24 yards and Noah 18 times for 97 yards. Noah did have one run of 38 yards. If you take that out of the story you get 17 rushes for 59 yards, bringing his average down from 5.4 yards per carry to 3.5.

Noah Pitman was forced to throw the ball against a stout Cougar defense. Noah threw a season-high 17 times in the game but only completed six passes for 49 yards, resulting in a .353 completion percentage. He was intercepted once and fumbled once, while the Mountaineer defense failed to force a turnover.

WHAT NOW?

Mitchell is a very talented football team that loves to run the ball. The run-heavy offense that rushes for 279.9 yards per game is anchored by QB Noah Pitman. The Mountaineer defense is only giving up 5.2 points per game, but they’ve never faced an offense like East Surry that ranks nationally in a number of categories.

What does all this mean? Well, it means that Friday night could see a meticulous chess match between an aerial offense and an elite defense, as well as one between a ground-and-pound offense and an underrated defense.

Message boards, water coolers and all of social media has been covered with “what if’s” regarding Friday’s game. All that’s left to do now is play the game.

Winner take all.

Isaac Washington (13) celebrates after sacking Mountain Island Charter’s quarterback in the Cardinals third-round win over the Raptors. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_DSC_0184-2-.jpg Isaac Washington (13) celebrates after sacking Mountain Island Charter’s quarterback in the Cardinals third-round win over the Raptors. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry hosts first Regional Final in 18 years