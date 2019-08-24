Happy birthday, Coach!

John Cate | The News North Surry’s cheerleaders pose in front of the banner that the Greyhounds ran through on their way to the sideline to open the 2019 season. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Carson Hawks was a beast on both sides of the ball Friday night. Here, the senior gets ready to put the brakes on Alleghany quarterback Jared Foley. On offense, he caught four passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. - John Cate | The News It’s bad news for the Alleghany Trojans as North Surry quarterback Chase Swartz gets ready to pass. Swartz decimated the Trojans’ defense with 414 yards passing in Friday’s 44-13 win. - John Cate | The News The Greyhounds’ Worth Wilkenson holds onto Alleghany running back Spencer Murphy as teammate Colten Sechrist comes in to help. The hard-nosed Murphy tested the North defense all night, and the Hounds often had to gang-tackle him. - - John Cate | The News Nick Badgett (3) had four catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Hounds’ win. - -

Patrick Taylor couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift. The North Surry Greyhounds couldn’t have asked for a better beginning to their 2019 season.

The Hounds impressed from the first play to the last in their season opener Friday night against Alleghany, scoring on the second play of the game and piling up 526 yards of offense in a 44-13 victory over the Trojans. The win was the first for Taylor, who stepped up to the head-coaching role in the offseason after nine years as an assistant.

“It was a good birthday present,” said Taylor. “Alleghany is one of the toughest football teams we’ve played. They’ve always been tough and they will always come at you. We had to gang-tackle their running backs, and their offensive line got off the ball well. But the adjustments we made nullified that. We played as a team and that’s what was so fun.”

Greyhound fans had plenty to like in this one. It was believed, but not confirmed, that senior quarterback Chase Swartz set a new single-game passing record by completing 13 of 22 passes for a whopping 414 yards. He threw five touchdown passes — two to Carson Hawks and one each to Nick Badgett, Tanner Woods and Jahreece Lynch — and also ran for one himself. North Surry’s play-calling with Swartz and Co. was so aggressive that he handed off to a running back just once in the entire first half.

“One of the things about the Air Raid offense is that we’re very comfortable (running or passing),” said Taylor. “It’s just a matter of what the defense is going to allow us to do.”

The Hounds set the tone on the very first play, when Badgett went long for a pass and hauled it in for an apparent gain of about 30 yards. However, the official ruled that Badgett had been out of bounds when he made the catch.

Nonplussed, Swartz went long for Badgett again on second down. This time, the senior caught the ball in stride around the North 45-yard line and outran everyone for an 87-yard touchdown reception. After just 29 seconds of play, the Hounds led 6-0.

“What’s kind of funny about that is that the first touchdown pass that Chase threw as a freshman was to Nick on the very same play,” Taylor said. “It’s sort of ironic that the first touchdown of this season came on the same play call, on the same connection four years later.”

However, the Trojans didn’t come to Toast just to get kicked around. Alleghany fought back with a 13-play drive that covered 66 yards and ate up five minutes and 20 seconds before Spencer Murphy crashed into the end zone from three yards out. With 6:11 left in the opening period, Jared Foley’s PAT kick gave the visitors a 7-6 lead.

What took Alleghany almost half a quarter, the Greyhounds again showed they could do in less than a minute. North began its second series at the 35-yard line, and Swartz hooked up with Hawks for a 40-yard completion on first down. On the very next play, the quarterback tried to find an open receiver and then noticed that there were no Trojan defenders between himself and the end zone, so he took off down the home side of the field and sprinted 25 yards for a touchdown. Swartz and Hawks connected again on a pass for two points, and North regained a 14-7 lead after just 27 seconds.

In the meantime, Hounds defensive coordinator Jordon Tucker had made some adjustments to his defense, and it paid off after the Trojans’ Dustin Rector had a 43-yard kickoff return that put Alleghany in business on the North Surry 41-yard line. The Hounds’ stop squad pushed them back 10 yards in three plays and forced a punt.

“(Alleghany) came out with a trap option scheme that we hadn’t seen a lot of on film,” said Taylor. “It is a good scheme, but after the first drive, Coach Tucker and the defensive staff got everyone together, and we made adjustments and shut it down. Our defensive staff is second to none around here. They make adjustments on the field and get things right.”

Things settled down for a bit, as the next two offensive series also ended in a punt. Finally, North’s offense took over at its 19-yard line early in the second quarter. On second down, Swartz found sophomore Anthony Brown on a swing pass for a first down at the 35. Two plays later, Badgett hauled in a 17-yard reception that moved the Hounds into Trojan territory, and then Swartz hit him again on a crossing route at the Alleghany 25 following a holding penalty. Two plays later, Hawks snagged a 25-yard touchdown strike. He threw to Badgett for two points, and North led 22-7 with 8:59 left in the first half.

Trojan quarterback Jared Foley went to work and hit Mitchell Rea and Rector for two passes that moved his team from its 34 to the North 20, but Colten Sechrist and Ryan Simmons put a stop to this. On second-and-8 from the 18, Sechrist sacked Foley for an eight-yard loss, and the latter was shaken up and had to leave the game. Backup Cole Ingraham came in, and Simmons picked him off to end the threat.

