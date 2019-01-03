Greene ends prep career with All-State selection

John Cate | The News Mount Airy senior Donavon Greene stretches out before signing his National Letter of Intent with Wake Forest back on Dec. 19. Greene was named to the NCPreps.com All-State Team earlier this week. -

Of the thousands of high school football players who took to the gridiron in North Carolina during the 2018 season, just 31 of them were named to the NCPreps.com All-State Team that was annnounced on New Year’s Eve.

For the second year in a row, one of the 31 selections represented the Granite Bears of Mount Airy High School.

Senior Donavon Greene completed his high school career with a year in which he caught 56 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games. He also played defense for Mount Airy, which won its third straight Northwest 1A Conference title with him in the starting lineup. As a defensive back, Greene made 49 tackles, 34 of them solo, intercepted five passes, caused four fumbles and recovered three, and scored two defensive touchdowns.

His combination of outstanding play on both sides of the ball earned Greene one of five selections to the All-State team as an “Athlete,” picked for his all-around performance. Greene was the only 1A player selected in this category and one of only four to make the team at any position.

The only other players representing 1A schools to make the overall All-State Team were wide receiver Elijah Burris of Mountain Island Charter and two North Stanly players, defensive lineman C.J. Clark and long snapper Drew Little.

Greene, who completed his career at MAHS with 143 catches for 3,174 yards, was the subject of significant interest from college scouts beginning in his sophomore season. He eventually settled on Wake Forest University and formally signed with the school back on Dec. 19, although he had been a firm commitment since early summer. By taking advantage of the early signing period, Greene has been able to complete his high school graduation requirements early and will enroll at Wake Forest on Jan. 12. He will be able to take part in spring drills with the Demon Deacons and possibly play as soon as this fall.

Greene was named to the NCPreps 1A All-State Team as a junior, when he helped the Bears reach the 1AA state championship game, but was not on the all-classification team. Teammate Robert Brown did make the team that season as a kicker.

