Red Tide sweeps Bears away

East Surry’s Hoyt Bullington makes the stop on Mount Airy’s Cole Shelton during Friday night’s third-round NCHSAA playoff victory for the Cardinals. - East’s Elijah Wright (8) lays out to try to block a field-goal try from Mount Airy’s Austin Tumbarello. Wright just missed the ball, but Tumbarello missed the kick wide left. - East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz fakes a handoff to teammate Logan Ray and then looks for room to run himself. Boaz spent most of the Cardinals’ 40-0 victory under center. - Despite a sprained ankle that hadn’t fully healed, the Bears’ Johnathon Smith still suited up and had some strong runs in Mount Airy’s third-round playoff loss. - - East Surry’s Quincy Smith gets around the end and looks for yardage on a jet sweep during the Cardinals’ state playoff win. - - The Cardinals, led by quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) and their fans celebrate a revenge win over Mount Airy and the team’s first trip to the regional finals since 2001. - - The Mount Airy student section hung in there with their team throughout the night, dressed up like it was already Christmas. - -

The headlines all year for both Mount Airy and East Surry have been monopolized by the teams’ explosive offenses. But when the season was on the line, one team’s defense stepped up big.

And that team was wearing red.

With a trip to the West Regional final on the line, the Cardinals shut down an offense that came in averaging 47.3 points per game and scored two defensive touchdowns in a 40-0 rout of the state’s second-ranked team on Friday night at Wallace Shelton Stadium.

“I can’t say how proud I am of them,” said East Surry head coach Trent Lowman. “They have weapons all over the field, and it’s not just one person that’s going to win or lose a game for anybody. That’s why there are 11 people out here. Tonight, we really had to lean on our defense.”

East Surry earned a spot in the regional final for the first time since 2001. The Cardinals (10-3 overall) will travel to Starmount (7-6) next Friday night, with the winner advancing to the 1AA state championship game. The Rams, who last reached a regional final when they reached the state finals four years ago, beat Polk County 21-7 on Friday night.

The Cardinals beat Starmount 35-12 in their second game of the season back on Aug. 24 in Pilot Mountain, but the Rams righted their ship after an 0-4 start and ended up as the No. 2 seed in the 1AA West after finishing first among 1A teams in the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference.

But on Friday night, the eyes of all of Surry County and much of the state were trained on the Granite City, where the rematch of the regular-season finale was eagerly awaited. When these teams met three weeks ago, the Granite Bears needed a touchdown with 14 seconds remaining to win 31-28 and take the Northwest 1A Conference title.

“We knew when we walked off the field that we should have won that one three weeks ago,” said Lowman. “We’ve pretty much been on a mission since then that we were going to redeem ourselves tonight.

“This is a special group of players, and that’s one of the reasons I came. It’s a special place and a special school, and this team can do special things.”

Mount Airy (12-1) came into the game shorthanded, thanks to injuries sustained in last week’s playoff win over Swain County. Star wide receiver Donavon Greene was out due to being in the NCHSAA’s concussion protocol, and running back Johnathon Smith was at less than 100 percent due to an ankle sprain he’d sustained against the Maroon Devils. However, the Bears still had plenty of weapons, and head coach J.K. Adkins wasn’t making any excuses, before or after the game.

“If you’re looking for excuses, you won’t hear any from me,” he said. “Anytime you are playing a quality opponent like them, you have to eliminate mistakes, and we made a ton of them tonight. From penalties to turnovers, it was ugly to say the least.”

The first half was a defensive struggle in which both teams were able to move the ball, but not crack their opponent. Lowman was the first one to gamble, when he went for the first down on fourth-and-6 from the Bears’ 44-yard line on East’s first series of the game. However, Dillon Mosley dropped a deep pass from Jefferson Boaz, and the home team took over near midfield.

East’s defense rose to the occasion for the first of many times, and the tone was set.

Mount Airy had first real threat when Greg Greene juked Stephen Gosnell in pass coverage and hauled in a pass for a 34-yard gain and a first down at the East 21 midway through the first quarter. Two plays later, Gosnell redeemed himself by breaking up a pass for Cole Shelton that could have given the Bears a score. Mount Airy ended up trying to run a double reverse on third-and-13 and fumbling the ball away.

East drove to midfield and Boaz hit a 47-yard punt that was downed at the Bears’ 2-yard line. On the very next play, with eight seconds left in the opening period, the Bears fumbled on an exchange and the Cardinals’ Isaac Washington fell on the loose ball for a touchdown. Derek Sutterby’s extra point completed the first-half scoring, although not without further attempts to score by both teams.