Swartz scrambled for a first down at the Hounds’ 45 two plays later, and then Hawks beat his man down the visitors’ side of the field and Swartz hit him inside the Alleghany 15. Hawks raced for the end zone and dove for the goal line just as the Trojans caught up to him. The officials ruled he’d broken the plane for his knee was down. Swartz ran in a two-point conversion for a 30-7 lead with 2:40 left in the half.

Alleghany had a bad break during intermission, when Foley started having severe cramps and had to leave the game for good. The Trojans scored once in the second half, on a long, methodical drive that bridged the third and fourth quarters, chewing up 6:44 before Rector scored from one yard out after 45 seconds of the final period.

Unfortunately for the visitors, that score only made the score 38-13, because North Surry hadn’t been snoozing.

Rector opened the second half with a big kickoff return out to his team’s 42, but the Hounds’ defense forced a three-and-out. On the Hounds’ first series, Swartz had a 15-yard run on first down and then threw what may have been the most impressive pass of his remarkable night. On second-and-6 from the Alleghany 49, he checked down after looking over the Trojans’ defense, going with a hitch-and-go pass play to Woods. Woods did his part perfectly, getting a step behind the defender, and Swartz was on the money with the pass — within sight of his overjoyed coach. The result was six more points for the Greyhounds. The quarterback ran in two more points for a 38-7 lead with 8:23 left in the third.

“They were showing things Chase hadn’t seen on film,” said Taylor. “The thing that makes Chase so good is that he knows how to adjust our protection, he knows how to get us in and out of plays. We hit four different receivers for touchdowns tonight. When he distributes the ball around, it’s hard for a defense to say ‘Nick Badgett’s our best player.’ We’ve got two guys on the outside now in Tanner Woods and Carson Hawks that are both 6’2” or 6’3” and they can go get it. You can’t just hone in on one player.”

The Trojans tried to answer right away, and looked like they had a score when Ingraham hit Murphy on a deep pass, but the North defense recovered quickly and stripped Murphy at the Hounds’ 1-yard line. The ball went into the end zone and was recovered for a touchback.

The Hounds added one more score in the fourth quarter, following Alleghany’s successful scoring drive. With 9:33 to play, the Trojans’ flushed Swartz out of the pocket, but the senior stayed loose just long enough to flip the ball to Lynch coming out of the backfield. Lynch sprinted 49 yards to paydirt to make the score 44-13.

At this point, Taylor reined in the offense and North ran the ball for the rest of the contest. Defensively, Alleghany mounted two more drives. The first reached the Hounds’ 25 before Simmons, a freshman, stepped up and sacked Ingraham to force a third-and-32. The Trojans’ final series of the night also reached the North Surry red zone, but Evan Bryant picked off a pass with 1:26 left, and the Hounds ran out the clock.

Badgett, with four catches for 153 yards, and Hawks, with four receptions for 133, both had monster games of their own. Woods caught two passes for 62 yards, while Lynch’s lone reception was his 49-yard score. Anthony Brown carried the ball seven times for 52 yards and also caught one pass for 16.

The Hounds will travel to Elkin next Friday night and try to gain revenge for a 21-17 upset loss last year. The Elks opened the season on Friday with a 14-0 win over Surry Central.

North Surry’s cheerleaders pose in front of the banner that the Greyhounds ran through on their way to the sideline to open the 2019 season. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0700.jpg North Surry’s cheerleaders pose in front of the banner that the Greyhounds ran through on their way to the sideline to open the 2019 season. John Cate | The News North Surry’s Carson Hawks was a beast on both sides of the ball Friday night. Here, the senior gets ready to put the brakes on Alleghany quarterback Jared Foley. On offense, he caught four passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0706.jpg North Surry’s Carson Hawks was a beast on both sides of the ball Friday night. Here, the senior gets ready to put the brakes on Alleghany quarterback Jared Foley. On offense, he caught four passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns. John Cate | The News It’s bad news for the Alleghany Trojans as North Surry quarterback Chase Swartz gets ready to pass. Swartz decimated the Trojans’ defense with 414 yards passing in Friday’s 44-13 win. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0717.jpg It’s bad news for the Alleghany Trojans as North Surry quarterback Chase Swartz gets ready to pass. Swartz decimated the Trojans’ defense with 414 yards passing in Friday’s 44-13 win. John Cate | The News The Greyhounds’ Worth Wilkenson holds onto Alleghany running back Spencer Murphy as teammate Colten Sechrist comes in to help. The hard-nosed Murphy tested the North defense all night, and the Hounds often had to gang-tackle him. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0724.jpg The Greyhounds’ Worth Wilkenson holds onto Alleghany running back Spencer Murphy as teammate Colten Sechrist comes in to help. The hard-nosed Murphy tested the North defense all night, and the Hounds often had to gang-tackle him. John Cate | The News Nick Badgett (3) had four catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Hounds’ win. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0746.jpg Nick Badgett (3) had four catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Hounds’ win. John Cate | The News

Swartz throws for 414, NS wins big in Taylor’s birthday debut

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

