By land or by air

WINSTON-SALEM — First-year North Surry head coach Patrick Taylor will be glad to discuss the ‘Air Raid’ offense any time, given an opportunity. One of the things he likes to stress is that despite its name, teams can easily rack up big rushing totals out of the system.

The Greyhounds demonstrated this in brutal fashion on Friday night, racking up 610 total yards in a 62-27 rout of Atkins. North Surry moved within a win of the No. 2 spot in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference by throwing for 309 yards and running for 301 in the one-sided victory.

“We did a little bit of both last night,” said Taylor, whose team has lost only to West Stokes in conference play. “Our offensive line really clicked last night and we were able to have a lot of success both rushing and throwing.”

The Hounds (6-4, 5-1 WPAC) built a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. Nick Badgett hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass less than two minutes into the contest, and the lead doubled to 12-0 after the Camels (1-9, 0-6) lost a fumble on their first offensive series. This time, North took to the ground and sophomore Anthony Brown rumbled 11 yards to paydirt.

North’s defense continued to show its chops when Atkins got the ball back, this time giving the ball back to their offense by picking off a Camel pass. Swartz responded by looking for Badgett again, hitting him for an 18-yard touchdown and then calling on Brown to run in a two-point conversion. The first quarter wasn’t half over and the Greyhounds already had a 20-0 lead.

Badgett and Hawks were Swartz’ main targets during the night. The former hauled in eight receptions for 115 yards and two scores, while Hawks snagged five balls for 136 yards and three more touchdowns. Swartz threw for 309 yards on 20-for-31 passing, with those five touchdowns and just one interception.

Already down three scores, Atkins made things even worse for itself by gambling on a fourth-down play on its next series, and again the North defense made a stand, giving the Hounds the ball back near midfield. Swartz threw another 40-yard touchdown pass to Badgett and Brown ran in his second conversion of the quarter to make the score 28-0.

The Camels nearly fell behind even more, but their defense finally stopped the North offense later in the first quarter, and Atkins was able to mount a 50-yard drive of their own, getting on the board when Jacob Torres completed a 17-yard pass to Rashee Simms less than a minute into the second quarter. The Hounds quickly marched back into the red zone at the other end, but the Camels stopped them on downs for the second straight series and then took the ball the other way. Torres’ second touchdown pass of the second quarter, this time of three yards to Jarred Smith, made it 28-14 with five minutes left in the first half after Landon Prevette’s extra point.

North’s offense misfired for the final time on the next series, when the Badgett returned the kickoff to Atkins’ 10-yard line, but Swartz was intercepted on the ensuing series. This time, the defense stopped the Camels and forced a punt inside of two minutes left in the quarter. Badgett returned the punt 60 yards for a touchdown, Jonathan Flores kicked the point-after, and North Surry appeared set to take a 35-14 lead into halftime.

“Nick really stepped up with his leadership there,” said Taylor. “Atkins came our hard and competed and we had to earn everything. After we got up 28-0, they came right back and scored twice. Nick ran that kickoff back to the 10 and we stalled out, but we forced them to punt and this time he took it to the house.

“We have a lot of vocal leadership on the team, seniors like Nick and Hayden Burkhart. Hayden only plays on special teams and you don’t hear about him like you do Nick, but he’s flying around on every play he’s in there. Kids like that are going to determine how the rest of our season goes.”

As for the Camels, Torres got greedy after Badgett’s return and the Hounds picked him off, which allowed Swartz to throw a touchdown pass to Hawks with less than a minute left in the first half. Flores’ PAT meant that North led 42-14 at the break.

Atkins fumbled the ball in its own end zone late in the third quarter and Zeke Moore recovered it for a touchdown that extended the lead to 48-14. With North threatening to mercy-rule the Camels, Atkins fought back and Torres threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Walker to cut the deficit to 48-21 by the end of the third quarter.

North Surry went on a drive of its own and Swartz threw a 21-yard strike to Hawks less than a minute into the final period to lead 55-21. Torres threw a 32-yard TD pass to Walker midway through the fourth, but Jahreece Lynch ended the scoring with an 11-yard run two minutes later.

Although the Greyhounds got most of their scores through the air, North’s offensive line and its two young running backs were outstanding. Lynch, a freshman, carried the ball 11 times for 128 yards, and Brown, a sophomore, got the ball 15 times and picked up 101 yards. The Hounds also gave the ball to Ryan Simmons twice as he racked up another 61 yards.

“We’re extremely young in a lot of places, including our running backs,” said Taylor. “We didn’t have a JV game on Thursday night, so we brought the JVs with us. (Lynch) is really a special player and he’s going to be even more special, and we wanted to see what he could do behind the varsity offensive line. He and Anthony both ran the ball very well.”

With one game to go in the regular season, Swartz, who became North Surry’s all-time leading passer earlier this season, has reached 3,045 yards for the year.

North can lock up the No. 2 spot in the conference next Friday night with a win at Carver (3-7, 1-5), which lost 38-12 at Forbush on Friday night. Taylor is confident that if the Hounds can defeat the Yellowjackets, a home playoff game awaits them.

“The projections are that if we win out, we will get that home playoff game,” Taylor said. “Out strength of schedule is as high as it’s been in five or six years, because of Elkin, East Surry and Mount Airy and how they’re doing. We really haven’t played our best game yet. We had 610 yards last night but it wasn’t a clean game. We just want to keep getting better and peak at playoff time.”

Hounds light up Camels