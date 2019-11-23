Bears’ season ends in double OT

John Cate | The News Members of the Mountain Island Charter football team speak with Mount Airy's Johnathon Smith shortly after the end of the game. The Raptors showed tremendous respect for the senior, who was on the field for most of the game and ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns. - John Cate | The News Bear quarterback Zeb Stroup tries to get the corner with most of the Mountain Island defensive line bearing down on him. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy's Logan Dowell tries to run down the Raptors' elusive quarterback Kobe Creamer during Friday's game. - John Cate | The News Johnathon Smith heads for the end zone in the first quarter of Friday's second-round playoff game against Mountain Island Charter. Smith's run tied the game at 7-7. - - John Cate | The News It's not quite Thanksgiving yet, but with Christmas just 32 days away, the Bears' student section was decked out like Santa was expected. - - John Cate | The News The Bears’ Eric Olvera (51) and Sam Eberdt (76) put pressure on Mountain Island quarterback Kobe Creamer. - -

Someone had to win and someone had to lose. No one really deserved to lose.

Friday’s second-round 1AA state playoff game between Mount Airy and Mountain Island Charter School had a little bit of everything. Lots of big plays by both teams, on both sides of the ball; a defensive touchdown; a one-play, 80-yard touchdown drive and a 25-play, 80-yard touchdown drive; a comeback from a 15-point halftime deficit; one team holding the ball for an entire quarter; and last but not least, double overtime.

The game was finally settled when the Raptors recovered a Mount Airy fumbled pitchout on second down from the 12-yard line in the second overtime. MICS (11-2 overall) won the game 42-35 and will advance to next week’s third round and a date with top-seeded East Surry (12-0).

The Granite Bears, who end their 2019 campaign with an overall record of 8-4, trailed 28-13 at halftime, but fought back to tie the game at 28-all when Dalton Nance broke three tackles and crashed into the end zone with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Zeb Stroup. Stroup then ran in a two-point conversion that tied the game with 8:07 left in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors had two possessions in the time remaining and the Bears had one, but neither team could get into field-goal range for their respective outstanding kickers to have a chance at winning the game.

Mountain Island Charter, the tri-champion of the Southern Piedmont Conference along with Thomas Jefferson Academy and Bessemer City, won the coin toss for the first overtime. By rule, each team gets possession at the other team’s 10-yard line and has four plays to score either a touchdown or a field goal. The Raptors gave the ball to Elijah Burris, their UNC-Chapel Hill recruit, and he scored on the first play. Todd Pledger’s extra point made it 35-28.

The Bears’ Johnathon Smith answered back on his team’s first play. Smith dragged three MICS defenders into the end zone for a 10-yard run of his own. Jackson Tumbarello tied it again with the PAT.

The Raptors won the second toss and started on offense again. This time, Kobe Creamer threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Stephens on third down while under a heavy rush.

When it was Mount Airy’s turn to go back on offense, the ball was set for play, but the Bears claimed that no one informed them. The play clock expired and the Bears were penalized five yards for delay of game. No one on the sideline, from head coach J.K. Adkins, nor any of the players, nor former head coach Kelly Holder, who was watching from the sideline, saw any indication that the ball had been signaled ready to play.

The Bears now needed 15 yards to keep the game alive. Smith ran to the 12 on first down, and on second, Stroup tried to run an option left and pitchout to Smith, but the two missed connections and a Raptor fell on the loose ball to end the game.

“It’s a shame that someone has to lose a game like this, because I felt like both teams did a really good job tonight,” said Adkins. “It would have been easy for us to lay down. That’s a high-caliber football team over there, with really good players, but our kids stepped up and fought their tails off.

A game that was ultimately decided by the defense began as a shootout. Mountain Island won the coin toss and elected to receive. Creamer opened the drive by picking up 34 yards on a quarterback keeper to his Raptors’ 48-yard line, and four plays later, he hit Jaden Robinson down the middle for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead with 8:30 left in the opening period.

Not to be outdone, the Bears went 64 yards in seven plays, all on the ground, and tied it up on a 20-yard run by Smith at the 4:35 mark.

Tumbarello sent the ensuing kickoff into the end zone for a touchback, only to see Burris sprint 80 yards for a touchdown on first down.

