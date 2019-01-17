Lyons steps down as NS coach

Contributed Photo North Surry head coach Danny Lyons confers with his players during a break in the action at a Greyhound football game. Lyons resigned his position on Tuesday and will move into administration. -

After rebuilding North Surry football into a contender in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference, Danny Lyons decided that it was time to pursue another challenge.

Lyons, the head coach of the Greyhounds since 2012, officially resigned from his position on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement was made on Thursday, after Lyons had the opportunity to tell his players in an organized team meeting. His wife, Kim, accompanied him to both meetings.

Lyons concludes his tenure with an overall record of 46-35 in seven seasons as head coach, including a 26-13 record in WPAC competition. In 2017, Lyons coached North Surry to its first conference championship since 2000, and only the seventh in program history. The Hounds earned five playoff appearances (2012, 2015-18). The current streak of four straight state playoff appearances is the most that North has had since making it seven straight seasons from 1996-2002.

“Just as he had done, one of my mentors, Coach Brian Hampton told me shortly after I took the job, ‘Leave it better than you found it,’ and I feel we have done that,” Lyons remarked.

Lyons had an eight-win season in his debut season, but then North Surry endured back-to-back four-win seasons in 2013 and 2014. In 2015, the Hounds changed their offense from the I-formation to the “Air Raid” attack, set several new school passing records, and reversed their 4-7 mark to 7-4 for a return to the state playoffs. Two years later, an experienced North Surry team ran the table in the WPAC and tied the school record with 10 victories. The 2018 team was projected to struggle, but overcame a rash of injuries to reach the final week of the regular season unbeaten in conference play. The Hounds lost to West Stokes, but still have a league mark of 11-1 the past two seasons.

Lyons met with North Surry Principal Paige Badgett on Tuesday and informed her of his intention to resign.

“The time was right for me and my family,” said Lyons, who completed his master’s degree in 2013 and said his next career move will be to move into administration himself. “I prayed about this decision, and I wanted to make the announcement now and give North Surry some time to decide what to do.”

Lyons will continue to teach social studies at North Surry High School for the immediate future, and also plans to devote more time to his family, which includes three children who are ages 8, 5 and 3.

“My wife, Kim, and children, Brett, Micah, and Luke have been such an important part of my journey,” he said. “We truly did this as a family and I consider myself lucky and fortunate to have worked with such an awesome staff that mostly stayed intact all seven years. That continuity should bode well for the future of the program.

“It was always a dream of mine to be the head coach at North Surry. I got to live that dream for seven years.”

Lyons is the third head football coach in Surry County to step down in the last year. David Diamont and Kelly Holder retired from East Surry and Mount Airy, respectively, following the 2017 season. Going into next season, only Elkin’s Scott Wood (hired in 2015) and Surry Central’s Monty Southern (2009) will have more than one year’s experience at their current schools.

Under Lyons, 21 Greyhound student-athletes signed to play college football, and more are expected to do so after the 2019 season.

“I feel the future is really bright for North Surry football in the talent that we have returning, the talent coming up from the middle schools, and our strong little league programs,” he said. “It is all about our young men. I consider it a privilege to be able to lead young people every single day in a sport that has given me so much.

“We have great kids at North Surry and the relationships will be what I miss the most. We won some games and lost some games but our kids always played hard and I feel we did it the right way. I am excited about where this program is competitively and culturally.”

Badgett stated that a search would begin immediately for a new head coach.

“We have some big shoes to fill and I agree that Coach Lyons left it better than he found it,” she said. “That is always the goal. He bleeds blue and grey and I respect Danny Lyons for the decision he has made. I know it wasn’t easy but he made the decision to have an even larger impact and no one can fault him for that.”

Lyons further stated, “I want to thank Mr. Bill Goins for giving me the opportunity to serve as the head coach seven years ago, and Mr. Neil Atkins, and Mrs. Paige Badgett for being supportive through the good and the bad. I also want to thank Coaches Shane Slate and Chris Butler for being supportive Athletic Directors.”

“The Surry County Board of Education and I appreciate Danny Lyons and the impact he has had on the North Surry community and football program. He has always been a positive role model that has developed a program centered around trust, self-discipline, and the concept of team over the individual. Based on the success Coach Lyons has had with his football team, I am confident he will be successful in his future endeavors. I wish he and his family well as he continues to teach and instill positive values in our youth,” commented Superintendent, Dr. Travis L. Reeves.

