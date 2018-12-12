- ESHS Athletics

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Cardinal faithful are sending East Surry’s football team off to Raleigh in style.

In honor of the Cardinals’ first-ever trip to the 1AA State Championship, members of the community are set to flood Pilot Mountain’s Main Street and Key Street Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Cards hope to have fans covered in red on all sides as they travel down the “Red Mile” on the way to Highway 52. Cheerleaders will also line the streets and hand out pom-poms to fans.

Even before they depart for North Carolina State’s Carter-Finley Stadium to face the defending 1AA State Champion Tarboro Vikings, a friendly wager has been conjured between the local governments of Pilot Mountain and Tarboro.

The Cardinals (11-3) earned their first-ever trip to the state finals last Friday night with a 44-27 victory over Starmount. Tarboro, unbeaten this year at 14-0, is in the championship game for the second straight year after downing Edenton Holmes 48-7. The Vikings won the state title a year ago by beating Mount Airy 32-7.

On Tuesday morning, Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham sent an email to Tarboro Mayor Joseph Pitt proposing the wager, “in the spirit of promoting good relations between our towns and their many football fans.” In the message, Cockerham offered up three signature products of the Pilot Mountain area, a bottle of wine from the JOLO Winery, a tin of gourmet popcorn from Tippy Top Pop, and a jar of Niki’s Pickles.

“I see it as my job not to claim the spotlight, but instead to shine it on others,” said Cockerham. “This is a fun way to put the light on some of our local businesses and on the accomplishment of our student-athletes at East Surry.”

Mayor Pitt responded later in the day, stating “On behalf of the citizens of Tarboro, I accept your wager and offer the following items to match your list.” Tarboro offered up several products from its own community, including one growler of “Vikings on Main” Beer from the Tarboro Brewing Company, a Tarboro Vikings T-shirt, a package of peanut brittle from Rusty’s Gifts, a pastry basket from Alimentaire Wholesome Breads, fresh ground coffee from the Tarboro Coffee House, a Christmas ornament from the Tarboro-Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce, and some locally knitted socks from the Mayo Knitting Mill. The t-shirt comes with the stipulation that it must be worn in public and posted on Facebook.

Mayors of Pilot Mtn., Tarboro bet on Finals outcome

By John Cate and Cory Smith MA News Sports

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73 and Cory at @MrCoryLeeSmith.

