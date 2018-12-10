Greene to play in Shrine Bowl

- Mount Airy senior Donavon Greene, shown here in a 2017 playoff contest against Murphy, will become the 24th Granite Bear, and first in 35 years, to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas this Saturday. -

Mount Airy High School football standout Donavon Greene will complete his high school athletic career on Saturday, when the 6’3” Wake Forest University football recruit becomes the first Granite Bear football player in 35 years to take part in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

The Shrine Bowl is an annual all-star game pitting top high school players from North and South Carolina against one another. The game has been played annually since 1937 and is the oldest high school all-star football game that is still in operation. It is played to benefit the Greenville (South Carolina) Unit Shriners Hospital for Children and the 21 other Shriners Hospitals for Children across the nation.

The inaugural game in 1937, under the leadership of former Charlotte Fire Chief Hendrix Palmer attracted 5,500 spectators, many of whom paid one dollar to attend and raised $2,500 for the hospital. Since 2013, game receipts and temple contributions have raised over $1.7 million. Since the first game, over $75 million dollars have been raised for Shriners Hospitals.

The game is played on the third weekend in December each year. It is currently played at Gibbs Stadium, the home stadium for the Wofford College football team, located in Spartanburg, S.C.

Greene is the first Mount Airy player to take part in the game since 1983, when William Hairston was chosen. Since then, coaches Jerry Hollingsworth (1986) and Kelly Holder (2015) have taken part, but no players. Greene becomes the 24th Bear who will play in the game, according to research conducted by official MAHS sports historian Doug McDaniel.

The game will be played this Saturday at 1 p.m. South Carolina leads the all-time series 44-33-4, but North Carolina has won the last three games. Holder helped the Old North State to a 54-39 win in 2015, and they made it two in a row in 2016, winning 17-10. Last year, North Carolina routed the Sandlappers 55-24 in a game coached by current Murphy head coach David Gentry. This year’s team is coached by Steven Davis of Dudley High School, against Jackie Hayes of South Carolina prep power Dillon.

Greene played in 12 games for the Bears this season, catching 56 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns. He missed the final game of Mount Airy’s season due to a concussion he suffered in the team’s second-round playoff win over Swain County. He also scored four defensive touchdowns and a two-point conversion, finishing with 98 points during the 2018 season. As a junior, Greene snagged 46 receptions for 1,138 yards and caught 16 TD passes among his total of 19. He was a member of the Bears’ varsity all four seasons.

Rated as a four-star recruit by most national scouting services, he has been recruited by several major-college football programs and received his first offer from Wake Forest on June 2, 2017. However, he initially committed to Duke University on March 3, 2018, before decommitting on May 22 and then choosing the Demon Deacons, his first suitor, on June 24.

Will become first Bear in 35 years to participate

