East wins the West

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Drake Funderburk streaks down the field on a 45-yard gain for the Rams. - Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Starmount’s Trey Dezern threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams 44-27 loss to East Surry. - Charles Leftwich | Special to the News J. Max Swain (3) rises above a pair of Cardinal defenders for a big catch in Friday’s Regional Final. - Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Cardinal freshman Benjamin Gosnell drags a Starmount defender in Friday’s game. - - Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Stephen Gosnell (12) takes a handoff from Jefferson Boaz against Starmount. - - Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Jefferson Boaz and Trent Lowman celebrate the Cardinals 44-27 win over Starmount. - - Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Coach Trent Lowman celebrates the Cardinals Regional Championship with his wife and daughters. - - Charles Leftwich | Special to the News East Surry’s Dylan Sawyers (64) and Austin Evans (61) hold the 2018 1AA West Regional Championship trophy. - -

BOONVILLE — East Surry was never supposed to be here.

The Cardinals came into 2018 having lost their all-star rusher as well as longtime coach David Diamont. Even though the deck may have been stacked against them, East Surry played its cards right and are now headed to the 1AA State Championship for the first time in school history.

“Well, you know that’s always your goal when you’re playing a game like this,” said Cardinal coach Trent Lowman. “That was the goal we set when we came in.”

Lowman, who was named the Cardinals’ new head coach in spring of 2018, has wasted no time living up to East Surry’s winning pedigree in his first season.

“They wanted to be here,” Lowman said. “We set the goal to get to the state championship and they’ve done everything they can to make that happen.”

“It hasn’t really hit yet, but it feels great.”

Starmount’s Sandy Grinton is also in his first year as head coach with the Rams. Grinton’s team scored 27 unanswered points in the second and third quarters and nearly had the comeback of the century.

“At the end, they made a few more plays than we did,” Grinton said. “Not to take anything away from them because they’ve got a great football team and I wish Coach Lowman and that group the best of luck.”

East Surry (11-3) defeated Starmount 44-27 in the Cardinals’ second-ever Regional Final appearance. They looked as if they might run away with the game early by mounting a 26-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Jefferson Boaz started the game at quarterback for East and never looked back. Boaz connected with Landon Stevens for a 46-yard gain on the first play of the game. Two plays later, Boaz found Stephen Gosnell for a 14-yard touchdown pass just 1:08 into the game.

A 42-yard TD run from Logan Ray, 36-yard TD pass from Boaz to Quincy Smith, and a 17-yard TD by Stephen Gosnell put the Cards up 26-0 by the 10:54 mark of the second quarter.

But before the Cardinals could punch their tickets to Raleigh, Starmount show it still had fight left. Facing adversity isn’t a new concept for Grinton and the Rams.

“They’ve had to fight adversity on a number of different fronts, and I couldn’t be more proud of them for being able to do those things throughout the year,” Grinton said. “Like we told them, the biggest thing that we hope we got out of this whole year was that you’ve got to be a giver and you’ve got to learn to serve others. That was very apparent tonight, because there came a point in that game that if they hadn’t decided that they were going to give of themselves to each other, things would have went south in a hurry.”

Trey Dezern came alive at quarterback in the second quarter. Dezern, who had 218 yards passing in the first half alone, found Will Ray for an 11-yard touchdown pass to get the Rams on the board.

East Surry had its first three-and-out of the night to give Starmount the ball back. After a long drive, Dezern found Bayden Childress for the 18-yard touchdown pass.

At 26-13, the Rams forced the Cardinals’ first turnover of the day by intercepting Stephen Gosnell. Once again, the Rams engaged on a long drive that resulted in a TD pass from Dezern to Childress to cut the lead to 26-20 at halftime.

At halftime, Grinton said the mindset was the same as it was in the first and second quarters. The team’s attitude never changed, even when they were down 26 points.

“I told them ‘you have to keep believing, you’ve got to keep fighting.’ There was never any doubt that they wouldn’t quit.”

Starmount received the second half kickoff and, thanks to a revitalized running game from Ethan Barnes, marched down the field into Cardinal territory. At 7:59, the Rams’ J. Max Swain punched in a 2-yard touchdown run to take its first lead of the day at 27-26.

“We talked about [that] we needed to settle down and do what we do,” Lowman said. “We got a little excited, as it happens in a big game, and we blew some coverage’s and dropped some passes on offense. We just settled back down and played our football game.”

East Surry’s reality check really hit with the Swain TD. The Cardinals followed it up with a kickoff return from Dillon Mosley to the Rams’ 38. On just the fourth play of the drive, Boaz completed a 22-yard TD pass to Gosnell to retake the lead 34-27.

The Cardinal secondary woke up as well, forcing a three-and-out on the Rams’ next possession. East almost wasted the drive thanks to an illegal block penalty that brough back a Mosley TD, but the Cards regrouped to score on a Mitchell Edwards five-yard run early in the fourth.

Derek Sutterby made a 37-yard field goal to put even more pressure on the Rams. Down 44-27 with just 5:48 left in the game, Dezern went back to the air. The junior reached the red zone with passes to Swain, but time was once again the enemy.

Starmount was faced with a fourth-and-goal on the five-yard line with 2:20 left to play. Dezern had an open man in the end zone, but a miscommunication gave East the ball back.

With no timeouts remaining for the Rams, Elijah Wright and Edwards ran the clock out and sent East to the 1AA State Championship.

Lowman’s tallest task as a coach awaits him next weekend when the Cardinals face the defending 1AA State Champs, Tarboro.

“Everybody’s pretty much picked Tarboro to win every game as long as they’re in 1A,” Lowman said. “We’ve got a big feat ahead of us and we’re going to get back to work as soon as we get film and give it our best shot.”

Drake Funderburk streaks down the field on a 45-yard gain for the Rams. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_6725-1-.jpg Drake Funderburk streaks down the field on a 45-yard gain for the Rams. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Starmount’s Trey Dezern threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams 44-27 loss to East Surry. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_7370.jpg Starmount’s Trey Dezern threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams 44-27 loss to East Surry. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News J. Max Swain (3) rises above a pair of Cardinal defenders for a big catch in Friday’s Regional Final. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_7971a.jpg J. Max Swain (3) rises above a pair of Cardinal defenders for a big catch in Friday’s Regional Final. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Cardinal freshman Benjamin Gosnell drags a Starmount defender in Friday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_8679.jpg Cardinal freshman Benjamin Gosnell drags a Starmount defender in Friday’s game. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Stephen Gosnell (12) takes a handoff from Jefferson Boaz against Starmount. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_8803.jpg Stephen Gosnell (12) takes a handoff from Jefferson Boaz against Starmount. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Jefferson Boaz and Trent Lowman celebrate the Cardinals 44-27 win over Starmount. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_9736-1-.jpg Jefferson Boaz and Trent Lowman celebrate the Cardinals 44-27 win over Starmount. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Coach Trent Lowman celebrates the Cardinals Regional Championship with his wife and daughters. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_9766-1-.jpg Coach Trent Lowman celebrates the Cardinals Regional Championship with his wife and daughters. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News East Surry’s Dylan Sawyers (64) and Austin Evans (61) hold the 2018 1AA West Regional Championship trophy. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_9744.jpg East Surry’s Dylan Sawyers (64) and Austin Evans (61) hold the 2018 1AA West Regional Championship trophy. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Cards reach first-ever title game

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith