A controversy-filled ending

MAIDEN — As North Surry wound down its regular season as the Western Piedmont 2A runner-up for the second year in a row, the Greyhounds were looking forward to an opportunity to win their first state playoff game in more than a decade.

They got the state playoff game, but were denied the opportunity through no fault of their own.

“We had to handle some circumstances that we can’t control,” said North Surry head coach Patrick Taylor. “This is in no way a negative. In a very hostile situation, they held it and did what they were supposed to do, and that is a reflection of these young men.”

The Greyhounds, who have a well-deserved reputation as a disciplined football team, were inexplicably flagged for 29 penalties during the course of their 56-41 loss at Maiden High School, including 18 personal fouls compared to just two called on the Blue Devils. North had one touchdown called back due to a penalty on a play that by rule is not an infraction, and a second on a play where Taylor said he has film showing his player broke the plane of the goal line.

“I know this for a fact — Maiden couldn’t stop us. They couldn’t stop us all night,” said Taylor. “The penalties stopped us. Every time we had a big play, a penalty flag would come out.”

Despite the malodorous nature of the contest, Taylor was proud of the fact that his team kept competing to the end, even after record-setting senior quarterback Chase Swartz was ejected from the game in the third quarter on a play where three Maiden players drove him back 15 yards and to the ground after the play had ended.

“The referee said (Chase) poked him in the eyes, but on the film, Chase gets up and holds his hands up and tries to get away from him, and the referee throws the flag,” said Taylor, whose quarterback completed 20 of 32 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns in his final game at North Surry.

This call occurred with 6:59 remaining in the third quarter and Maiden (9-3) holding a 36-27 lead. The Greyhounds were already reeling from an unsportsmanlike conduct flag on second down, and were facing fourth-and-5 from their own 38-yard line. The Blue Devils’ defense blew up the play and Swartz was caught in the backfield, which no one questioned. However, the three Maiden players who caught him continued to ride the quarterback backwards before slamming him to the turf.

Flags came out and everyone on the North Surry side expected another chance due to an unnecessary roughness call, but instead, Swartz was thrown out of the game and Maiden was handed the ball on the Greyhounds’ 12-yard line. If that wasn’t enough, two more flags were called on North Surry on the following play. However, the Hounds’ defense actually stopped Maiden and forced a fumble on fourth down.

Backup quarterback Carson Hawks moved over from wide receiver but took some time to get into the swing of things. Following a three-and-out, Maiden took possession at the North 30 following a punt and tacked on a touchdown, aided by two more personal foul calls on the Hounds, to lead 43-27 with 2:03 remaining in the third.

North’s Jahreece Lynch responded immediately for his team, running 74 yards for a touchdown on a play where he reversed field twice and broke free down the home sideline — only to have it called back for a blindside block infraction called on a player who was in the free-blocking zone.

The Blue Devils got the lead to 50-27 early in the fourth quarter, but Reece got loose again and sprinted 34 yards to paydirt with 9:44 to play, making the score 50-34. Maiden scored another penalty-aided touchdown before an outstanding kickoff return by Evan Bryant gave the Hounds the ball at the Blue Devils’ 37. Hawks led the team down the field and scored on a three-yard run with 5:50 remaining, again pulling North within two scores.

However, Maiden recovered an onside kick attempt and was able to run out the clock.

The Hounds ended their season with a 7-5 record in Taylor’s first season as head coach. It was the final game for 11 seniors — Colten Sechrist, Nick Badgett, Swartz, Seiver Huff, Colt Westmoreland, Devontae Wright, John Ross, Trevor Marsh, Noah Hiatt, Kole Smith and Angel Garcia.

“These seniors have laid a foundation. When we get backed into a corner, we go at it,” said Taylor. “That’s one of the things I am so proud of is that they found a way not to pout. They hunkered down and bulldogged it. At the end of the day, a lot of records were broken. A lot of people said this team probably won’t have a winning season. I’m not going to ask for any more because these boys have turned into men and I can go home and sleep at night.”

The Greyhounds actually started the game off very well, scoring two of the game’s first three touchdowns. Swartz threw a strike to Jahreece Lynch to draw first blood. Maiden’s Dylan Abernathy hauled in a TD pass of his own to tie the game with 3:55 left in the first quarter, but the Hounds regained the lead early in the second quarter, following a muffed punt by the Blue Devils. On second-and-8 from the Maiden 34-yard line, the Devils’ rush got to Swartz, but he got a pass off, and Badgett made a diving catch in the end zone to give North Surry a 14-7 lead with 11:12 left before halftime.

Maiden responded with touchdown drives on its next two possessions to take the lead for the first time, tying the game at 14 on a 10-yard run by Amarion Craig and then stopping the Hounds and driving again. The home team led 21-14 on a five-yard run by Ethan Rhodes with 6:34 to go in the half.

The Blue Devils extended their lead when Swartz was picked off by Brennan James on the Hounds’ next series. The interception was returned to the North Surry 4 and Maiden easily scored to go up 29-14, having scored three touchdowns in three and a half minutes.

However, a 15-point deficit is nothing to Swartz and the “Air Raid” offense, and they quickly marched back down the field. He hit four passes to move deep into Maiden territory before an unsportsmanlike call moved the ball back from the 4 to the 19. On fourth-and-goal from there, he hit Badgett at the 5 and the Maiden defense converged, stopping him a half-yard short, although the North coaches said they had film showing Badgett got the ball over the goal line.

“We had a touchdown called back, (and) we had a touchdown called down on the 1-yard line and on video, he’s in,” said Taylor.

Four plays later, Badgett gave his team another chance when he picked off a Blue Devil pass at the Maiden 26. On the next play, Swartz hit him for a touchdown with 42 seconds remaining in the first half. The home team led 29-21 at halftime.

Maiden was supposed to get the ball to begin the second half, but North refused to cooperate. Forced to kick off from the 25 due to a personal foul call at the end of the first half, kicker Jonathan Flores made a perfect onside kick which the Hounds snagged at their 35 to open the third quarter. Swartz hit Lynch for seven, Badgett for 18 and then Lynch again for 29 yards and a first down at the Maiden 11. Swartz snuck it over from the 1 a few plays later. A pass for two points failed, but the score was 29-27 with 9:35 left in the third.

All four of Maiden’s scoring drives the rest of the game were aided by major penalties against the Greyhounds, and the North Surry coaching staff and senior players spent much of the time trying to keep things under control. To their credit, they did.

“One thing this team has come to grips with is that when your backs are against the wall, you don’t pack up and pout,” said Taylor. “You just bow your neck and keep going. That’s something that these men have learned over the course of this season.”

Lynch, who is only a freshman, had the best game of his Greyhound career, hauling in five passes for 115 yards and carrying the ball six times for 59 yards, not counting the 74-yard run that was purloined. Badgett, in his last game for North Surry, had seven catches for 152 yards.

