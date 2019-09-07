A Win for the Ages

Cory Smith | The News East Surry running back Elijah Wright finished with a rushing touchdown and a career-high 134 yards rushing in Friday’s game. - Cory Smith | The News Derek Sutterby (81) tied an East Surry record by converting nine PATs in the Cards’ 65-0 win over North Surry. - Cory Smith | The News North Surry workhorse Anthony Brown finished with 14 carries for 49 yards and three receptions for 16 yards for the Hounds. - Cory Smith | The News Greyhound Aiden Gates returns a Cardinal kickoff in the second quarter. - -

Football fans from half of Surry County came together Friday to watch North Surry and East Surry battle for conference supremacy for the 59th consecutive season.

Beginning in 1961, the North-East rivalry has seen a number of record-breaking performances, close calls and everything in-between. The game has been decided by one point on three occasions (1978, 1985, 2010) and even tied 12-12 in the first meeting in 1961. North Surry holds a slight edge over East with an overall record of 32-26-1.

Numerous records were set in the 2019 chapter of the rivalry and fans had mixed reactions based on which side of the stadium they were seated. East Surry continued its dominance in 2019 with a 65-0 win over North in Toast.

The Cardinals’ big win marks the biggest margin of victory for either team against the other. Before this year’s one-sided affair, East Surry’s largest victory over North came in a 55-6 win in 2009. North Surry’s largest victory over East is 34 points, which occurred in both 1993 (34-0) and 1995 (47-13). This is the 14th shutout win for either team and just the third since 1982.

“We played a very powerful football team,” said Patrick Taylor, current head coach of the Greyhounds and a former longtime assistant. “I’ve played two teams in my years at North Surry that are that caliber. One was the High Point Central team that we played down there that went on to win the 2A state title that year, and the other is East Surry.

Taylor continued: “They’re a lot better of a football team than they were at this point last year. Their offense is clicking, their defense is good and it’s hats off to them. I wish them the best as they go forward.”

East Surry had standout performances in all three phases. On offense, quarterback Jefferson Boaz threw for 265 yards, his second-highest single game total, and had five passing touchdowns. Jefferson has thrown for at least 250 yards and had three or more passing TDs in each game this season. His younger brother, Folger, accounted for the other 14 yards passing.

Jefferson used four different receivers in the passing game. Stephen Gosnell led the way with six receptions for 106 yards, followed by Dillon Mosley with three receptions for 87 yards, Landon Stevens with two receptions for 58 yards and Benji Gosnell with two receptions for 28 yards. Both Stephen Gosnell and Mosley had two receiving TDs and Stevens had one.

East’s ground game was anchored by senior Elijah Wright. Wright set a personal record with 134 yards rushing on nine carries with one touchdown. Jefferson Boaz had two rushes, both for touchdowns, and Stephen Gosnell added another rushing TD.

Special teams specialist Derek Sutterby came into Friday’s game as the state-leader in PATs in every division and further extended his lead over the field. Sutterby tied the school record for PATs in a single game on Friday. The record he tied is for nine PATs, and was set by none other than himself in each of the Cardinals’ first two games.

The Greyhound offense struggled against the wave of crimson jerseys on defense. North QB Chase Swartz came into the game with the most passing yards in the entire 2A division with 675. Two Hound receivers, Nick Badgett and Carson Hawks, also ranked in the top-15 for receiving yards.

The Cardinal defense held North Surry to just 59 yards of total offense. Swartz finished 5-for-18 with 30 passing yards and John Ross finished 1-for-3 with 12 passing yards.

Luke Bullington forced a Greyhound interception on the opening drive. On the next two North Surry possessions, East forced a punt on fourth-and-32 following a sack from Isaac Washington, and then Benji Gosnell strip-sacked Swartz.

One of the bright spots for North Surry came in the form of sophomore running back Anthony Brown. Listed at 5-feet-10-inches tall and 170 pounds, Brown has thrived in his role as a workhorse on the ground. Brown finished with 14 carries for 49 rushing yards, making up for a plethora of runs for a loss, as well as 16 receiving yards.

”Anthony came and worked all summer and he’s someone that I have a close relationship with on and off the field,” Taylor said, referring to Brown as, “a hammer,” on offense. “He has upped his game and is very, very tough and reliable. He has to carry the ball a lot and he comes out and has repeated performances for us that are very consistent.”

Instead of sulking in the loss, Taylor was proud of how the team reacted to the loss.

“We could’ve walked out of here down on ourselves,” he said. “Instead, this team walked out of here hugging each others necks with their eyeballs crying because of what happened tonight. They know we played a great football team tonight, they know that we played better than we did against Elkin the week before, and they know that this does not define us. Our conference is wide open and a conference championship is what gets us to the playoffs, and we know that comes one game at a time.”

The biggest positive for Taylor came before the players even took the field. Taylor held back tears as he spoke of his team’s victory.

“It’s not necessarily the X’s and O’s of football and not necessarily what you hear about a lot in the public, but we had seven football players give their life to Jesus tonight before we went and kicked off on the football field,” he said. “I’ll promise you this: I’ve been coaching for about 19 years and if I never win another game as a head football coach, that’s all the victories I need.”

The loss stung, but the Greyhounds (1-2) left knowing they have time to regroup and evaluate different parts of their game with a bye-week coming up. Even before any of that, Taylor and the North Surry community turned their attention to the health of junior Tanner Woods. Woods was carted off the field in the second quarter of Friday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

“Tanner Woods is a tremendous player,” Taylor said. “He’s another kid that played varsity as a sophomore, and if I would’ve left him on JV, he probably might have scored 40 touchdowns. But, he was ready to play varsity last year, and he upped his game all summer.

Taylor continued: “When he left, it looked like it was very positive. I’m going to check on him and see where he’s at from there.”

East Surry (3-0) looks to have success against another non-conference opponent in Surry Central (0-3). A win will give East a 4-0 start for the second consecutive year and just the third time since 2009.

East Surry running back Elijah Wright finished with a rushing touchdown and a career-high 134 yards rushing in Friday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_0201-2.jpg East Surry running back Elijah Wright finished with a rushing touchdown and a career-high 134 yards rushing in Friday’s game. Cory Smith | The News Derek Sutterby (81) tied an East Surry record by converting nine PATs in the Cards’ 65-0 win over North Surry. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_0184-2-.jpg Derek Sutterby (81) tied an East Surry record by converting nine PATs in the Cards’ 65-0 win over North Surry. Cory Smith | The News North Surry workhorse Anthony Brown finished with 14 carries for 49 yards and three receptions for 16 yards for the Hounds. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_0018-2.jpg North Surry workhorse Anthony Brown finished with 14 carries for 49 yards and three receptions for 16 yards for the Hounds. Cory Smith | The News Greyhound Aiden Gates returns a Cardinal kickoff in the second quarter. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_0188-2-.jpg Greyhound Aiden Gates returns a Cardinal kickoff in the second quarter. Cory Smith | The News

