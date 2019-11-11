NCHSAA Football Playoff Seedings

Isaac Washington and the East Surry Cardinals were awarded the No. 1 seed in the 1AA West after completing a perfect 11-0 season. Cory Smith | The News

Hundreds of state high school football teams share the common goal of reaching the postseason, but only a select few are given the privilege of competing for a state championship when playoffs roll around.

The 2019 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Playoffs are set to begin Friday, November 15. I took a look at each school from the Northwest 1A Conference and Western Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference that reached the postseason and examine the road that lies ahead. Teams will sorted by conference and listed according to its NCHSAA Adjusted MaxPreps Ranking.

Note: Key wins and losses are determined based on the opposing team’s ranking and not margin of victory/defeat. A small victory over a high-ranked team is favored over a blowout win over a low-ranked team. Also, key losses may come at the hands of high-ranked teams if they played a big factor in the losing team’s playoff seeding (ex. conference games, games against similarly ranked teams).

NORTHWEST 1A CONFERENCE

EAST SURRY CARDINALS (11-0, 5-0 NW1A)

NW1A Conference Champion

No. 1 in 1AA West

NCHSAA Adjusted MaxPreps Ranking: 3

Average Daily Membership (ADM): 588

Strength of Schedule: -3.3

Key Win(s): @ Reidsville 55-49, @ West Stokes 35-10, vs. Mount Airy 42-10

Key Loss(es): N/A

East Surry’s goal since last December has been to return to the 1AA State Championship, and the Cardinals are in a prime position to as the top-ranked team in the 1AA West. However, coach Trent Lowman has assured that the Cards are laser-focused on playing one game at a time. East has a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 8 Avery County (5-6) and No. 9 Starmount (5-6), the latter of which the Cards defeated 63-9 in Week 2. A win likely sets up another meeting with No. 4 Mount Airy, with the winner likely facing No. 2 Mitchell in the Regional Final.

MOUNT AIRY BEARS (8-3, 4-1 NW1A)

NW1A Conference Runner-up

No. 4 in 1AA West

NCHSAA Adjusted MaxPreps Ranking: 8

ADM: 509

Strength of Schedule: 0.4

Key Win(s): vs. West Stokes 27-20, @ Elkin 34-22, vs. North Surry 57-38

Key Loss(es): vs. Starmount 21-27, @ East Surry 10-42

Each of Mount Airy’s three losses came to teams now competing in the playoffs. Both Reidsville and East Surry are in the top two of their division, and the loss to Starmount in Week 1 saw a Bears team still finding its identity. The Granite Bears will host the winner of No. 5 Mountain Island Charter (9-2) and No. 12 Community School of Davidson (5-6). Mount Airy could get another shot at No. 1 East Surry in the Sectional Final and then would travel to the winner of No. 2 Mitchell and No. 3 Bessemer City (7-4).

WINSTON-SALEM PREP (7-4, 2-3)

Fourth place in NW1A

No. 5 in 1A West

NCHSAA Adjusted MaxPreps Ranking: 16

ADM: 152

Strength of Schedule: -8.3

Key Win(s): @ North Stokes 40-26, v Hickory Hawks 44-28

Key Loss(es): @ South Stokes 56-58, vs. Mount Airy 20-50

Winston-Salem Prep has a chance to win its first playoff game since 2016 with a first-round match-up against No. 12 West Columbus (1-10). The Phoenix’s losses all came to teams either in the 1AA or 2A playoffs. DeRon Middleton’s squad has proved it can put up big numbers against talented teams, which will be necessary against No. 4 Murphy (9-2) in the second round. A win over Murphy would likely set the Phoenix up against undefeated No. 1 Robbinsville (11-0).

SOUTH STOKES (7-4, 3-2)

Third place in NW1A

No. 8 in 1AA East

NCHSAA Adjusted MaxPreps Ranking: 19

ADM: 519

Strength of Schedule: -8.6

Key Win(s): @ West Stokes 12-8, vs. Winston-Salem Prep 58-56, vs. North Stokes 21-14

Key Loss(es): vs. Mount Airy 0-52, vs. East Surry 14-63

South Stokes’ resurgence under the guidance of coach David Diamont has the Sauras in the playoffs after finishing 2-9 in 2018. South finished third in the NW1A thanks to the comeback of the century against Winston-Salem Prep and big wins over Bishop McGuinness and North Stokes. A win over No. 9 Hobbton (7-4) in the Sauras first home playoff game since 2012 would give Diamont career win 299. In order to win number 300, South would have to do something that no other team has done since 2016: defeat No. 1 Tarboro (11-0).

WESTERN PIEDMONT 2A CONFERENCE

WEST STOKES (8-3, 7-0 WPAC)

WPAC Conference Champion

No. 4 in 2A West

NCHSAA Adjusted MaxPreps Ranking: 29

ADM: 807

Strength of Schedule: -7.3

Key Win(s): @ North Surry 53-9, vs. Forbush 42-13, @ North Forsyth 8-6

Key Loss(es): vs. South Stokes 8-12, @ Mount Airy 20-27

West Stokes won its second-straight WPAC Championship to earn the conference’s top spot in the playoffs, however the Wildcats were placed in the 2A bracket instead of the 2AA bracket like last season. The Cats started slow with three losses to NW1A teams, but finished the season by winning seven in a row. The No. 4 Wildcats will have home-field advantage for at least two rounds in the playoffs. West hosts No. 13 North Wilkes (7-4) in the opening round and will likely host No. 5 Eastern Randolph (9-2) in the second. West Stokes would then likely travel to No. 1 Mountain Heritage (9-1).

NORTH SURRY (7-4, 6-1 WPAC)

WPAC Conference Runner-up

No. 9 in 2AA West

NCHSAA Adjusted MaxPreps Ranking: 42

ADM: 833

Strength of Schedule: -4.9

Key Win(s): @ Forbush 20-19, vs. Walkertown 27-20, vs. North Forsyth 21-16

Key Loss(es): vs. West Stokes 9-53, @ Mount Airy 38-57

The only WPAC team in the 2AA bracket is North Surry, who just missed the cutoff of being moved down to 2A. The Greyhounds expected at least one home playoff game by finishing second in the conference, but this prolific offense can still score on the road. North takes on No. 8 Maiden (8-3) with a chance to win the school’s first playoff game since 2004. The 2019 Hounds have already put their name in the history books, but this would be the cherry on top. Barring a massive upset of top-seeded Shelby, North would travel to face the Golden Lions (9-1) in the second round and potentially No. 4 Smoky Mountain (8-3) in the third.

FORBUSH (8-3, 4-3 WPAC)

Tied for third in WPAC

No. 15 in 2A West

NCHSAA Adjusted MaxPreps Ranking: 61

ADM: 809

Strength of Schedule: -13.8

Key Win(s): @ North Forsyth 23-20, vs. Carver 38-12

Key Loss(es): vs. North Surry 19-20, vs. Walkertown 7-29, vs. West Stokes 13-42

Forbush finished the season tied for third in the WPAC with Walkertown and North Forsyth. The Falcons won the tiebreaker between the three and took the No. 15 spot in the 2A playoff while the other two schools had their seasons ended. Forbush has a tough draw in No. 2 Reidsville (10-1), but the travel might serve in the team’s favor. The Falcons are just 2-3 at home this season but 5-1 on the road. The team’s only road loss was the season finale at West Stokes.

A look at NW1A and WPAC in the postseason

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports

