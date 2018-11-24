Bears shake off rust, advance

The Bears’ Cole Shelton had two interceptions for the Bears in their 50-20 victory over Swain County, the second of which he turned into a 29-yard pick six. - Johnathon Smith outruns three Swain defenders on his way to the red zone during Mount Airy’s first drive of the game. Smith eventually scored to open the scoring. - Mount Airy’s Kaulin Smith looks for yardage on a jet sweep in the first half of Friday night’s playoff win over Swain County. - Quarterback Holden Poindexter overcame two interceptions and was unofficially credited with 240 yards passing in the Bears’ 50-20 playoff win Friday night. - - The Granite Bears’ Cole Shelton levels Swain County quarterback Damian Lossiah as he throws the ball in Friday’s second-round 1AA state playoff game Friday night. Teammate Will Cox (65) gets airborne to try to deflect the ball. Shelton had a pick-six and the Bears’ defense outscored the Swain offense in a 50-20 victory. - -

Football coaches often say that the first game of the state playoffs is the beginning of a new season.

At times, Mount Airy literally looked like a team playing its first game of the season, as the top-seeded Granite Bears tried to shake off the rust of a three-week layoff since completing the regular season.

But all’s well that ends well, and the Bears pulled away late for a 50-20 victory over Swain County in the second round of the NCHSAA 1AA state playoffs on Friday night at Wallace Shelton Stadium.

“(Long layoffs) are hard to manage, and I don’t know if we did a good job with it or not,” said Mount Airy head coach J.K. Adkins, whose team improved to 12-0 on the year. “We didn’t look like we played sharp, but we’ll be ready for next week.”

Despite the final score, there was a point in the fourth quarter in which Mount Airy had some reason to be concerned. The Bears had taken a 36-6 lead when Holden Poindexter hit Donavon Greene for a 53-yard touchdown with 4:33 left in the third quarter, but the Maroon Devils (7-6), the third-place team from the Smoky Mountain Conference, rallied with two touchdowns and closed the gap to 36-20 on a one-yard run by Ian Brooks, followed by a two-point conversion run from quarterback Damian Lossiah with 10:46 left in the contest.

Making matters even more worrisome for Mount Airy is that Donavon Greene had been injured one play before the Swain touchdown, on a collision that followed a pass reception by the Devils. Things went from bad to worse when Johnathon Smith went down two plays into the next series with what appeared to be a seriously sprained ankle. After this injury, the Bears’ drive died at Swain’s 34-yard line.

The Maroon Devils still had plenty of time to complete their comeback, and Lossiah connected with Jacob Langston on a 27-yard strike into Bear territory. However, the sophomore got too greedy, and on his next play, Mount Airy’s Cole Shelton picked him off at the 27.

The Bears were unable to move the ball, but when Swain got the ball back at its 41 with 5:44 remaining and still down just two possessions, the Mount Airy defense slammed the door shut.

The Devils had a third-and-11 from the Bears’ 39-yard line when Lossiah dropped back to pass and found himself under a heavy rush by two Mount Airy defenders. They got to him just as he threw the ball — which came out as a wounded duck and sailed right into the hands of Greg Greene on a dead run at the 30. He took it to the house in the other direction for a pick six and a 43-20 lead with 3:32 to play.

Swain kept throwing the ball when it regained possession, and Cole Shelton ended the game with a flourish for the Bears, picking off a pass with three minutes left and taking it 29 yards to the house. Mount Airy’s third defensive touchdown of the game and Jackson Tumbarello’s PAT allowed the Bears to walk out of Wallace Shelton Stadium having hung half a hundred on Swain.

“We put them in a position where they had to throw it around a bit toward the end, and that kind of played in our favor,” said Adkins.

The wild second half was significantly different from how the game began. Swain, a very physical, run-oriented team that entered the game having completed just 26 passes all season, clearly intended to play ball-control offense against the explosive Bears. Early on, it worked, as midway through the second quarter, Mount Airy led just 8-6.

The Bears took the lead on their first possession of the night. Mount Airy received the opening kickoff and drove 68 yards in seven plays to score on an 11-yard run by Smith with 10:24 left in the first. The big play came on a third-and-9 early in the drive at the Bears’ 33. Poindexter hit Greg Greene with a quick out, and he took it to the Swain 44. The Maroon Devils were flagged for a flagrant facemask on the play, which moved it to the 29. Smith got the call on the next play and went to the 17 before scoring two plays later. Poindexter threw to Jaedon Hill for two points and an 8-0 lead.

Unfortunately for the Bears, they spent the next several minutes shooting themselves in the foot. The team had overcome a holding penalty on its first series, but soon began committing unnecessary penalties and not executive well on offense.

Swain lost two fumbles and Poindexter threw an interception before the Devils drove 48 yards in six plays to get on the board with 5:41 left in the first half on a two-yard run by Ian Brooks. A pass for two points was incomplete, but the Maroon Devils trailed just 8-6.

Mount Airy’s offense woke up after the Swain score. Hill ran the kickoff back to the 42, and after three runs moved the ball to the Devils’ side of the field, Greg Greene had two catches to get the Bears a first down at the Swain 30. Then Poindexter went looking for his other Greene brother, and Donavon snagged the ball in the end zone with 2:45 left in the second quarter. Jackson Tumbarello’s kick made it 15-6.

A significant turning point occurred on the next series for the Devils. Swain’s offense was in a rhythm, and the team was finding the right points of attack at the line to move the ball on the ground, while Lossiah was hitting the open man in the passing game. The Devils moved the ball from its 20 to the Mount Airy 5-yard line in the final minute of the half, with the help of a personal foul on the Bears. But on first-and-goal from the 5, Lossiah mishandled the ball and it rolled free at the 7-yard line. Donavon Greene picked up the ball and took off for the Swain end zone, outrunning everyone for a 93-yard fumble return and a 22-6 halftime lead after Tumbarello split the uprights on a 35-yard PAT.

“We’re weren’t sharp by any stretch of the imagination, and we didn’t do a very good job of establishing the run game,” said Adkins. “Those things were disappointing, but with that being said, we put ourselves in a position to win.”

“We had some great defensive plays, and we put some points on the board that way, (and) scored some non-conventional touchdowns.”

The Devils moved the ball from their 10 to the 44 on their first series of the second half, but then had to punt.

The Bears scored in just two plays. Poindexter hit Shelton for 20 yards, and then, following a penalty on the Bears, went deep to Greg Greene for 74 yards and a touchdown. With 7:17 left in the third, the lead was 29-6.

Greg Greene made a one-handed pick on a Lossiah pass on Swain’s next series, and on the Bears’ first play of the next series, Poindexter escaped a rush and threw downfield to Donavon Greene, who caught it in double coverage around the 20 and waltzed into the end zone to make it 36-6 with 4:33 left in the quarter.

The Bears will host East Surry (9-3) next week in a rematch of the Nov. 2 showdown for the Northwest 1A Conference title. Mount Airy won that game 31-28 on a touchdown with 14 seconds remaining. The winner of the rematch advances to the 1AA West Regional final.

MA defense scores 3 TD’s in 50-20 win over Swain

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

