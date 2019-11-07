It’s Championship Friday

A Mount Airy squad that began the season with a lot of question marks comes into tonight’s showdown as the state’s eighth-ranked 1A team. John Cate | The News

On the eve of their annual rivalry game with Mount Airy, the list of both individual and team accolades for East Surry’s football team is voluminous.

The defending 1AA West Regional champions have won every game they have played this season, and only one of them was even close. The 10-0 Cardinals went over to defending 2A state champ Reidsville and beat the Rams at a time when they were ranked No. 1 in the state’s 2A classification. In fact, the Cardinals knocked off recently-crowned conference champs of two 2A leagues — the Western Piedmont (West Stokes) and the Mid-State (Reidsville) in back-to-back weeks at midseason.

East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz leads all North Carolina prepsters of any classification with 3,261 yards passing and also with his 48 touchdown passes. Eight of them came in a single game, which matched the second-highest total in one game for any quarterback in the state’s history. He is one of three Cardinals who have already received a scholarship offer to a “Power Five” Division I FBS football team, among many others who have received offers from other collegiate programs.

According to MaxPreps, the 2019 Cardinals already own the single-season school record for completed passes, passing yardage, completion percentage, yards per completion, touchdown passes, yards per catch, rushing yards per carry, total yards per game and several other categories.

They are ranked second in the state by virtually every human or computer poll, and are 17-point favorites to win this Friday night and complete a perfect regular season, according to the Massey Ratings, a system used to help determine the College Football Playoff ratings.

But there’s one thing that the Cardinals don’t have during their two-year run of excellence, and that’s a Northwest 1A Conference championship. A handful of East Surry players who played for the varsity as freshmen won a share of the title in 2016, but this has been one honor that has eluded most of the team. Rest assured that Mount Airy knows this, and they’re tired of hearing about how good their rivals down the road are.

Last year, the Cardinals met the Bears in Wallace Shelton Stadium and took a fourth-quarter lead, but Johnathon Smith scored the game-winning touchdown with 14 seconds remaining as Mount Airy pulled out a 31-28 victory, capping off both a perfect regular season and an outright NW1A title.

East Surry, of course, got revenge in the playoffs when it routed the Bears 40-0 on its way to the state championship game, but the conference title remained in the Granite City.

At least a share of the NW1A title has been on the line for both teams in every season since 2012. This is the third year in a row that both teams come into the game unbeaten in conference play, with the outright title going to the winner.

Three times in the last seven years, the winner of the regular season meeting has reversed the verdict in the playoffs — something for both teams to keep in mind, since playoff projections suggest a rematch is possible again this season. In 2013, the Cardinals hosted the Bears in the final game and lost 34-13, but got a rematch in the second round and won 20-10. Three years later, the undefeated and second-ranked Bears hosted the game and were stunned 21-10 by East to force a three-way tie for the NW1A crown. But the teams met again in the playoffs and Mount Airy rolled to a 49-6 victory. And last fall, Mount Airy won the thriller to end the regular season, then hosted a rematch in the third round without star wide receiver Donavon Greene and with Smith banged up, and lost badly to an East Surry team that played well enough to be a handful for any team regardless of who was or was not playing.

Little has been said by either side about the other since then. Both head coaches — East’s Trent Lowman and the Bears’ J.K. Adkins — made it clear in the preseason that they would take their seasons one game at a time, and all but forbade any discussion of any teams later on in the schedule. Adkins didn’t even want to discuss playing the Cardinals following his team’s 70-0 win over Bishop McGuinness last week.

East Surry came into the 2019 season as an odds-on favorite to return to the state finals and has looked the part, scoring 588 points in 10 games.

The Bears, on the other hand, lost quarterback Holden Poindexter to injury in the preseason, after a 2018 where he threw for over 3,100 yards himself. Adkins plugged in sophomore Zeb Stroup, who has steadily improved throughout the season. Mount Airy lost a close game in its season opener to Starmount, but its only loss since then was at Reidsville. Even that game was close for a half. Since then, the Bears have outscored their conference foes 191-20, and scored 56 points in a quarter last week. They have climbed to No. 8 in the Associated Press’ 1A football poll, ninth in the MaxPreps ratings, and 10th in Massey. Critics who wrote off Mount Airy early on have been proven wrong.

Friday’s game is likely to bring a contrast in styles, although both teams run spread offenses. East has built its attack around Boaz and speedy receivers Stephen and Benji Gosnell, Landon Stevens and Dillon Mosley. The Cardinals are no slouch on the ground, with 1,466 yards rushing, but clearly like to air it out. The Bears’ offense is built around Smith, whose 1,653 yards rushing are 11th in the state going into Friday night. However, it’s not one-dimensional, either. Stroup has completed 63 of 119 passes for 1,051 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, and his 61 rushes for 315 yards are second on the team. The Bears will no doubt try to control the clock and time of possession against the explosive East Surry offense, and now possess the passing attack to make that strategy workable.

The numbers suggest a shootout, and Massey predicts a 45-28 final score, in favor of the Cardinals. To close the gap, the Bears would likely need to win the turnover game. Regardless, nothing is guaranteed when Mount Airy and East Surry square off. The Bears were 27-point favorites in 2016 when they fell to the Cards.

East Surry announced on Thursday that the gates to David Diamont Stadium would be locked at 4 p.m. and not reopened until 5:45. Balls or throwing objects of any kind will not be allowed into the stadium. East Surry officials stated that they are expecting a very large crowd, and that spectator safety is a top priority.

For the 8th year in a row, Surry’s “Super Bowl” is for a title

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

