Cardinals continue to ascend

Michael Mullins | The Stokes News East Surry offensive lineman MacKenzie Baker (67) engages a linebacker to protect the QB. - Michael Mullins | The Stokes News Luke Bullington (23) stops West Stokes’ Kelin “Turtle” Parsons in his tracks by wrapping up the legs of the Wildcat quarteback. - Michael Mullins | The Stokes News East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz (7) finished Friday’s game against West Stokes with 198 yards passing, three passing touchdowns, 58 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. - Michael Mullins | The Stokes News Cardinal corner back Kyler Jessup (2) breaks up a pass late in the game in East Surry’s 35-10 win over West Stokes. - -

KING — The rivalry between West Stokes and East Surry may not be the oldest in the either county’s history, but by no means does that diminish the level of friction between the players, fans and communities when football season comes around.

The 19th annual “Battle for the County Line” stemmed from the home of the Wildcats as West Stokes welcomed the undefeated Cardinals one week after breaking into the win column in a big way. A close first half got out of hand when an explosion of Cardinal offense widened the gap to a three-score game. East Surry held on to the lead and improved to 5-0 on the season with a 35-10 win over West.

The red-hot Cardinals, ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press’ 1A Poll, sliced through opponent after opponent in the first four weeks of the season. East came into Friday’s game averaging 478.75 yards of total offense, 63.25 points per game and limited opponents to an average of seven points. Playing spoiler is nothing new to Jimmy Upchurch’s Cats. East was 4-0 last season before West Stokes came into town and handed the Cards loss No. 1. There were times in this year’s game when West looked as if it might be the first team to take the Cardinals down, but it wasn’t to be.

Something about the rivalry seems to guarantee a competitive game almost every time they meet. The team’s have now traded victories in the past five meetings, but East currently leads the series 11-8. East Surry’s win in 2014 was the last time either team defended its home field.

The Cardinals’ offense came alive in the second half after a defensive chess match in the first two quarters. Quarterback Jefferson Boaz finished with 7-of-11 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Landon Stevens was Boaz’s leading receiver with four catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Mosley added 105 yards and a touchdown. Mosley’s 77-yard TD reception was the longest passing play of the season for East.

Despite the heavy offensive numbers in East’s final tallies, West limited the Cardinals to just 3-of-7 passing for 48 yards in the first half. The Wildcats focused on the passing game, and it became evident when the defensive purple people eaters forced Boaz to throw just his second interception of the year.

Brighton Berthrong’s interception and return allowed the Cats to start on East Surry’s 11-yard line. Runs from Chris Brown and Kelin “Turtle” Parsons put the Wildcats inside the five. Faced with third-and-2 on the three, Parsons took a direct snap and was stopped after gaining a yard. Diego Manzano converted the short field goal to give West a 3-0 lead.

West’s fellow Western Piedmont 2A Conference team Surry Central became the first team all season to take a lead on East Surry by jumping ahead 12-7 in the first quarter of Week Four. This was a big accomplishment even though the lead only survived for 47 seconds.

The Wildcats one-upped the Golden Eagles by holding on to the lead for a little longer that. Stephen Gosnell returned Manzano’s kickoff to the Wildcat 44, and then a personal foul on West moved East to the 29. The drive began with back-to-back carries from Quincy Smith and Elijah Wright. Boaz faked a hand-off on third-and-2 and dashed 21 yards for the touchdown. East took the lead after trailing for 1:22.

West and East each had three-and-outs on their next drives and had to punt after sacks for a loss. Cardinal Isaac Washington sacked Amon Conrad for a loss of 10 yards, to which Conrad responded by sacking Boaz on the next drive for a nine-yard loss.

The Wildcats regained possession and held on for the final two minutes of the quarter by moving the chains on short runs from Parsons and a pair of passes from Conrad. A holding call moved West back to a point of no recovery, however, and the Cats had to punt.

The next score didn’t come until the half was nearly over. After trading punts, East was faced with a third-and-13 and was in danger of punting once again. Boaz had his first big pass of the day on a 17-yard connection with Mosley for a 28-yard gain. Now in Wildcat territory, Wright and Boaz moved into the red zone by running for 38 yards over three plays. Both Wright and Smith tried punching the ball into the end zone, but it was a 3-yard run from Boaz that brought the lead up to 14-3 with 49 seconds left in the half.

