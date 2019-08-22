Teacher versus student

Robert Money | The Stokes News Sauras’ David Diamont walking the sidelines at the South Stokes Jamboree on Friday. - Robert Money | The Stokes News David Diamont - Michael Mullins | For The News Coach Jimmy Upchurch during the Wildcats scrimmage games against McMichael and Elkin. -

KING — West Stokes coach Jimmy Upchurch graduated from East Surry High School in 1984 and played for legendary coach David Diamont. Come Friday night at Wildcat Stadium, the coaches will meet for the 16th time, but this time Diamont will be leading a different team on to the field, cross-county rivals South Stokes.

“I have learned a lot from coach (Diamont) and I owe him a lot of my success to him, but not just on the football field, but in life,” praised Upchurch. “He has always been someone you can look up to and count on. People may not always agree with his coaching style, but it gets the job done. It’s very basic and you know what he is going to do, but you have to stop them. He has won many games with less talented players because of the preparation he does getting his teams ready. I expect no less come Friday.”

South and West Stokes have faced each other 20 times since 1999 and the Wildcats hold a 16-4 advantage winning the last six straight and 15 out of the last 16 contests. The Sauras won three of the first four meetings with the largest margin of victory coming in 1999 at 59-6. West’s largest margin of victory came in 2008 at 54-0. Before West opened in the 1999-2000 school year, the athletes were teammates at South Stokes before the official spilt of the two schools.

Diamont and Upchurch’s teams have squared off 15 times with the coach holding a 9-6 edge in the record books over the student, but an 8-7 advantage on the field. The Wildcats beat the Cardinals 21-0 in 2007, but had to forfeit due to an ineligible player. Upchurch’s teams are 6-3 against East Surry since 2010.

Both coaches have won three conference championships since 2011 with the Wildcats claiming the 2011 2AA State Championship over Kinston. Diamont’s Cardinals reached the 1A West Regional Championship game in 2001 before losing to eventual state champion Albemarle. His last five teams at East Surry won a total of 52 games, an average of more than 10 a year.

Each coach has had the honor of assisting in the annual East/West All-Star Game with Diamont being selected in 1985 and 2008, and Upchurch in 2017. Diamont was also selected as an assistant coach in 2006 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

The Wildcats finished last season as the Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference Champions with an 11-2 overall record and were eliminated in the second round of the state playoffs by Bandys. Diamont will take over a Saura team that was 2-9 and placed fourth in the Northwest 1A Conference at 2-3.

Come Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in Wildcat Stadium, both teams will be ready to open the 2019 season.

“I would think that South Stokes students would get excited to play West Stokes even if it was checkers,” Diamont said with a grin. “I don’t think I will worry about any emotional pieces this week, but spend our time in making ourselves better. Coach Upchurch knows exactly what I’m going to run. He knows all of my plays and all my formations. Heck, he ran them and he’s played them. I have an idea on what he is going to do. He has a veteran team returning with a lot of good skilled guys. Friday night should be an exciting game.”

