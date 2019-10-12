Central Clobbers the Camels

DOBSON — Homecoming for Surry Central proved to be a magical night for all parties supporting the black and gold.
A day of parades, reunions and celebrations concluded with the Golden Eagle community coming together to scream until they lost their voices. In addition to seeing dozens of students dressed to the nines, students of past, present and future cheered as the football team broke into the win column in a 45-7 win over Atkins.
To use a phrase coined by, “The American Dream,” Dusty Rhodes during his tenure with Mid-Atlantic Wrestling, Surry Central football has seen its fair share of hard times. The Eagles (1-6, 1-2 WPAC) came into Friday’s game having lost 11 straight games over the last 379 days. Central came within striking distance in more than a handful of those games, with six games being deciding by two scores or fewer and four by just one score.
Through all this, Central coach Monty Southern has endured and instilled his players with the same attitude.
“We’ve been fighting for a while and it can be frustrating,” Southern said. “When you come out on the wrong side of the scoreboard, it’s hard to come to practice everyday with a lot of energy, but really we’ve done that the last two weeks. I feel like our preparation paid off and we were able to establish some things goings early and I think once we got that momentum we said, ‘hey, this feels good. Let’s keep doing this.’ I’m tickled for the kids.”
Central saw stellar performances in all three phases in the 38-point win, which is the school’s largest margin of victory at home since defeating South Stokes 58-18 on October 16, 2015. The Eagles finished 441 yards of offense that consisted of 159 yards passing and 282 yards rushing. The defense held an opponent to seven or fewer points for the first time since defeating Elkin 42-0 in 2016, forced eight rushes for a loss and held Atkins (1-6, 0-3) to 236 yards of total offense. Special teams tacked on six extra points and a 32-yard field goal while also pinning the Camels inside the 10 multiple times.
“It really is a true team effort,” Southern said. “It’s just one of those things where we are really trying to get them to buy in to what we’re trying to do. You’ve got to grind and they’re doing that. It really was all-around. I thought the offensive line was solid tonight, making holes for Junior (Palacios) and even Daniel (Valenzuela) right there at the end. We were able to throw the ball early tonight with some success which I think helped us. Plus our kicker, Tony Cortes, has come a long way in even the last month.”
Quarterback Maisen Holt broke out of what Southern described as a “throwing slump,” by tossing for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-12 attempts. Chase Holt led the receiving corps with two catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. Trent Shumate and Karson Crouse each hauled in two catches, Shumate for 37 yards and Crouse for 12 yards and a TD. Brady Woods rounded out the completions with a 29-yard grab.
The first 12 minutes of action saw the Eagles utilize the ground game. Surry Central ran the ball on 41 of its 53 plays for 282 yards and four touchdowns. Both first quarter touchdowns came on the ground in the form of a 24-yard run from Junior Palacios and a 1-yard run from Maisen Holt. Palacios, who led the Eagles with 20 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns, rushed seven times in the opening quarter.
Gears shifted in the second quarter when Maisen Holt threw three times for 105 yards and a pair of TDs. A six-yard pass to Crouse and a 70-yard pass to Chase Holt with 18 seconds on the clock increased the lead to 28-0 by halftime.
Central received the opening kickoff in the second half and promptly marched down the field and kicked a field goal. The third quarter saw Atkins insert Jalante Edwards at QB after George Humphrey went 5-for-9 in the first half. While Edwards was only able to throw for 30 yards, he did get the Camels on the board with a 75-yard keeper.
Atkins looked like it might be gaining momentum. That ended a few drives later when a Camel dropped a punt return and it was recovered by Central. Two plays later, Palacios was running in his second TD of the night to increase the lead to 38-7. Surry Central put the cherry on top of the victory with a 25-yard TD run from Daniel Valenzuela in the fourth quarter.
Surry Central is now 3-0 against Atkins since the Camels joined the WPAC in 2017. Performances like Friday night give hope to Eagles when it comes to WPAC competition. Southern said the conference is wide open and Central has a good chance to compete with anyone if they continue to trust the system.
“We’re three weeks into conference and I don’t feel like there is a dominant team out there,” Southern said. “We’ve just got to keep growing and not worry so much about the other team but worry about us. Obviously, we want to game plan for a specific team, but we have to take care of business on our end and hope we get some more fast starts like this.”
The stadium was electric for the entirety of the game and even after when fans surrounded the players on the field. Southern and the rest of the coaches just smiled and watched as the players celebrated. This is the type of unity and confidence he wants to see moving forward.
“The key word for us is energy, Southern said. “If we can come to work everyday with a lot of energy and a lot of passion and keep trying to push each other to get better, this is going to be an exciting season.”