East Surry received the opening kickoff and quickly established the running game. Wright and Smith moved the chains for the next two minutes to set the Cards up just outside the red zone. Boaz found Stevens for a 23-yard touchdown pass that extended the lead to 18.

The West Stokes offense relied heavily on the ground game in the first half. Conrad and Parsons tried different passing routes, but East Surry’s defense limited West to just 25 yards in the air in the first two quarters. After the Cardinals forced a Wildcat punt and then immediately scored on a 77-yard touchdown pass, the Cats knew they had to move through the air.

Down 28-3, the Wildcats began the ensuing drive with a short pass from Conrad to Parsons. Conrad was looking to pass on second-and-4, but had to scramble to the right to avoid Washington and Benji Gosnell in red. A personal foul after the run put the Cats near midfield.

Conrad was nearly picked off by East’s Tye Needham on first down, then was sacked by Joshua Joyce on second-and-10. Conrad looked to throw on third-and-23 and left the pocket to avoid East Surry defenders. Conrad spotted Berthrong downfield and connected with the sophomore for a first down.

Everything started to click for the Wildcats’ offense. Conrad followed his big throw to Berthrong with a 22-yard pass to Parsons. East Surry called a timeout to regroup, but then West scored on the next play. Conrad threw a 23-yard fade to Parsons for the TD. Manzano ran out for the PAT, but the officials made him return to the sideline to put on a right shoe. Manzano usually doesn’t wear a cleat on his kicking foot. He still split the uprights to make it 28-10.

Benji Gosnell recovered the squib kickoff and returned it to the Cardinal 46. After a 9-yard run from Wright and an 8-yard run from Smith, Boaz found Stevens for a 37-yard TD. Derek Sutterby converted his fifth PAT of the night to round out East Surry’s 35 points.

West continued to fight down 25. Parsons took over at QB and was comfortable scrambling if the receivers were covered. Parsons had 43 of his 61 yards passing and 41 of his 61 yards rushing in the fourth quarter. Penalties continued to set the Wildcats back until they were faced with fourth-and-6. Conrad had his only passing attempt of the quarter on a deep look to the end zone that East’s Kyler Jessup swatted to the ground.

East ran the clock out over the next three minutes before punting to West with 3:30 left in the game. Tensions ran high on the Wildcats’ punt return when Brown was pushed out of bounds. A sea of purple and white congregated by the home sideline but were quickly separated by coaches and teammates.

The final three minutes went by and the score remained the same. The 25-point margin of victory for East Surry is the largest by either team since East Surry won 32-6 in 2003.

The Cardinals (5-0) have their biggest obstacle of the season next week in a game against the defending 2A State Champion Reidsville (5-0). West Stokes (1-3) will begin WPAC competition next week by hosting Surry Central (0-4).

East Surry offensive lineman MacKenzie Baker (67) engages a linebacker to protect the QB. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_71313039_10217634750839335_592105905118511104_o.jpg East Surry offensive lineman MacKenzie Baker (67) engages a linebacker to protect the QB. Michael Mullins | The Stokes News Luke Bullington (23) stops West Stokes’ Kelin “Turtle” Parsons in his tracks by wrapping up the legs of the Wildcat quarteback. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_70506211_10217634762879636_6283804335373549568_o.jpg Luke Bullington (23) stops West Stokes’ Kelin “Turtle” Parsons in his tracks by wrapping up the legs of the Wildcat quarteback. Michael Mullins | The Stokes News East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz (7) finished Friday’s game against West Stokes with 198 yards passing, three passing touchdowns, 58 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_69296802_10217634650436825_1930298915756703744_o.jpg East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz (7) finished Friday’s game against West Stokes with 198 yards passing, three passing touchdowns, 58 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. Michael Mullins | The Stokes News Cardinal corner back Kyler Jessup (2) breaks up a pass late in the game in East Surry’s 35-10 win over West Stokes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_71311093_10217634657717007_4728898205670965248_o-1-.jpg Cardinal corner back Kyler Jessup (2) breaks up a pass late in the game in East Surry’s 35-10 win over West Stokes. Michael Mullins | The Stokes News

East Surry defeats West Stokes in County Line Quarrel

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith