NW1A names All-Conference

High school football has finally concluded and the awards are pouring in for the Northwest 1A Conference.

Not only did a team from the NW1A reach the 1AA State Championship for the second-consecutive year, but five of the six teams either maintained or improved on their regular season win totals from 2017-2018.

Mount Airy won the regular season conference championship with a 5-0 record in the conference. The Bears recorded their second straight 11-0 regular season, this time under new head coach J.K. Adkins, before falling to East Surry in the third round of the 1AA State Playoffs.

East Surry improved from a 7-4 record in 2017 with a regular season record of 8-3 overall and 4-1 in NW1A competition in 2018. Though falling to Mount Airy 31-28 the first time around, East shut out the Bears to advance to the West Regional Final for the first time since 2001. The Cardinals advanced to the championship game before losing to the defending champs, Tarboro.

In just his second year as Bishop McGuinness’ head coach, Drew Hackett led the Villains to their first eight-win season since 2010. Hackett also led Bishop to its first playoff win in more than 14 years. The Villains improved from a 4-7 record in 2017.

South Stokes was the one team in the conference that lost more games than the previous year. The Sauras dropped from 5-7 in 2017 to 2-9 in 2018, due in large part to the loss of 15 seniors.

The final two teams in the conference, Winston-Salem Prep and North Stokes, finished in the bottom two spots for the second straight year, but improved their records slightly from 2017. The Phoenix increased its win total from 2-8 in 2017 to 4-7 in 2018.

North Stokes’ 1-10 may not seem impressive on paper, but the Vikings 14-6 win over Concord First Assembly Academy on September 28 marked North Stokes’ first win since November 6, 2015. The Vikings were on a 28-game losing streak before defeating the Eagles.

The 2018 season saw the emergence of a number of budding stars in the conference, as well as the continued dominance of familiar faces.

The following is the list of NW1A Offensive and Defensive All-Conference selections:

Offense

Bishop McGuinness’ Daniel Cancro, Phil McDonough, and Garrett Hope.

East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz, Logan Ray, Landon Stevens, Evan Morris, Samuel Whitt, and Stephen Gosnell.

Mount Airy’s Holden Poindexter, Johnathon Smith, Donavon Greene, Andy Majure, Will Cox, and Greg Greene.

North Stokes’ Dylan Mabe.

South Stokes’ Noah Bennett.

East Surry junior Stephen Gosnell was named Offensive Player of the Year. Gosnell finished the season 64-for-114 at quarterback with 1,189 yards passing and 14 passing touchdowns, 102 carries for 1,080 yards rushing and 17 rushing TDs, and had 17 receptions for 352 yards receiving seven TDs receiving.

Defense

Bishop McGuinness’ Niel Ingle, Trevor Bode, and Jimmy Teza.

East Surry’s Dylan Sawyers, Mitchell Edwards, Hoyt Bullington, AJ Bruton, and Logan Ray.

Mount Airy’s Rayquan Brown, Ben Reales, Greg Greene, Donavon Greene, and Johnathon Smith.

North Stokes’ Matt Bullins.

South Stokes’ Garrett Dodson and Paul Thomas Fischer.

Winston-Salem Prep’s Zaire Patterson.

Mount Airy junior Johnathon Smith was named Defensive Player of the Year. Smith finished the season with 60 total tackles (44 solo and 16 assisted), two sacks, four passes deflected, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Specialists

Mount Airy’s Jackson Tumbarello was named Specialist of the Year as the Bears’ placekicker and punter. Tumbarello finished the season 62-for-70 on PATs, 1-for-3 on field goals with a long of 35 yards, and had 12 punts for 511 yards with a long of 54 yards.

Honorable Mentions

Bishop McGuinness’ Risdon William and Chase Barber, East Surry’s Gunnar Jones and Isaac Washington, Mount Airy’s Cole Shelton and Ralph Cassese, North Stokes’ Jacob Murry and Finn Long, South Stokes’ Steven Fatz and Adam McMillian, and Winston-Salem Prep’s Jaheim Woodberry and Tresean Steward.

Coach of the Year

Adkins led the Bears to a 12-1 season in his first year as the team’s head coach, including an 11-0 regular season and a trip to the third round of the 1AA State Playoffs.

