“We’ll be back.”

RALEIGH — Sometimes when David and Goliath face-off, Goliath stands tall.

Tarboro entered Saturday’s 1AA state championship game as the defending state champs and riding a 29-game winning streak. Simmons’ Football Rankings had the Vikings as 23-point favorites.

Then you had the East Surry Cardinals. In his first season as the Cardinals’ head coach, Trent Lowman led his team to the championship with an 11-3 record. Lowman and the Cardinals didn’t mind being called the underdogs, because it motivated them throughout the season.

“No one expected East Surry to be here in the first place, and that’s what kind of fueled these guys all year long,” Lowman said. “They knew we were good enough, we knew we were good enough, and that was the goal that we set all the way back in the spring. [The players] probably set it before I even got here.”

Cardinal senior Mitchell Edwards referenced the team’s third-round loss to Murphy last season as a turning point for the team.

“We wanted better for ourselves and we knew that nobody was going to expect us to go to the state championship except us, except the town of Pilot Mountain and that’s what drove us,” Edwards said.

Lowman added that he and the players didn’t just set a goal to be in the championship game, they expected it.

“I believe in whatever you talk about, whatever you talk into being has a chance to come true,” Lowman said. “That was our expectation and we made it here, and our expectation was to win and we came up short on that. We’re definitely happy to be here and we’ll do our best to come back.”

East Surry sucked the air out of Carter-Finley Stadium by scoring first. East trailed just 14-10 entering halftime, but Tarboro scored the final 36 points of the game to win its second straight state championship, 50-10.

East Surry received the opening kickoff and started on the Cardinals’ own 14. East then proceeded to have its longest drive of the season, totalling 18 plays for the first 7:13 of the game.

The Cards tried running the ball, but ended up with negative yardage after the drive. Jefferson Boaz made up for the Cardinals’ poor ground game on the opening drive by throwing for 67 yards on 6-of-10 attempts.

East was faced with an immediate fourth down after an incomplete pass and a run for negative yardage from Logan Ray. Boaz did connect with Landon Stevens on an 11-yard gain, but was just short of a first down. On fourth-and-1, a Tarboro substitution infraction moved the chains for the fourth-seeded Cardinals.

Ray tried moving the ball on the ground, but was held up by Tarboro’s Matthew Medford and Ja’viyes Massenburg. On third-and-8, Boaz went for a big gain by targeting Stephen Gosnell on a slant route. Gosnell’s gain of 18 yards kept the drive alive for at least another four plays.

Boaz found his groove with a string of completions, including a 9-yard pass to Stevens on fourth-and-5 that moved East into the red zone. The Cards exited the red zone briefly due to a holding call, but made it back in thanks to a 10-yard pass to Gosnell and an encroachment call on the Vikings.

East was held up at the nine-yard line of Tarboro and elected to attempt a field goal on fourth-and-goal on the 13. Derek Sutterby’s 31-yard attempt sailed wide right, giving the ball to Tarboro on their own 20.

The Vikings’ trademark running game didn’t help them on their opening drive. Jaquez Edge was held up by Gunnar Jones. On the second play of the drive, Clifton Joyner Jr. was tackled by Jones for a loss of two yards. On the way down, Jones stripped Joyner and ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown at 4:02. Sutterby’s PAT made it 7-0 for the Cards, marking the first time the Vikings had trailed all season.

Tarboro head coach Jeff Craddock said his team didn’t panic when East struck first.

“These guys didn’t blink an eye,” Craddock said. “Just like they were telling the team, this ain’t no big deal. It’s a long ball game. We preach all the time, you’ve probably heard me say it a million times, ‘don’t get caught up in the ebb-and-flow of the game.’ Don’t get too low when something bad happens, don’t get too high when something bad happens.”

The defending champs rebounded on their next drive, which started on the Vikings’ 31. Joyner and Keon Caudle each had short runs to move the chains. Joyner broke free on the next first-down for an 16-yard gain into Cardinal territory, finally dragged down by East’s Rommie Speaks and and Hoyt Bullington.

Jaquez Edge and Caudle combined for two yards on the next two runs to set up the Vikings’ first third-down of the night. McDaniels bobbed and weaved through traffic on a quarterback keep on third-and-8 and ran 36 yards into the end zone with 47 seconds remaining in the quarter. Layton Dupree’s PAT tied the game at 7-7.

The Cardinals’ followed their 18-play drive by going three-and-out to start the second quarter.

Tarboro took over at 11:02 on the Cardinals’ 29 thanks to a big return from Caudle. Jyron Albritton moved the Vikings to the 17 before East’s Victor Bacho went down with an injury.

Play resumed five minutes later and Tarboro wasted little time scoring. Joyner ran 17 yards for his second touchdown of the night at 8:34. Dupree’s PAT put the Vikings up 14-7.

