Cards advance to No. 2 in AP Poll

RALEIGH — Another massive blowout and Murphy’s first loss of the 2019 season allowed East Surry to move up one slot in this week’s edition of the Associated Press state high school football poll.

The 4-0 Cardinals, last year’s NCHSAA 1AA runners-up, advanced from No. 3 to No. 2 when Murphy, last year’s 1A state champions, were beaten 27-7 by Christ School, a private school located in Arden that has several collegiate prospects on its roster. The team is ranked No. 1 in the state in the NCISAA’s 2A ranks by MaxPreps.com.

In any case, East Surry moved up to second behind Tarboro, which was a unanimous No. 1 pick this week. East Surry was only three points short of a unanimous No. 2 selection, ahead of Mitchell County (4-0). Murphy dropped to sixth.

Last week’s top-ranked teams in the other classifications also held their spot, with Myers Park (3-0) leading the pack in 4A, Weddington (4-0) leading in 3A, but Reidsville (4-0) had to share the top spot with Shelby (3-0) this week. Each school had six first-place votes and 114 points, meaning that all 12 panelists put the Rams and Lions 1-2 on their ballots, but split evenly as to who was better.

The complete polls are as follows:

Class 4-A

1. Charlotte Myers Park (7) (3-0) 113 1

2. Charlotte Vance (1) (2-0) 100 2

3. Richmond County (2) (4-0) 98 3

4. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (3-0) 85 4

5. East Forsyth (4-0) 76 5

6. Scotland County (4-0) 54 6

7. West Forsyth (4-0) 49 8

8. Wake Forest (3-1) 28 9

9. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (2-1) 22 7

10. Knightdale (4-0) 13 10

(tie) Greensboro Grimsley (4-0) 13 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

Class 3-A

1. Weddington (10) (4-0) 118 1

2. Kings Mountain (4-0) 88 2

3. Northwest Cabarrus (1) (4-0) 78 4

4. Jacksonville (3-0) 76 3

5. Clayton Cleveland (1) (4-0) 74 5

6. Lee County (4-0) 60 6

7. Wilmington New Hanover (3-0) 42 7

8. Charlotte Catholic (1-2) 38 8

9. Greensboro Dudley (3-1) 21 NR

10. West Brunswick (3-0) 14 9

(tie) Statesville (4-0) 14 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: Rocky Mount 12.

Class 2-A

1. Reidsville (6) (4-0) 114 1

(tie) Shelby (6) (3-0) 114 2

3. Elizabeth City Northeastern (3-0) 86 4

4. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (3-0) 72 5

5. SouthWest Edgecombe (3-0) 63 6

6. Randleman (4-0) 57 7

7. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-1) 48 3

8. Clinton (2-0) 38 8

9. Lawndale Burns (2-1) 18 NR

10. Salisbury (3-0) 17 9

Others receiving 10 or more points: Lenoir Hibriten.

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (12) (4-0) 120 1

2. East Surry (4-0) 105 3

3. Mitchell County (4-0) 91 4

4. Edenton Holmes (3-0) 73 5

5. Robbinsville (4-0) 69 6

6. Murphy (3-1) 56 2

7. Swain County (4-0) 42 9

8. Polk County (3-0) 38 7

9. Princeton (3-0) 30 8

10. Northampton (3-1) 11 10

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star-News, Wilmington.