Mount Airy reached the East 23 on its next series, but a 40-yard field goal try by Jackson Tumbarello sailed wide left. Logan Ray had a 26-yard run into Bear territory following the miss, but the Cardinals fumbled on the next play. Then the hosts took over and rolled all the way to the East 27 before an illegal-block penalty and a sack by Dylan Sawyers forced a punt.

Although down 7-0 at the half, the Bears still felt confident about where they were. Shelton returned the second-half kickoff to the 30, and on second down, Greene made a circus catch for a 43-yard gain and a first down at the East 27. Back-to-back runs by Kaulin Smith and Johnathon Smith gave Mount Airy a first down at the Cards’ 12-yard line.

The game effectively ended on the next play, however.

Once again, the Bears got sloppy with the ball on an exchange, and a fumble was the result. Mitchell Edwards picked it up and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown. East was only up 14-0 and there was still 10:11 left in the third, but the play deflated both Mount Airy and its crowd.

“Three weeks ago, they ran a touchdown back on us and that put us in a hole,” said Lowman. “This week, we got it. That was a big play.”

Greene had a costly personal foul on the ensuing kickoff and the Bears’ offense was forced to start at its own 10. A quick three-and-out followed, and then things went from bad to worse. The punt snap went over Tumbarello’s head, and he had to knock it out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

Gosnell returned Mount Airy’s free kick to midfield, and then Ray rumbled for 38 yards on first down. The Bears’ defense forced East into a fourth-and-1, only for Boaz to get the first down by drawing the defense offside with a hard count. Edwards scored with 7:17 remaining to put the Cardinals in front 23-0.

“It just came unraveled on us in the third quarter,” said Adkins. “There was a 14-point swing there (on the fumble return). That’s where the unraveling occurred. Instead of getting seven, we gave up seven quick and the rout was on from there.”

Another three-and-out for the home team followed, and then Tumbarello made a low line-drive punt that somehow hit one of his own teammates in the back. The negative-13 yard punt gave East the ball at Mount Airy’s 21. Boaz threw a touchdown pass to Benjamin Gosnell on the next play. The Cardinals led 30-0 with 5:12 left in the third quarter.

Sutterby completed East Surry’s 26-point third quarter blitzkrieg with a 26-yard field goal with one tick left in the frame.

Murphy’s Law was in full effect for Mount Airy. The Bears drove into the red zone again to start the final stanza, but lost possession on a tipped-ball interception to Ray, who promptly ran it back 48 yards to the Bears’ 44-yard line. This set up the Cardinals’ last score, on a one-yard run by Elijah Wright with 4:17 left in the game. Sutterby’s PAT made it 40-0.

East Surry’s Hoyt Bullington makes the stop on Mount Airy’s Cole Shelton during Friday night’s third-round NCHSAA playoff victory for the Cardinals. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_32DSC_0898-1.jpg East Surry’s Hoyt Bullington makes the stop on Mount Airy’s Cole Shelton during Friday night’s third-round NCHSAA playoff victory for the Cardinals. East’s Elijah Wright (8) lays out to try to block a field-goal try from Mount Airy’s Austin Tumbarello. Wright just missed the ball, but Tumbarello missed the kick wide left. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0931-1.jpg East’s Elijah Wright (8) lays out to try to block a field-goal try from Mount Airy’s Austin Tumbarello. Wright just missed the ball, but Tumbarello missed the kick wide left. East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz fakes a handoff to teammate Logan Ray and then looks for room to run himself. Boaz spent most of the Cardinals’ 40-0 victory under center. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0933-1.jpg East Surry quarterback Jefferson Boaz fakes a handoff to teammate Logan Ray and then looks for room to run himself. Boaz spent most of the Cardinals’ 40-0 victory under center. Despite a sprained ankle that hadn’t fully healed, the Bears’ Johnathon Smith still suited up and had some strong runs in Mount Airy’s third-round playoff loss. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0950-1.jpg Despite a sprained ankle that hadn’t fully healed, the Bears’ Johnathon Smith still suited up and had some strong runs in Mount Airy’s third-round playoff loss. East Surry’s Quincy Smith gets around the end and looks for yardage on a jet sweep during the Cardinals’ state playoff win. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0968-1.jpg East Surry’s Quincy Smith gets around the end and looks for yardage on a jet sweep during the Cardinals’ state playoff win. The Cardinals, led by quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) and their fans celebrate a revenge win over Mount Airy and the team’s first trip to the regional finals since 2001. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0988-1.jpg The Cardinals, led by quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) and their fans celebrate a revenge win over Mount Airy and the team’s first trip to the regional finals since 2001. The Mount Airy student section hung in there with their team throughout the night, dressed up like it was already Christmas. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0890-1.jpg The Mount Airy student section hung in there with their team throughout the night, dressed up like it was already Christmas.

East Surry blanks MA 40-0 for first regional final since ‘01

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.