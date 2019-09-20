Bears pull away late for 57-38 victory

John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Johnathon Smith scored five touchdowns in the Bears’ 57-38 victory over North Surry on Friday night. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Colt Westmoreland protects quarterback Chase Swartz’ backside during a pass play in Friday night’s game. Swartz completed 27 of 42 passes for 580 yards in the game, a new school record. - John Cate | The News The student sections of the two schools went back and forth in the contest, which featured five lead changes. The Greyhounds’ fans put this banner up near midfield. - John Cate | The News In addition to running for 271 yards himself, Johnathon Smith (6) found time to be the lead blocker for teammate Jaedon Hill on this play. - - John Cate | The News The Mount Airy student section reminds the North Surry faithful that they have a long winning streak over the Hounds. - - John Cate | The News Bear quarterback Zeb Stroup gets ready to deliver a pass with Manley Stovall (55) holding off the Greyhound rush. - -

Two superstars were decimating the opposing defenses on Friday night, and the two year-old scoreboard at Wallace Shelton Stadium had never seen such a workout before.

In a game like this, the winner is often the team that can step up and make a big play on defense, and none was bigger than the one that Reece Deaton made for Mount Airy in the fourth quarter of a barnburner against county rival North Surry.

The underdog Greyhounds had twice rallied from a double-digit deficit to take the lead, and after a brilliant goal-line stand, had possession of the ball with a lead for the first time all night, ahead 38-36 with 9:30 to play and the ball at the North Surry 10-yard line.

The series started ominously for North when Eric Olvera caught the Hounds’ Anthony Brown for a three-yard loss. North Surry picked up five yards on a penalty, but then came the decisive moment of the game. Deaton stripped the ball away from quarterback Chase Swartz, and it flew off in the direction of teammate Nathan Nance, who scooped up the free ball and ran it into the end zone to put Mount Airy ahead for good.

“That was a huge swing in the game and a great hit,” said Mount Airy head coach J.K. Adkins. “Nathan Nance was in the right place at the right time and did a great job scooping and scoring.”

It was the fifth lead change in a game that featured roughly 1,000 yards of total offense and new school records set on both sides. A total of 14 touchdowns were scored in the contest, five of them by Bears running back Johnathon Smith and six of them thrown by Swartz, who obliterated the school’s record book by completing 27 of 42 passes for 580 yards. The yardage and the six TD passes were new school records. The 95 total points by both teams were a record for the series between the two schools.

Swartz’ 580 passing yards are the eighth-highest single-game total in North Carolina high school football history, according to the NCHSAA.

“It was the best we’d played offensively all year,” said North Surry head coach Patrick Taylor. “Mount Airy is always a test, and (Bears defensive coordinator) Darron Taylor always does a good job.”

Unfortunately for North Surry, Swartz’ gun was out of bullets following Nance’s defensive score. His last two offensive series ended in interceptions, one by Kaulin Smith and the other by Jaedon Hill on a tipped ball. The Bears cashed them both in for touchdowns against a tiring Hound defense. Smith had an 8-yard run with 4:06 remaining to make the score 50-38, and then ran 58 yards for his final score with just 1:50 showing on the clock.

Smith ended his night with a career-high 271 yards rushing. Adkins credited his team’s strong play up front with making the difference.

“I believe that this game has a lot of different variables, but that one of the biggest things that determines the outcomes of games is being physical,” he said. “I think that having a physical attitude up front is why we won the football game.”

Three North Surry receivers hit triple digits in yardage. Carson Hawks caught eight passes for 228 yards, Tanner Woods six for 160, and Nick Badgett nine for 154.

The final score of 57-38 was not reflective of just how closely contested this game was. Until the fumble return that put the Bears back in front, there was every reason to believe that North Surry might beat Mount Airy for the first time since the 2006 season.

The Greyhounds (1-3) outscored Mount Airy 20-0 in the second quarter to take a 26-22 halftime lead. After intermission, the Bears responded with some aerial hijinks of their own, as quarterback Zeb Stroup found Hill for 39 yards and a first down at the Hounds’ 29. Two plays later, Stroup took the ball 23 yards on a keeper for a touchdown, giving his team the lead back at 29-26 with 9:39 left in the third quarter.

After a disastrous offensive series for North forced them to punt on fourth-and-35 from their own 6, Mount Airy began its second series at the North Surry 45. On third-and-14, Kaulin Smith — who began his athletic career at North Surry — found an opening at the 28 and hauled in a pass, then cut to his left and raced into the end zone with 6:04 left in the third. Tumbarello’s PAT made it 36-26.

“I’m proud of the kids that we were able to go into the locker room and make a few adjustments and they responded well,” said Adkins.

Once again, the Hounds refused to fold. It only took Swartz three plays to get his team back into the game. On third-and-7 from the North 30, he rolled to his left under pressure and went deep for Woods, who hauled it in and headed for paydirt. Kaulin Smith blocked the Hounds’s extra-point kick, but with 4:10 left in the third, it was 36-32.

