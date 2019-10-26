Go, go, go Johnny go!

John Cate | The News The Bears’ Johnathon Smith scored a school-record seven touchdowns and 44 total points in No. 9 Mount Airy’s 50-20 victory over Winston-Salem Prep on Friday night. -

WINSTON-SALEM — When in doubt, give the ball to Johnathon Smith. Then give it to him some more.

That was pretty much the only strategy that ninth-ranked Mount Airy needed to use in its 50-20 victory over a young and athletic Winston-Salem Prep team on Friday night. The senior running back ran for 364 yards and scored all seven of the Granite Bears’ touchdowns in a record-setting performance at Carl Eller Field in Winston-Salem.

Smith’s 44 total points (seven TDs and a two-point conversion) set a new school record for points scored by one player in a single game. The record, set by Harvey Wyrick when he scored 42 points in a contest during the 1924 season, had stood for 95 years.

The game’s tone was set early on, as the Phoenix (5-4, 0-3 Northwest 1A Conference) tested the Mount Airy secondary behind quarterback Timothy Davis and his speedy receivers, while the Bears did the same with Smith running behind a dominant offensive line. Prep won the toss and head coach DeRon Middleton decided to immediately go on the attack, with Davis hitting two passes that took the Phoenix from its 20 to the 40. Mount Airy’s defense stiffened, and on third-and-16, the quarterback missed connections on an open receiver downfield and had to punt.

It only took Mount Airy four plays to take the lead after the punt, all of them running plays to Smith. Runs of 12, eight and 13 yards were capped off by a 43-yard run to paydirt with 7:59 left in the opening period. Jackson Tumbarello’s extra point made it 7-0.

On his second series, Davis was on target again as the Phoenix overcame two holding penalties and went 62 yards in six plays to score on a six-yard touchdown pass with 3:07 left in the first. He called his own number on a two-point conversion, getting the ball inside the right pylon for an 8-7 Prep lead.

The Phoenix had a golden opportunity to extend its lead when the Bears botched the ensuing kickoff and Prep recovered the ball at the Mount Airy 26-yard line. However, the defense responded to the challenge, and on third-and-5 at the 21, Eric Olvera picked off the first of four interceptions the Bears’ defense would have on the night.

Following the pick, the Bears started a four-play, 70-yard drive that ended when Smith went 56 yards for a touchdown on the first play on the second quarter, putting Mount Airy back on top 14-8.

The defense drove the Phoenix back on its next series and forced them to put from their own 6. The Bears started their next drive at the 33. On third down, Smith ran 24 yards for another score and a 21-8 lead.

Davis took the Phoenix down the field and threw to Tresean Stewart for a touchdown, leaving the score at 21-14 after the defense stopped a pass for two points.

Following the second Phoenix touchdown, the Bears ground out a 10-play, 53-yard drive mostly on the ground, capped off when Smith crashed in from the 3-yard line in the final minute of the first half. Tumbarello’s successful extra point allowed the Bears to take a 28-14 halftime lead.

In the mano-a-mano battle between Davis and Smith, the former threw for 214 yards in the first half and Smith ran for 213, but Smith’s team led by two touchdowns and quickly extended it when the second half got under way. Prep tried to fool Mount Airy with an onside kick, but the Bears recovered it at the Phoenix’ 47-yard line.

Smith got it all on the first play from scrimmage and just like that, it was 35-14 Bears.

Mount Airy blocked a punt on Prep’s first series of the second half. On a fourth-and-3 from the Prep 18, Smith took a pitch from quarterback Zeb Stroup and took it to the house with exactly seven minutes left in the third quarter. Following the score, the Phoenix was flagged for running over Stroup holding on the PAT, so head coach J.K. Adkins had Smith run for two points and a 43-14 lead.

Davis had another touchdown pass to Stewart late in the third quarter, but there would be no comeback for the Phoenix, a team with just one senior on its roster. When Prep tried another onside kick, William Mayfield grabbed it and Smith ran 53 yards for his last touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Olvera, Mayfield, Stroup and Dalton Nance all picked off passes for the Bears during the game.

Mount Airy will host Bishop McGuinness (2-7, 1-2) next Friday night before traveling to No. 2 East Surry to end the regular season.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0185.jpg

Smith scores 7 TDs, breaks school record in 50-20 win