East Surry started just its third drive of the night on the 36 thanks to a 29-yard return from Gosnell. Gosnell rushed for nine yards but he and Ray were held up by Maquez Edge and Ty’Trez Higgs with just a yard to go to force fourth-and-1. Mason Edwards came in at fullback to punch through the Vikings’ defense.

Gosnell came in at QB and had a five-yard run followed by an 8-yard pass to Boaz. Gosnell remained under center until Boaz took back over on third-and-6. Boaz targeted Stevens but the pass deflected by Clay Craddock. Boaz targeted Stevens again on fourth down and completed the pass this time for a first down.

An encroachment call put East on the Vikings 11. Edwards ran the ball twice but only gained four yards. Gosnell looked for Stevens on a fade but was hurried by Q’davion Barnes. Sutterby redeemed his earlier miss with a 24-yard field goal to make it 14-10 with 1:52 remaining until halftime.

Tarboro finished the first half with 115 total yards to East Surry’s 105. Where the Vikings gained all 115 yards on the ground, East had just 10 yards rushing in the first two quarters. East possessed the ball for 15:39 in the first half to Tarboro’s 8:21.

Something changed at halftime for the defending champs. The Vikings had the ball for 9:04 in the third quarter. Tarboro’s defense held the Cardinals to just 25 yards on nine plays.

The Vikings received the second-half kickoff and started on their own 29. Caudle began the drive with a 3-yard gain, followed by another 3-yard gain by Joyner. McDaniels scrambled on third-and-4 for a 65-yard touchdown run just 1:42 into the second half. Dupree made it 21-10 with a PAT.

When asked what changed at halftime, Craddock said, “Just a few tweaks on blocking assignments, but nothing major. Just making sure that we were doing what we were supposed to be doing, especially at the edge. We kind of wanted to get outside a little bit more in the second half. The main focus was, and I’m a defensive-minded guy, so I’m just like ‘guys, if they don’t score we’re going to win regardless.’”

East had its second three-and-out on the night after three incomplete passes from Boaz. East was forced to punt on its own 22, to which McDaniels returned to the Cards 48.

McDaniels started the drive with his first passing attempt of the game, an incompletion to Maquez Edge. Albritton put the Vikings in the red zone with a 30-yard rush before finally being taken down by Speaks on the 18.

The Vikings made it to the Cardinals’ 1-yard line before Joyner punched it in at 7:18. Tarboro lined up for a PAT, but changed to a two-point formation after an encroachment call on East. Jaquez Edge ran to the outside and was pushed by Boaz, but managed to stumble into the end zone for the conversion to put Tarboro up 29-10.

Gosnell was sacked on the first play of the ensuing drive to make it second-and-20. Ray tried to break free on a big run but was halted by Barnes after just two yards. Boaz targeted Stevens downfield, but the pass fell incomplete. The Cardinals punted for the second time in the quarter another three-and-out.

East got the ball back on its own three after forcing the first Tarboro punt of the evening thanks to a sack by Bullington. Boaz found Gosnell for a 35-yard gain to reach the Cards’ 38.

Just when the Cards looked to be mounting a drive, Boaz was picked off by Kendarius Jenkins. Jenkins’ interception started another Tarboro drive, but the Vikings were faced with a fourth-and-14 situation due to a pair of holding calls.

The Vikings punted, but were given a re-kick on a Cardinal penalty for running into the kicker. On the second try, Craddock reached deep into his bag of tricks and called a fake punt. Caudle ended up rushing 40 yards and crossed into the end zone with 11 seconds left in the quarter. Dupree’s kick made it 36-10 and it seemed East Surry was out of options.

East Surry was held to just eight yards of offense in the fourth quarter 11 plays. Meanwhile, the Vikings added two more rushing TD’s to round out the 50-10 final score.

Tarboro led the Cardinals in total offense 442 yards to 138 yards. All 442 yards for Tarboro were rushing, with McDaniels attempting just one pass in 50 total plays. East Surry had 26 rushes, but came out to zero net yards of rushing offense in the end.

Boaz finished 10-for-20 with one interception and was sacked twice. Gosnell was 2-for-6 for 16 yards passing and was sacked once.

McDaniels was named Most Valuable Player of the championship, finishing with 112 yards rushing, 25 yards off kick returns, 15 yards off punt returns, and two touchdowns.

Joyner was named Most Outstanding Offensive Player for the Vikings, while Melik won the Most Outstanding Defensive Player award for Tarboro.

Boaz was name Most Outstanding Offensive Player for the Cardinals, while Hoyt Bullington won the Most Outstanding Defensive Player for East.

East Surry obviously wasn’t happy with Saturday’s result, but recognized the silver lining in that the Cardinals are returning a number of key players in all three phases.

When asked what the team has to do to get back to the state championship, Lowman simply replied, “Well, the same things we did last year. These guys got in and worked their butt off in the weight room, they worked their butt off in off-season on the field.”

As the press conference concluded, Jefferson Boaz had one last message for his teammates and the Cardinal faithful.

“We’ll be back.”

Cardinals fall in title game

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