Things got worse for the Bears on their next series, when Hill was unable to haul in a pass and Colten Sechrist, who wore blue, intercepted it to kill a Mount Airy drive on North’s 23. Two plays later, Swartz found Woods again for a 33-yard gain to the Bears’ 29. On the first play of the fourth quarter, he hit Hawks for a 27-yard touchdown and a 38-36 lead.

The next few minutes brought both euphoria and despair — for both sides.

Kaulin Smith returned the ensuing kickoff 64 yards to the Hounds’ 9-yard line. But the North Surry defense stood strong and three runs only took Johnathon Smith down to the 2.

Adkins didn’t hesitate, sending his offense back onto the field. But a bad shotgun snap blew up the play and Kaulin Smith could only make it back to the 10, setting the stage for the series that decided the winner.

A wild first half

The Greyhounds came in hoping to beat their biggest rivals for the first time since 2006. North’s only win over the Bears since 2000 came in 2006, when the Hounds won by a single point. But hopes were high that this might be the year. The plan was obvious. The Hounds would use the talents of Swartz, their gifted senior quarterback, and his talented receiving corps to test a Mount Airy secondary that had been successfully exploited more than once this season already.

The Hounds won the opening coin toss and predictably chose to open the game on offense. Jackson Tumbarello put the opening kickoff four yards into the end zone and made Swartz and Co. start out at their 20, but that wasn’t a problem for North and the “Air Raid” offense. He found Hawks for a 56-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage, and North Surry scored three plays later, on a 22-yard strike to Badgett. It had taken just 79 seconds for the visitors to take a 6-0 lead.

The Bears needed just four plays of their own and 89 seconds to respond. Runs by Johnathon Smith and Hill moved Mount Airy into the red zone, and Smith scored on a 10-yard swing pass from Stroup with 9:12 left in the opening period. Tumbarello made the point-after kick and the lead changed hands for the first time, at 7-6.

North Surry came up empty on its next two series and that proved costly. After the score, they reached Mount Airy territory, but Sam Eberdt got to Swartz for a sack on fourth down and the Bears started at the North 49-yard line. On second down at the 44, Stroup found William Mayfield for 41 yards and a first-and-goal at the 3. Johnathon Smith scored out of the Wildcat formation on the next play and Reece Deaton ran in a two-point conversion for a 15-6 lead.

The first turnover of the game came on the next North possession. On third-and-10 at the Hounds’ 32, Swartz hit a receiver deep downfield for a 50-yard gain, but Stroup, who had been beaten on the play, redeemed himself by taking the ball away from the receiver at the Bears’ 19.

It took Mount Airy just five plays to score again. Facing fourth-and-2 at the 40, Adkins decided to go for it and lined up Smith in the Wildcat again. He got around right end and outran the only defender with a chance, running 60 yards for a touchdown with 3:36 left in the first quarter.

The Bears didn’t know it, but they wouldn’t score again until the second half. The second quarter belonged to the Hounds.

North Surry faced third-and-7 at midfield when the quarter ended. Swartz found Badgett open in the middle of the field and the senior sprinted into the end zone just nine seconds into the second quarter.

A quick three-and-out by the Bears’ offense followed, and Swartz was back in business with 10 minutes left in the first half and 68 yards from paydirt. Badgett made multiple big catches on this season and also drew a pass-interference call. Finally, he snagged a 35-yard pass from Swartz with 7:30 left in the half. Jonathan Flores’ extra point pulled North within 22-19.

“I thought (Swartz) was phenomenal,” said Adkins. “I underestimated his mobility. He has the ability to extend plays. He reminds me of (Ben) Roethlisberger when he was young and he would shift around and move the pocket, and was very difficult to bring down.”

Kaulin Smith returned the ensuing kickoff for 31 yards to the North 44, and after six straight running plays, the home team had second-and-5 at the Hounds’ 6-yard line. Stroup rolled to his left and had an open receiver in the end zone, but North’s Ryan Simmons made a leaping interception at the 4.

It took nine plays for the Greyhounds to retake the lead. The first eight methodically moved the ball to the 37-yard line before a penalty made it first-and-15 at the 32. Swartz escaped the rush and threw it deep for Hawks, who found a hole in the Bears’ defense at the Mount Airy 35, then made two would-be tacklers miss en route to the end zone.

Stunningly, the Hounds held a 26-22 lead at intermission.

Next week

The Hounds host Walkertown next week in their conference opener, while the Bears take the week off before traveling to 2A powerhouse Reidsville on Oct. 4.

“Hats off to the Granite Bears,” said Taylor. “We’ve got to start our conference play and everything is 0-0 right now, and that’s what we’re playing for.”

MA finishes strong to down North Surry 57-38

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

