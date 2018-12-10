Championship weekend is set

John Cate | The News East Surry used a combination of dominant defense, shown here against Mount Airy, and explosive offense to reach its first-ever 1AA state championship game appearance this season. -

CHAPEL HILL — The 105th edition North Carolina High School Athletic Association Football State Championships are set for this weekend.

Nearly 400 high schools began their seasons in August with the goal of reaching their respective state championship. Four months later only 16 teams have a shot at their division’s top prize.

We at the Mount Airy News wanted to take a look at each team that reached the State Championship and how they got here.

Class 1A

No. 2 Pamlico County High School (13-1) vs. No. 3 Murphy High School (12-1) at Duke University (Brooks Field at Wallace-Wade Stadium) on Saturday, December 15 at 3 p.m.

Pamlico had a first-round bye, defeated No. 7 Southside 55-6, No. 3 Gates County 47-13, and No. 4 Rosewood 16-12. Murphy had a first-round bye, defeated No. 6 Alleghany 55-7, No. 2 Mitchell 33-29, and No. 4 Robbinsville 28-6.

Class 1AA

No. 1 Tarboro High School (14-0) vs. No. 3 East Surry High School (11-3) at NC State University (Carter-Finley Stadium) on Saturday, December 15 at 6 p.m.

Tarboro had a first-round bye, defeated No. 9 South Stanly 62-6, No. 5 North Stanly 28-0, and No. 3 John A. Holmes 48-7. East Surry had a first-round bye, defeated No. 5 Bessemer City 62-22, No. 1 Mount Airy 40-0, and No. 2 Starmount 44-27.

Class 2A

No. 1 Northeastern High School (13-0) vs. No. 2 Reidsville High School (14-0) at NC State University (Carter-Finley Stadium) on Saturday, December 15 at 11 a.m.

Northeastern defeated No. 16 Fairmont 48-7, No. 9 Beddingfield 28-0, No. 4 Kinston 40-0, and No. 6 Southwest Onslow 47-36. No. 2 Reidsville defeated No. 15 Charles D. Owen 49-13, No. 7 East Rutherford 41-6, No. 3 Mountain Heritage 21-14, and No. 8 Brevard 24-21.

Class 2AA

No. 3 North Davidson High School vs. No. 4 Shelby High School at NC State University (Carter-Finley Stadium) on Saturday, December 15 at 2:30 p.m.

North Davidson defeated No. 14 First Flight 49-12, Cummings 62-7, Southwest Edgecombe 56-28, and No. 1 Ledford 24-7. Shelby defeated No. 13 West Lincoln 27-8, No. 5 Ashe County 45-26, No. 8 North Lincoln 35-7, and No. 1 Hibriten 28-21.

Class 3A

No. 6 Jacksonville High School vs. No. 3 Charlotte Catholic High School at UNC-Chapel Hill (Kenan Stadium) on Saturday, December 15 at 11 a.m.

Jacksonville defeated No. 11 Eastern Wayne 56-18, No. 3 Western Alamance, No. 7 Eastern Alamance 59-17, and No. 1 Havelock 41-34. Charlotte Catholic defeated No. 14 Morehead 42-7, No. 11Monroe 42-0, No. 2 Huss 28-7, and No. 5 Kings Mountain 30-7.

Class 3AA

No. 2 Southeast Guilford High School vs. No. 5 Weddington High School at UNC-Chapel Hill (Kenan Stadium) on Friday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Guilford defeated No. 15 Cape Fear 21-8, No. 7 Eastern Guilford 9-3, No. 14 Dudley 21-18, and No. 4 Cleveland 37-33. Weddington defeated No. 12 Central Cabarrus 48-0, No. 4 South Iredell 33-6, No. 1 Watauga 42-14, and No. 3 Mount Tabor 45-12.

Class 4A

No. 10 Scotland County High School vs. No. 1 East Forsyth High School at Duke University (Brooks Field at Wallace-Wade Stadium) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Scotland defeated No. 7 Jordan 26-25, No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons 7-6, No. 3 Pine Forest 27-21, and No. 5 Seventy-First 28-0. East Forsyth had a first-round bye, defeated No. 9 Glenn 42-6, No. 4 Grimsley 41-7, and No. 6 Porter Ridge 32-14.

Class 4AA

No. 1 Wake Forest High School vs. No. 5 Vance High School at Duke University (Brooks Field at Wallace-Wade Stadium) on Friday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Wake Forest had a first-round bye, defeated No. 8 Fuquay-Varina 55-7, No. 4 Leesville, and No. 6 Pinecrest 49-7. Vance defeated No. 12 Northwest Guildford 50-7, No. 4 Ardrey Kell 34-0, No. 8 Hough 34-21, and No. 6 Myers Park 21-13.

There are four No. 1 seeds, three No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, two No. 4 and No. 5 seeds, one No. 6, and one No. 10 seed remaining.

There are three teams remaining that also won a championship in 2017: Tarboro (1AA), Charlotte Catholic (3A), and Wake Forest (4AA).

East Surry used a combination of dominant defense, shown here against Mount Airy, and explosive offense to reach its first-ever 1AA state championship game appearance this season.

It’s championship or bust for East Surry, seven other teams

