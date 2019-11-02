Revenge of the Granite Bears

The Bears’ Kaulin Smith (1) dives at a Bishop receiver and trips him up for a short gain. John Cate | The News

A week that started as a triumph of Villainy ended up in a Bear market.

On Tuesday night, Bishop McGuinness’ soccer team held off Mount Airy in the regular-season finale for both teams, forcing a first-place tie in the Northwest 1A Conference standings and spoiling the Granite Bears’ perfect season.

On Friday, the Bears got their revenge. It started that evening, when the Bears defeated Bishop in a penalty-kick shootout for the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming state soccer playoffs. It continued that night, when the teams finally met in the other kind of football, and Mount Airy played a first quarter for the ages in a 70-0 rout of Bishop’s gridiron squad.

Mount Airy (8-2, 4-0 NW1A), ranked No. 8 in this week’s AP football poll, opened Friday’s game with an 83-yard kickoff return by Johnathon Smith and never looked back. Before five minutes were gone off the game clock, the Bears already led 36-0. The Villains managed to run almost five minutes off the clock on one offensive series, but then Mount Airy scored three more touchdowns in the final 2:41 of the opening period and led 56-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The rest of the game was played with a running clock, the teams agreeing to do so early in the second quarter. The Bears scored one touchdown in the second quarter and another in the fourth to produce the final score.

After Smith’s return gave Mount Airy the lead after just 13 seconds, a central figure in all three of Mount Airy’s showdowns with Bishop was heard from again. Jackson Tumbarello, who scored a goal on Monday and took part in Friday’s shootout at South Stokes before racing up the highway to Wallace Shelton Stadium, ran for a two-point conversion out of the Bears’ kick formation and an 8-0 lead. The senior eventually scored nine points in the football game, and would have been Mount Airy’s leading scorer on some nights, but not this one. That honor went to junior William Mayfield, who caught a short pass and romped 69 yards to paydirt on the second play of the Bears’ first offensive series.

That was just six points for Mayfield. On Bishop’s second play after his first touchdown, Villain quarterback Risdon Williams threw an errant pass under a heavy rush, and Mayfield picked it off and turned it into a 25-yard pick six. He now had two touchdowns in 43 seconds, and after Tumbarello’s extra point, the Bears led 22-0 with 8:13 left in the first quarter.

Mount Airy’s Manley Stovall recovered a Bishop fumble on the next series, and on second down, Smith got his own second touchdown, and weaved his way through the Villain defense for 26 yards and a score.

Bishop’s next series went one and done. Williams threw it deep and Dalton Nance picked it off at the Bishop 47-yard line. On first down, Josh Penn went deep and Zeb Stroup hit him in stride for the touchdown. With 7:23 left in the first half, the score was already 36-0.

The Villains (2-8, 1-3 NW1A) likely prevented a truly horrific first half by running a total of nine plays on their next series, getting two first downs and reaching the 50-yard line. However, any chance of further advancement ended when a bad shotgun snap went over Williams’ head and was barely recovered by the Villains for a 12-yard loss. They ended up having to punt, and when the Bears got it back, Stroup immediately threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Kaulin Smith.

Mount Airy got the ball back with 40 seconds left in the first quarter, after stopping the Villains on downs, and Mayfield picked up his third touchdown of the period when he hauled in a short pass and took it 21 yards to the house. Tumbarello’s PAT made it 50-0 with 37 seconds left.

The blitzkrieg ended with another defensive touchdown. Two years ago, Stovall had been a deep sophomore reserve on a Bear team that went to the 1AA state finals. However, he got into the Bishop game at Wallace Shelton Stadium and scored on an interception return. On Friday night, in his final regular-season home game, Stovall picked up a fumble and rumbled 20 yards for a TD that made it 56-0 with 21 ticks left in the quarter.

According to research from official MAHS sports historian Doug McDaniel, the 56 points in a single quarter is a new school record, along with the 63 points scored by the Bears in the first half. This mark was achieved when Nance ran 30 yards for a touchdown with 42 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The final score of the night came with 10:45 left in the fourth, when Cameron Moore ran three yards for a touchdown. Dylan Tilley kicked the extra point to give Mount Airy its ninth game of 70 or more points in school history.

The win over Bishop, coupled with a 63-14 victory by East Surry over South Stokes on Friday night, sets up the seemingly annual showdown between the Bears and Cardinals for the NW1A title. East Surry (10-0, 4-0), ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and by MaxPreps.com, will host the game next week.