Back came the Bears. On third-and-4 from their 26, Stroup hit Jaedon Hill for 29 yards and a first down. Three plays later, Nance made an over-the-shoulder catch for a 45-yard TD with 12 seconds left in the first quarter. Mount Airy tried to run for two points and failed, leaving the Raptors up by one.

After a first quarter where the offenses took the defenses behind the woodshed, the going got a little tougher in the second, especially for the home team.

MICS’ third drive began with a 51-yard reception by Robinson and a first down at the Bears’ 29, but on the first play of the second quarter, Kandon Davis stuffed a run for a five-yard loss. From there, Mount Airy forced the Raptors to punt for the first time. Unfortunately, the visitors’ defense suddenly got tough, too. On the fifth play of the Bears’ series, Stroup hurried a pass under pressure and Christian Hunter had a 25-yard pick six and a 21-13 MICS lead with 7:06 left in the first half.

Mount Airy turned the ball over again on its next series. This time, Jaedon Hill tried a halfback-option pass on third down and the Raptors picked it off at the Bear 46-yard line. But a few minutes later, Hill returned the favor, picking off a Creamer pass at the 24.

Just two and a half minutes remained in the first half, but the Raptors’ defense forced a three-and-out and a long punt return put MICS right back in business with 90 seconds left in the quarter and just 33 yards from the end zone. Creamer ran for it all on first down, and Mountain Island Charter went into the break with a 28-13 lead.

Mount Airy was down, but not out. The Raptors never saw the ball in the third quarter. The entire period, and the first 12 seconds of the fourth quarter, were taken up by the Bears’ opening drive of the second half. They converted two third downs and three fourth downs on a 25-play, 80-yard drive that featured a dozen runs by Smith out of a Wildcat formation. At one point, the senior carried the ball on nine straight plays before Adkins sent Stroup back in to run the Bears’ usual offense.

“(The wildcat) was something we thought we could get in and grind if we needed to,” the coach said. “At that point in the game, I felt like we needed to grind a little bit and make sure that we put the ball in the end zone on that first possession of the second half.”

The quarter ended with Mount Airy facing fourth-and-goal at the Raptors’ 1-yard line. Stroup appeared to score on the first play of the final period, but the Bears were penalized five yards when the official ruled that Smith had pushed his teammate forward into the end zone. Finally, Stroup tossed to Nance for a score. Tumbarello’s PAT made it 28-20.

Adkins said he wasn’t sure if he and his staff had ever coached a team that had a drive that lengthy.

“You have to remember that I come from old grinding triple-option, wishbone offenses, so we’ve had a bunch of long drives, but I don’t know if we’ve ever taken up an entire quarter before,” he said.

The Bears’ defense did its job on the next series, with William Mayfield knocking the ball out of a receiver’s hands on third down and forcing MICS into a three-and-out for the first time. Mount Airy got the ball back at its 43 with 9:41 to play. Smith took an option pitch into Raptor territory and then hauled in a pass for 14 yards and a first down at the MICS 35. Stroup went 14 yards on a keeper, and then Nance caught a pass and broke three tackles to score from 21 yards out.

Mount Airy’s last drive in regulation began at its own 26 with 5:58 remaining, and the Bears crossed midfield, but faced fourth-and-3 at the MICS 47 with 1:49 to play. Adkins originally sent the offense out with the intent of trying for a first down, but after a time-out, chose to punt instead.

The Raptors were only able to reach their 37 before regulation ended.

After recovering the fumble to set off a wild celebration — MICS has been a playoff regular since 2015 but had never before beaten a traditional 1A football power — nearly every member of the team and coaching staff came to shake hands with Smith, who was outstanding on both ends of the field in his final game for the Bears. The senior had 31 carries for 142 yards and ended his season with 2,008 rushing yards, passing the 2,000 mark on his TD run in the first overtime.

”There’s a lot of respect between good players,” said Adkins.

The game ended the careers of Bear seniors Johnathon Smith, Hill, Tumbarello, Manley Stovall, Elliott Poteat, Austin Handy, Eric Olvera, and Kaulin Smith, who was unavailable due to injury but was on the sideline with his teammates.

MA rallies from 15 down, but falls 42-35 to MICS

By John Cate

