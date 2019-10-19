Resurgent Eagles win second straight

Surry Central’s Daniel Valenzuela (16) busts through the line for a big gain against Carver as teammate Troy Castro (74) looks on. - The Golden Eagles’ Victor Gonzalez celebrates as time runs out in Central’s 30-12 win over Carver on Friday. - The Eagles’ Tony Cortes scored 12 points on three field goals and three extra points in Central’s 30-12 win. - Surry Central’s Karson Crouse (center) looks for yardage as teammate Junior Palacios (1) serves as lead blocker. Quarterback Maisen Holt (9) moves to his left as if faking a pass play. - - The Eagles’ Daniel Valenzuela gives chase against Carver quarterback Jaquez Sims (8). - -

DOBSON — Things are finally falling into place for the Surry Central football team.

Two weeks after a pair of defensive breakdowns led to a loss against Forbush and dropped the Golden Eagles to 0-6, Central has rallied with consecutive victories by decisive margins, the most recent being a 30-12 beating administered to Carver on Friday night.

“The last three weeks, we have played well enough to win,” said Central head coach Monty Southerm. “Against Forbush, we had a couple of miscues that cost us the game, but the kids have kept fighting, and the past two weeks, we have played the way we thought we were capable of.”

The Eagles (2-6, 2-2 Western Piedmont 2A) jumped out to an early 17-0 lead on the Yellowjackets (2-6, 0-4) and then weathered the storm as Carver tried to mount a rally in the middle part of the game. The visitors cut the lead to 20-12 by halftime, but Central shut the Yellowjackets out in the second half and defeated them for the first time since winning the conference title three years ago.

Crucial to the Central win were steady improvement by both the Golden Eagles’ offense and special teams units, both of which were an Achilles’ heel coming into the season. The team has scored 75 points in the last two weeks after scoring just 72 in the first six weeks of the season.

“Each year, the team is a little bit different and they’re figuring out their roles,” Southern said. “As coaches, we’re doing a better job of putting kids in places where they can be more successful.”

As for the kicking game, Central derived an enormous advantage on Friday night. Not only did placekicker Tony Cortes connect on three field goals, he also proved to be a weapon on kickoffs, putting a few into the end zone and one very fortuitous one just short of it.

One of his feats involved a kick designed to force the Yellowjackets to field the ball near their own sideline if it didn’t reach the end zone. The Carver return man, rather than field the well-placed kick, assumed it would roll into the end zone for a touchback, but the Eagles’ return team got downfield quickly, and one of them pounced on the ball at the Yellowjackets’ 1-yard line.

“Their kid thought it was going to go in (the end zone), and he didn’t field it,” said Southern. “We went down and recovered it on the 1-yard line.”

Junior Palacios cashed it in, and Central added another score on a touchdown run by Chase Holt and the first of Cortes’ three field goals to lead 17-0 in the opening period.

Carver struck back quickly, with quarterback Jaquez Sims throwing a touchdown pass that made it 17-6 at the end of the first quarter. There the score remained until Cortes hit a field goal with just over three minutes remaining in the first half for a two-touchdown lead, only to see Sims answer with a second TD pass in the final minute of the second quarter. However, his attempt to pass for a two-point conversion was snuffed out, and the Eagles led 20-12 at the break.

Carver had to feel like it had some momentum going into the third quarter, but Central got the ball first and moved downfield for a third field goal and led 23-12 with eight minutes to go in the period. The Yellowjackets quickly moved back into Eagle territory and looked poised for another strike, but a holding penalty and a sack of Sims forced Carver to punt.

The teams ended up exchanging punts, but the second came after the Yellowjackets had reached the Central 33-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-7, Carver coach Greg Scales decided on a pooch punt and his team downed the ball inside the Eagles’ 1-yard line.

Now the game was turning into a chess match, and Southern had a response. After trying to run the ball once and barely getting it back out of the end zone, he called time-out and then had Holt draw the Carver defense offsides with a hard count. This made it second-and-5 from the 6 and opened up the Eagles’ playbook. Daniel Valenzuela then dragged three Yellowjacket defenders on a 16-yard run out to the 22. Central ended up moving the ball into Carver territory before Jamaari Blackburn grabbed an interception for the Yellowjackets.

However, the pick came at Carver’s 10-yard line and now just 27 seconds remained in the third quarter. They ended up punting from their 11 early in the final period.

The Eagles’ clinching drive began with 10:59 to play. Palacios dragged a pile of Yellowjackets for a 10-yard gain down to the Carver 38, and after the play was over, the visitors earned an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty that moved it to the 23. Chase Holt ran for a touchdown on the next play, but Central only had six men on the line of scrimmage, so it was called back. Two plays later, Holt hit a streaking Jesus Guerrero in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Cortes’ 12th point of the night on a successful PAT made it 30-12 with 9:01 left to play. He kicked the ball into the end zone on the ensuing kickoff.

“Our kicking game has really come on,” said Southern. “We hit three field goals tonight and our kicker Tony Cortes has improved tremendously. He is doing a great job right now.”

Carver had the ball twice more before the game ended but never got close to paydirt. In between, the Eagles drove into Carver territory again, but Cortes came up just short on what would have been a career-long 44-yard field goal.

Surry Central will travel to North Surry next week.

