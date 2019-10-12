Cardinals Cruise to Win in Conference Debut

Cory Smith | The News Cardinal quarterback Jefferson Boaz finished with 219 yards passing, four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a 70-13 win over Bishop McGuinness. - Cory Smith | The News Trent Lowman and the East Surry Cardinals moved to 7-0 on the season with a 57-point win in their 2019 conference debut. - Cory Smith | The News Trent Lowman and the East Surry Cardinals moved to 7-0 on the season with a 57-point win in their 2019 conference debut. - Cory Smith | The News Cardinal quarterback Jefferson Boaz finished with 219 yards passing, four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a 70-13 win over Bishop McGuinness. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Most of East Surry’s victories this season have been accompanied by a number of new personal and team records, and Friday’s blowout win was no exception.

The Cardinals opened Northwest 1A Conference play with a 70-13 win over Bishop McGuinness. East, now 15-1 all time against the Villains, set or tied new records for points scored (70), largest margin of victory (57), most combined points (83) and most touchdowns (10) against Bishop. The win was also the second time in school history that the Cards scored 70 points. The other was a 70-6 win over Winston-Salem Prep in 2018.

“We just needed to get back out there and play,” said East coach Trent Lowman on the Cardinals, who were coming off a bye week. “You’re never that sharp after long layoffs, and then we also had some weather issues earlier in the week that affected practice. Thankfully everyone took care of business and we’re able to move forward.”

The Villains (1-6, 0-1) weren’t given much of a chance coming into the game. Simmons Ratings named East 64-point favorites, the largest predicted margin of victory in 197 games taking place statewide over the weekend. This made it all the more surprising when the Villains score two quick TDs early in the game to trail by just a point.

East (7-0, 1-0) scored on each of its first two possessions. A 22-yard run from Elijah Wright, a 27-yard pass from Jefferson Boaz to Landon Stevens and a pair of PATs from Derek Sutterby put the Cards ahead 14-0. After punting on their first drive, the Villains capped off their second drive with a 3-yard TD run by Daniel Cancro with 2:06 left in the first quarter. Cancro then intercepted Boaz on defense to set up a 6-yard touchdown run for quarterback Risdon Williams. A missed PAT kept East ahead 14-13.

Bishop limited Boaz to 219 yards passing on 13-of-22 completions and one interception. The senior QB still managed to throw for four TDs.

“Their mission was to take the pass away from us,” Lowman said. “They were giving us the run, but we’re not always looking for the easy way out. We want to work on pass when they don’t want to let us pass.”

After the early scare, Lowman said the main goal was to keep everyone level-headed and to keep playing their game. This led to the Cardinals scoring the final 56 points of the game.

Lowman credited the offensive line for much of the team’s success on offense. The offensive line helped East build up 410 yards of total offense, including 219 yards in the air. Lowman said Boaz had time to look at all five receivers on certain plays thanks to the OL, who didn’t allow a single sack on 24 pass attempts.

Boaz recorded his 100th completion of the season and also surpassed 2,000 yards passing in the win. Landon Stevens led the Cardinals in receptions with six for 93 yards and a TD. Stephen Gosnell led the team in yards receiving with 105 and touchdowns with two. Rounding out the 13 receptions was Dillon Mosley with three for 21 yards and TD and Layton Allen with his first reception of the year for 12 yards.

The offensive line also helped the Cardinals rack up 15 rush attempts for an average of 12.1 yards per rush. Elijah Wright led all rushers with seven carries for 104 yards and a career-high three rushing TDs. Quincy Smith and Boaz each added a rushing TD while Gosnell, Mosley and Trey Armstrong rounded out the team’s 15 rushes. The five rushing TDs ties a season-high for East Surry and marks just the second game this season in which the team scored more touchdowns rushing than passing.

“We’ve been trying to establish that all year,” said Lowman in regards to the ground game. “Elijah didn’t have a ton of experience, with Mitchell (Edwards) and Logan (Ray) taking a lot of the carries last season, but he had enough. We haven’t had games where we had to run the ball, so they (Wright and Smith) haven’t been in the spotlight too much.”

A 9-yard pass from Boaz to Mosley extended the lead to 21-13 just 51 seconds after Bishop closed the gap to a point. East went on to score three times in the final five minutes of the half. Wright and Boaz each recorded rushing TDs and then Luke Bullington grabbed his second pick-6 of the season to increase the lead to 42-13 at halftime.

Touchdowns from Gosnell and Smith forced a running clock with 6:00 left in the third quarter. East managed to add a pair of TDs in the form of a Gosnell reception and a rush from Wright to round out the 70-13 win.

The Cardinal defense held Bishop to 188 yards of total offense on 62 plays. The Villains went 4-of-13 on third down and 0-2 on fourth down.

East Surry goes on the road next week to face Winston-Salem Prep (5-2, 0-1), who lost a 58-56 barn-burner to South Stokes on Friday, while Bishop McGuinness makes its home conference debut against North Stokes (4-3, 0-1).

