The season’s on the line

Mount Airy and East Surry will meet in the postseason tonight for just the third time ever. As if the conference championship wasn’t enough motivation in the rivals’ first meeting, the winner of tonight’s game punches its ticket to the 1AA West Regional Final.

The Bears and Cards have split in the two previous postseason meetings. It’s also worth noting that the team that won the rivalry game in the regular season lost in the postseason match-up both times.

In 2013, Mount Airy capped off a 7-year win-streak over the Cardinals with a 34-13 regular season win in Pilot Mountain. East got its revenge a few weeks later by beating the Granite Bears 20-10 at Wallace Shelton Stadium in the second round of the playoffs.

Fast-forward three years, and the Cardinals defeated the Bears 21-10. The final game of the 2016 season took place on November 4 and saw East, a four-touchdown underdog, give Mount Airy its only regular season loss and tie the Bears for the Northwest 1A Conference title. Things ended much differently three weeks later in Mount Airy, when the Bears defeated the Cardinals 49-6 in the second round of the playoffs.

This year, Mount Airy (12-0, 5-0) was the No. 1 seed in the West Regional and earned a first round bye and defeated No. 8 Swain County 50-20 in the second round. No. 4 East Surry (9-3, 4-1) also had a bye in the first round and bested No. 5 Bessemer City 62-22 to reach the regional semifinals.

Mount Airy defeated East 31-28 at home to win the Northwest 1A Crown on November 3. Although Mount Airy is a team that averages almost 80 more yards per game in the air than on the ground, the Granite Bears rushed for 257 yards against East. It was just the second time all season the Bears surpassed 250 yards rushing.

East Surry trailed 24-14 at the start of the fourth quarter, but was soon in scoring position after a 50+ yard run from Logan Ray. Mitchell Edwards brought the Cards within three points with a short touchdown run. A key stop by East and subsequent touchdown pass from Jefferson Boaz to Landon Stevens put East up 28-24 inside five minutes.

Johnathon Smith and Holden Poindexter marched the Bears down the field while battling the clock. Smith scored what would be the game-winning TD with just 14 seconds left on the clock.

If fans learned anything from the first meeting, it was that anything can happen. Mount Airy’s Donavon Greene, who averaged 114.4 YPG receiving coming into the game, was held to just two receptions for 10 yards. Instead, teammate Greg Greene had six receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns, while Smith recorded a season-high 24 carries and had 185 yards rushing.

Donavon (concussion) and Johnathon (ankle) both sustained injuries in the Bears’ first-round game against Swain County, but coach J.K. Adkins reported both players are of “probable status,” for tonight’s game.

East Surry was also forced to adapt during the game against Mount Airy. When leading rusher Stephen Gosnell was limited to just 10 yards on the ground, Ray jumped in and had 12 carries for 88 yards and a rushing TD. Boaz also came in at quarterback for the Cardinals and, after surpassing the 100 yard mark just three times in the season, went 10-for-12 and had a season high 237 yards passing. This included four completions to Landon Stevens for a career-high 200 yards receiving.

The Bears enter tonight’s game averaging 428.8 total yards per game, consisting of 254.1 passing and 174.7 rushing. East Surry is just 1.1 yards behind Mount Airy at 427.7 total YPG. The Cardinals average 234.8 YPG rushing and 192.9 YPG passing.

Gosnell leads the Cardinals with 216.3 total YPG and is East’s leading passer (100.3 YPG) and rusher (91.5 YPG). Boaz isn’t far behind Gosnell with 95.6 YPG passing on 25 fewer attempts.

Poindexter is the Bears’ leader in total YPG, thanks to his 248.0 YPG passing. The sophomore has already broken several school passing records this season. Though not as mobile as Gosnell, Poindexter has shown his wheels on more than one occasion. Smith leads the Bears on the ground with 121.0 YPG rushing and has 27 total TDs.

Mount Airy’s defense only allowed opponents to score more than 20 points on two occasions. The first was in a 45-38 shootout win over Starmount in Week 1, and the second was against East in Week 11. Both of those teams are still playing football.

The Bears have been without leading tackler Benjamin Reales since Week 10. Freshman Matthew Reales stepped up and had 14 tackles against East, and other defensive leaders such as Eric Olvera and Cole Shelton have stood out in Benjamin’s absence.

Greg Greene and Cole Shelton each have three interceptions in the Bears’ last two games. The Bears have also forced five fumbles in the same span, and scored three defensive touchdowns last week.

East Surry is 3-3 on the season when giving up more than 20 points and 1-2 when allowing more than 30 points. The most points allowed by the Cardinals was 35 against 4A Ragsdale in Week 6. East’s only win when allowing more than 30 points was Week 3 against North Surry (35-31).

East has three players with at least 70 total tackles on the season: Hoyt Bullington (78), Isaac Washington (74), and Gunnar Jones (70). The trio combined for 29 total tackles against Mount Airy, and that doesn’t include Mitchell Edwards’ total tackles.

AJ Bruton and Luke Bullington each had an interception against Mount Airy in Week 11. Poindexter has only thrown eight interceptions this season and four have come in Mount Airy’s last two games.

Bears, Cards rematch for spot in Regional Final tonight

