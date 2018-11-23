Cards surge for 62-22 win

Cory Smith | The News Logan Ray scored the Cardinals’ first touchdown in a 62-22 win over Bessemer City. - Cory Smith | The News Mitchell Edwards celebrates a fumble recovery that he ran in for a touchdown in Friday’s playoff game. - Cory Smith | The News Elijah Wright had two touchdowns in East Surry’s playoff win. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — “Brotherhood is greater than adversity.”

East Surry’s season has been filled with ups and downs, but a banner displayed near the Cardinals’ scoreboard in David H. Diamont Stadium encapsulated their mantra moving forward. This group of young men aren’t ready to go home and they showed that in a statement win over Bessemer City. A playoff victory, by the way, that was Trent Lowman’s first as a head coach.

The No. 4 Cardinals responded to an 8-7 second quarter deficit by scoring 55 unanswered points. East (9-3, 4-1) advances to the third round of the NCHSAA 1AA State Playoffs with a 62-22 win over the Yellow Jackets.

No. 5 Bessemer City (7-6, 5-2) came into Friday’s game against East Surry with a clear game plan. Just as the Yellow Jackets did throughout the season and in a 38-8 first-round win over Highland School of Technology, BC kept the ball on the ground for the vast majority of plays.

BC intended to wear down the Cardinal defense with a series of short runs from Jaquaylen Hardin and Jarkevious Love. The duo combined for all of the Yellow Jackets’ points.

Two East Surry penalties moved the Yellow Jackets into Cardinal territory on their opening drive. However, a chop block penalty on Bessemer City put the ball on the other side of midfield once again. Hardin made a rare passing attempt to Ronald Summey, but it fell incomplete and set up fourth down.

BC faked the punt on their own 39 but fell incomplete on another passing attempt to Summey.

The Cards took over in decent field position but failed to capitalize. A dropped snap, illegal procedure call, and an incomplete pass set up second-and-17 for East. Quarterback Stephen Gosnell scrambled for 11 yards to set up fourth-and-6. Logan Ray was held up on a run for a turnover-on-downs.

Hardin scored the first points of the night by breaking free for a 54-yard touchdown run on the next drive. Love made it 8-0 with the 2-point conversion at 6:31.

It only took East Surry six plays to get in the red zone. Quincy Smith started the drive off with a return to the Cardinal 33. Ray followed it up with a 15-yard run of his own. Stephen Gosnell had the only incomplete pass of the drive, but followed it up with a run into BC territory.

Back-to-back passes from Stephen Gosnell to Dillon Mosley and Jefferson Boaz put East on the 26. Ray then ran the ball two times. The first was from the 26 to the 2-yard line, and the second was a 2-yard touchdown run. Derek Sutterby’s PAT made it 8-7.

Bessemer City kept their strategy alive and well on the next drive that started at the 4:00 mark in the first quarter and lasted until 9:48 in the second. Hardin and Love weren’t there to make big runs, but they also managed to stay up after first contact on a large portion of their carries.

Hoyt Bullington stopped Love for no gain to set up second-and-10. Hardin then tried a QB keeper, but was held up for a gain of just two yards by Luke Bullington and Rommie Speaks to end the first quarter.

East forced the Yellow Jackets to take to the air and BC was prepared. Hardin found Summey for a 14-yard gain to move the chains into Cardinal territory. Bessemer City continued to inch down the field until Love scored on a 17-yard TD run. A failed 2-point conversion made it 14-7 for BC.

East didn’t take much time at all to respond. Smith’s return put East on their own 47. Following a run by Kyler Jessup, Stephen Gosnell found Smith down-field for a 41-yard TD pass. Sutterby tied the game at 14-14.

The Cardinals had a chance to take their first lead of the night after Gunnar Jones recovered a BC fumble. Stephen Gosnell did so on a 9-yard TD run with 2:42 remaining.

Bessemer City managed to get two first downs before Lowman used his timeouts to stop the clock in hopes of getting another possession before halftime. Lowman used his first timeout after his defense forced second-and-17. Hardin tried to scramble on the next play but was dragged down by Hoyt Bullington.

Hardin’s attempted pass fell incomplete, resulting in the first punt of the night. After an incomplete pass from Boaz, the junior QB connected with Stephen Gosnell for a 71-yard touchdown pass. The pass itself wasn’t more than five yards forward, but a monster block from East’s Austin Evans opened up a hole for Gosnell up the right sideline.

After trailing 14-7, East led 28-14 at halftime. Things would only pick up for the Cardinals in the second half.

The Cards scored just 1:12 into the half on a 2-yard run by Elijah Wright. Then, Mitchell Edwards recovered a fumble on the second play of the Yellow Jackets drive and ran it in for a touchdown just 47 seconds later.

Just like that, East now led BC 42-14. The ground-and-pound offense of the Yellow Jackets no longer seemed to work against East.

The Cardinals regained possessions after four plays from Bessemer City. No matter where they ran, the Yellow Jackets failed to move the chains until nearly six minutes into the half.

Boaz found Benji Gosnell for a 25-yard TD pass to make it 49-14. Even though BC got its first first-down of the second half on the next drive, the Yellow Jackets had to punt back to East.

The scoring barrage continued when Wright scored his second TD of the night on a 5-yard run. East capped off its 55-point swing with a 6-yard TD run from Benji Gosnell. The Yellow Jackets managed to score once more in the game, but a running clock spelled the end for BC soon after.

East Surry will face No. 1 Mount Airy (12-0) next week for a spot in the Regional Final.

Logan Ray scored the Cardinals’ first touchdown in a 62-22 win over Bessemer City. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_0427.jpg Logan Ray scored the Cardinals’ first touchdown in a 62-22 win over Bessemer City. Cory Smith | The News Mitchell Edwards celebrates a fumble recovery that he ran in for a touchdown in Friday’s playoff game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_0492.jpg Mitchell Edwards celebrates a fumble recovery that he ran in for a touchdown in Friday’s playoff game. Cory Smith | The News Elijah Wright had two touchdowns in East Surry’s playoff win. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_0528.jpg Elijah Wright had two touchdowns in East Surry’s playoff win. Cory Smith | The News

East to meet MA in quarterfinals

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith