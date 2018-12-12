1AA State Championship Preview

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News East Surry’s Stephen Gosnell has contibuted 38 total touchdown’s for a versatile Cardinals offense: 17 rushing, 14 passing, and seven receiving. - Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Cardinal quarterback Jefferson Boaz leads the team with 1356 yards passing and 20 passing touchdowns. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN —For the second year in a row, the 1AA Football State Championship will be contended between an undefeated Tarboro squad and a team from Surry County.

Tarboro (14-0) is riding a 29-game win streak that includes a perfect 15-0 championship season in 2017. The last time the Vikings lost was on December 9, 2016, in the East Regional final to the eventual state champion Wallace-Rose Hill, a school that went up to 2A a year later and won another title.

The Vikings haven’t just been winning games, they’ve been blowing out just about every team that has stepped up to them. In 2017, Tarboro outscored opponents 765-66. The smallest margin of victory that season was 25 points against undefeated Mount Airy in the State Championship.

Tarboro’s “smallest” victory in 2018 was a 35-14 win over SouthWest Edgecombe, a team that reached the third round of the 2AA state playoffs. The Vikings enter the 2018 championship having outscored opponents 744-52.

The Vikings are facing another offensive juggernaut in East Surry. The Cardinals’ offense really started to click at the beginning of conference play on October 5. Starting against Bishop McGuinness to the present day, East has outscored opponents 411-99.

East Surry (11-3) coach Trent Lowman recognizes the tall task in front of him. After last week’s regional final win over Starmount, Lowman said, “Everybody’s pretty much picked Tarboro to win every game as long as they’re in 1A.”

The No. 4 Cardinals and No. 1 Vikings’ paths to championship are more similar than people think. Both teams earned a first-round bye and followed it up with a huge second round victory. While Tarboro was pounding No. 9 South Stanly 62-6, East Surry put up the same number of points in a 62-22 victory over No. 5 Bessemer City.

Tarboro and East Surry both had shutouts in the third round. Tarboro bested No. 5 North Stanly 28-0, while East took down the No. 1 team in the West, Mount Airy, 40-0.

The Vikings came to play in the East Regional final by putting up 48 straight points in a 48-7 win over John A. Holmes. It seemed like the Cardinals would also put up a running clock against No. 2 Starmount in the West Regional Final by starting 26-0 in the first 15 minutes of game-play.

A second-quarter rally by the Rams actually gave Starmount the lead before East pulled ahead for a 44-27 victory.

Of the 16 teams competing for a state championship this weekend, East and Tarboro are among the highest scoring. East Surry has the second highest average score in the playoffs of 48.7 per game. Tarboro is fifth overall with an average of 46.0 points per game.

Leading the playoffs PPG category is 3A team Jacksonville at 53.0 PPG, followed by 1AA East Surry at 48.7, 4AA Wake Forest at 48.3, 2A North Davidson 47.8, and Tarboro at 46.9.

Despite being fifth in playoff PPG, Tarboro has the highest playoff margin of victory of all remaining teams. The Vikings have defeated playoff opponents by an average of 41.7 points. Behind Tarboro in the category is 4AA Wake Forest at 40.8, 3AA Weddington at 34.0, 2A North Davidson at 34.25, and 1AA East Surry at 32.3.

Stay tuned later this week for a positional breakdown of the 1AA State Championship between East Surry and Tarboro.

The 1AA State Championship between the No. 1 Tarboro Vikings (14-0) and the No. 4 East Surry Cardinals (11-3) is set for 6 p.m on Saturday, December 15 at Carter-Finely Stadium in Raleigh.

East Surry's Stephen Gosnell has contibuted 38 total touchdown's for a versatile Cardinals offense: 17 rushing, 14 passing, and seven receiving.

Cardinal quarterback Jefferson Boaz leads the team with 1356 yards passing and 20 passing touchdowns.

Two dynamic offenses meet Saturday

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

